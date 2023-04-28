BLOUNTVILLE — Seeding for the upcoming District 1-4A baseball tournament will have to wait another day after Daniel Boone’s game at West Ridge was halted by rain in the fifth inning Friday.
The Trailblazers were up 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth when the skies opened up, making it impossible to finish Friday night’s Big 5 Conference contest.
Brogan Jones had two RBIs for Boone, which was three outs away from an official victory before the Wolves started showing signs of a rally. Carter Osborne got aboard in the bottom of the fifth with a double.
The game is scheduled to be picked up Saturday at 3 p.m. at West Ridge with Osborne on second base.
Dobyns-Bennett 13, University High 0
KINGSPORT — Aidan Byington’s grand slam was the knockout blow in the Indians’ five-inning win over the Bucs.
Turner Stout had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the Tribe. Tanner Kilgore drove in two, Andrew Myers had two hits and two runs scored, and Will Ritz crossed the plate three times.
Harbin Gladson pitched the four-hit shutout.
Knox Poston went 2-for-2 to lead University High.
Science Hill 16, Cocke County 4
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers broke open a tie game with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Jackson Berry smashed a grand slam and a triple and ended with five RBIs, four runs scored and three hits.
Major Osbolt had drove in two and scored twice. Jake Bedard, Landon Smelser, Bennett Baines, Ryan Smith and Nate Conner had two hits apiece.
David Crockett 4, Elizabethton 1
JONESBOROUGH — The Cyclones had the tying run at the plate in the seventh, but the Pioneers held on.
Braeden Nix had a sacrifice fly and AJ Ford recorded an RBI single in the third inning to put Crockett out front for good.
Starting pitcher Nate Walters earned the win. Connor Hendrix went the final three innings, giving up three hits and striking out six.
Hayden Nave had two hits and scored Elizabethton’s lone run. Brayden Buckles had two hits and a RBI.
Volunteer 8, Cherokee 5
CHURCH HILL — Leadoff batter Isaiah Bowery went 3-for-4 with three runs scored for the Falcons, who evened the season series with their Hawkins County rivals.
Riley Littleton and Conner Haynes drove in two runs apiece for Volunteer. Landon McIntosh went 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Cole Putnal was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead Cherokee, which broke the school record earlier this week with its 20th win of the season. Jake Elliott scored two runs.
Abingdon 13, Wise Central 3
ABINGDON — Daniel Fellhauer hit a home run and Jett Humphreys drove in four runs in the Falcons' Mountain 7 District win.
Landon Greer added two RBIs for Abingdon, which is 8-0 in district play. Beckett Dotson worked five strong innings with seven strikeouts for the win.
Ashton Bolling had three hits to lead Central.
SOFTBALL
West Ridge 3, Greeneville 1
West Ridge 5, North Greene 0
GREENEVILLE — Lily Frazier hit a two-run walk-off home run to lift the Lady Wolves to the Tiny Day tournament win over the host Lady Greene Devils.
Lacey Fugate drove in West Ridge’s other run, and Victoria Browder scattered five hits over six innings for the win.
Miranda Henley allowed just one hit in the nightcap. Browder went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Natalie Moore and Fugate each had two hits and scored twice, and Madison Chapman also rapped out two hits.
David Crockett 13, South Greene 6
David Crockett 18, Cloudland 2
GREENEVILLE — Karly Honeycutt uncorked a three-run home run as part of a four-RBI evening in the Lady Pioneers' Tiny Day win over the Lady Rebels.
Megan Davis had two hits and drove in two runs. Avery Hope drove in two and scored two, and Brylee Tullock had two hits and scored twice.
Sydney Hodges piled up four RBIs in the win over the Lady Highlanders. Anna Kuykendall, Lexi Hawkins and Honeycutt scored three times apiece. Chelsea Williams went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Tullock had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Eva Marler and Davis also had two hits each, and Julie Maupin recorded two RBIs.
Kendall Birchfield doubled twice for Cloudland.
Tennessee High 8, Eastside 4
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings uncorked four home runs in the interstate win.
Abby Haga blasted two home runs and finished with three RBIs. Macie Strouth homered and recorded three RBIs, and Lily Ware launched a solo shot. Rylee Fields fanned eight for the win.
Braelyn Hall had two hits and Emmaleigh Banks drove in two runs for the Lady Spartans.
BOYS SOCCER
Providence Academy 6, Sullivan East 1
JOHNSON CITY — Ian Meade notched two goals and an assists for the Knights.
John Ingram also tallied twice, Cage Merkel recorded a goal and two assists, Jasper Williams added a goal and an assist, and Gavin Poteat logged an assist.
Abingdon 6, Wise Central 1
ABINGDON — Ricky Onate scored an unassisted goal for the Warriors.