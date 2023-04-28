BLOUNTVILLE — Seeding for the upcoming District 1-4A baseball tournament will have to wait another day after Daniel Boone’s game at West Ridge was halted by rain in the fifth inning Friday.

The Trailblazers were up 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth when the skies opened up, making it impossible to finish Friday night’s Big 5 Conference contest.

