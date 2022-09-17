CLINCHPORT — In a thrilling finish Friday night, Rye Cove topped Cumberland District football foe Thomas Walker 30-28 in double overtime after a 2-point conversion attempt by the Pioneers fell short.

It is the Eagles’ first 4-0 start since 1989 and they earned their first district win since beating Twin Springs in 2018.

