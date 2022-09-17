CLINCHPORT — In a thrilling finish Friday night, Rye Cove topped Cumberland District football foe Thomas Walker 30-28 in double overtime after a 2-point conversion attempt by the Pioneers fell short.
It is the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since 1989 and they earned their first district win since beating Twin Springs in 2018.
Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane threw for a touchdown and rushed for two scores, accounting for 124 total yards.
Thomas Walker’s Xander Spears rushed 27 times for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Dylan McCurry had eight carries for 94 yards and a score.
Pioneers quarterback Darin Gulley was 10-of-17 passing with 158 yards and a 76-yard score to Landon Lowe.
J.I. Burton 51, Twin Springs 16
NORTON — Trey Keys had a huge night in the Raiders’ Cumberland victory, racking up 235 yards on 13 carries and five touchdowns.
Braedon Dutton also stood out for Burton, tallying 111 yards on 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns. The Raiders piled up more than 500 yards of total offense.
Twin Springs’ Ryan Horne rushed 18 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Abel Dingus was 10-of-14 passing with 96 yards and a TD to Colten Kilgore in the opening period.
Gate City 35, Marion 28
MARION — The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and held on for a nondistrict road win.
Luke Bledsoe twice connected with Brendan Cassidy for TD passes and Ethan Fleming notched two rushing scores.
Freshman Mason Hickman had the first score of the evening for Gate City, cracking the goal line with 8:51 left in the opening period.
Marion quarterback Reid Osborne found Jamie Carroll on TD throws from 47 and 73 yards out.
Abingdon 21, Richlands 0
ABINGDON — Luke Honaker and Jack Ferguson passed for touchdowns and the Abingdon defense held Richlands to 94 total yards.
Ector Taylor rushed for 102 yards and Isaac Doss had a 9-yard touchdown run for the Falcons.
The scoring opened with Lucas Brooks catching a 26-yard TD pass from Honaker. The second TD came on a trick play in which Ferguson took a lateral and threw a 23-yard scoring pass to Brooks.
Honaker completed 6 of 14 passes for 69 yards. Abingdon did most of the damage on the ground with 227 rushing yards.
Honaker 55, Eastside 22
HONAKER — A five-touchdown night by Aiden Lowe provided plenty of fuel for a high-powered Tigers offense.
Lowe answered Jaxsyn Collins’ game-opening TD with scoring receptions of 26 and 9 yards, putting the Tigers up 13-7. The Spartans pulled even on Evan Collins’ 24-yard gallop to paydirt, but Honaker put up the next 35 points — getting three Lowe scoring runs.
Lowe finished with 182 yards from scrimmage, gaining 127 on 13 carries and 55 on four receptions. Jax Horn ran three times for 125 yards, including a 48-yard TD. Peyton Musick completed 14 of 23 passes for 194 yards and three TDs, including a 76-yarder to Parker Bandy.
Eastside’s Luke Trent rushed four times for 100 yards and caught two passes for 86 yards. One reception, covering 48 yards, represented the Spartans’ final touchdown.
Payton Adkins completed 5 of 6 passes for 99 yards and two TDs, Collins was 4-of-10 passing for 123 yards and Eli McCoy had three receptions for 112 yards, scoring on a 4-yard play.
Tennessee High 34, David Crockett 10
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings finished strong for the Region 1-5A win.
After Chase Schroeck gave Crockett an early 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal, Tennessee High got a big run from Josh Green to set up 3-yard run by Maddox Fritts.
Tennessee High then opened the second half with a 72-yard drive capped by Green’s 15-yard TD run.
Von Emile’s 9-yard run got the Pioneers within 14-10 in the third quarter, but Owen Brown, Jimmy Phipps and Turner Elliott found paydirt for Tennessee High.
Science Hill 35, William Blount 0
MARYVILLE — The Hilltoppers (3-2, 2-0 Region 1-6A) racked up 319 yards rushing in the first half when they outgained the Governors 335-27. They held a five-touchdown halftime lead.
Science Hill’s Javin Chester had 156 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, including a 73-yard scoring run, as part of the Hilltoppers’ 368-yard output on the ground.
William Blount (0-5, 0-2) managed only 71 yards of total offense.
Greeneville 54, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — The Greene Devils, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class 4A team, jumped out to a 48-0 halftime lead and cruised.
Brady Quillen completed all five pass attempts and threw for a touchdown, and Damien Short had six rushes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Overall, the Greene Devils had 15 first downs and their defense allowed just one.
Cason Christian and Colby Lawson connected on a 71-yard pass play to highlight the Falcons’ efforts.
Seymour 28, Sullivan East 21
BLUFF CITY — Drake Fisher threw three touchdown passes, two to Masun Tate, but the Patriots came up just shy against the Eagles.
Corbin Laisure had Sullivan East’s other touchdown catch. The Patriots led 14-7 at halftime.