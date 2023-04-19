©CGP_041823_Boone @ West Ridge_0976.jpeg

West Ridge’s Kayden Puck works the ball during Tueday’s District 1-AAA match against Daniel Boone in Blountville.

 Cheryl Gray

KINGSPORT — Haley Porter blasted three homers and drove in eight runs on the day to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 12-2 Big 5 Conference softball victory over David Crockett on Tuesday at Indian Highland Park.

Hannah Frye was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Catie Zani also went 3-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Haigan Depew had two hits and crossed the plate twice.

