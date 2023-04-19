KINGSPORT — Haley Porter blasted three homers and drove in eight runs on the day to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 12-2 Big 5 Conference softball victory over David Crockett on Tuesday at Indian Highland Park.
Hannah Frye was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Catie Zani also went 3-for-4, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Haigan Depew had two hits and crossed the plate twice.
Frye picked up the win by scattering seven hits over six innings.
Lexi Hawkins went 3-for-3 to lead Crockett.
Science Hill 3, West Ridge 1
West Ridge 8, Science Hill 6
JOHNSON CITY — Isabel Meeks struck out nine in tossing a three-hitter in the Lady Hilltoppers’ opening win. Lora Wilgus had two hits and scored two runs, and Kaylee Pickering was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Lacey Fugate launched a solo home run to center for the Lady Wolves’ run.
Victoria Browder went 3-for-3, including a double, with three RBIs and picked up the win in Game 2. Lily Frazier, Anna Grove and Fugate all homered.
Daniel Boone 5, Morristown East 0
GRAY — Kaylea Osborne struck out 16 and gave up only one hit for the Lady Trailblazers.
Audrey Moorhouse doubled twice and Riley Croley and Ava Saul also had two hits apiece for Daniel Boone.
Elizabethton 7, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — Sadie Williams hit a two-run home run and had three RBIs in the Lady Cyclones’ Upper Lakes Conference win.
Mollie Johnson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Ember Jensen, Cheyenne Poiroux and Williams had two hits each and Hannah Morgan drove in two runs. Lela Byrd fanned eight and allowed only three hits.
Katie Botts went 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Patriots.
Unicoi County 6, Tennessee High 3
ERWIN — Kendell Hensley blasted a three-run home run in her 2-for-4, two-run day for the Lady Blue Devils.
Jala Chandley and Peyton Higgins each had two hits, and Noly Cooper picked up the Upper Lakes win.
Rylee Fields went 3-for-4, including two doubles, for the Lady Vikings. Ashley Worley doubled twice, Kaylie Hughes also had two hits and Abby Haga drove in two of their three runs.
Gate City 6, Abingdon 5
GATE CITY — The Lady Blue Devils raced to a big lead and held off a furious Falcons rally for the Mountain 7 District win.
Ada Gillenwater had three doubles to pace Gate City. Addie Gibson had two hits, and Kady Davidson and Kally Wood each drove in two runs.
Lauren Baker, Kendel Yates and Kinley Brooks had two hits apiece for Abingdon.
BASEBALL
Elizabethton 15, Volunteer 5
ELIZABETHTON — JD Hooks paced the Cyclones, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Steven Meadows was 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Peyton Johnson — who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs — picked up the win, allowing six hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Down 14-0 entering the final inning, the Falcons scored five runs in the top of the fifth. Zach Justice and Connor Haynes each had doubles in the rally.
Sullivan East 2, David Crockett 1
BLUFF CITY — Jonathan Beach and Tyson Mitchell each went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Patriots. Jake Witcher also finished 2-for-3.
Avery McCoy pitched five innings to pick up the win and Mitchell threw two no-hit innings of relief for the save.
AJ Ford went 2-for-4 to lead the Pioneers. Aidan Clark and Brayden Nix combined to give up seven hits in the tough-luck loss.
Tennessee High 10, Unicoi County 7
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ashton Leonard and Rylan Henard each went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the Vikings’ victory in the Upper Lakes showdown.
Gage Graziano was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Andrew Dingus went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.
Brayden Hendrickson and Kolby Jones both smacked two-run home runs for the Blue Devils. Nicky Satterly and Lucas Slagle each went 3-for-4.
Abingdon 11, Gate City 1
ABINGDON — Beckett Dotson had a grand slam and piled up six RBIs overall to lead the Falcons to the Mountain 7 win. Luke Bedwell had two hits and drove in two runs and Jack Ferguson had two hits and scored twice.
The Blue Devils managed a run, but Abingdon’s Jett Humphries and Landon Turman combined for a five-inning no-hitter.
Union 10, Lee High 2
BIG STONE GAP — Keith Chandler went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in the Bears’ Mountain 7 win.
Aidan Lane and Eli Schlobohm each finished with two RBIs.
Brady Adams tossed a complete game for the win.
All the batters in Lee’s starting lineup ended with a hit apiece.
J.I. Burton 24, Cumberland Gap 3
NORTON — The Raiders scored seven runs in the third inning and 13 in the fourth to stomp the Panthers.
Brayden Dutton drove in four runs, Dauntae Keys had three hits and three RBIs, and Robert Emershaw added two hits with three RBIs. Noa Godsey also drove in three runs and Clay Hart plated two.
Isaiah Sturgill scored four times and Braylon McConnell and Bryson Keys crossed the plate three times apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Crockett 0
KINGSPORT — Gavin Farmer recorded seven shots on goal, scored once and had two assists in the Indians’ District 1-AAA victory.
Grayson Cunningham, Lucas Park, Bryson Broadwater and Grayson Hammond also tallied for D-B. Brogan McGhee had an assist, and Ryan True made five saves in keeping a clean sheet.
Alan Galvin had 14 saves for the Pioneers.
West Ridge 1, Daniel Boone 0
BLOUNTVILLE — The Wolves won 4-3 on penalty kicks.
West Ridge benefited from an outstanding effort from goalkeeper Coleman David in the first District 1-AAA win in school history.
Unicoi County 7, Sullivan East 1
ERWIN — Kenny Meza and Keilet Rodriquez netted two goals for the Blue Devils.
Marcus Acevedo, Cruz Mora and Luke Capps also scored for Unicoi County.
Elizabethton 5, Volunteer 1
ELIZABETHTON — Reece Vernon totaled two goals and Conner Blevins had a goal and two assists in the Cyclones’ victory.
Jonathan Espinoza and Dawson May also scored.
Abingdon 3, Gate City 1
ABINGDON — Walker Hillman scored an unassisted goal for the Blue Devils, who couldn’t get past the Falcons.
Abingdon peppered the goal, leading to 16 saves by Ryland Mullins and 14 by Bryson Smith.
Pickett Johnson scored twice and Ronan Quigley once for the Falcons.
Lee High 1, Union 0
APPALACHIA — The Generals eked out the Mountain 7 win.
Brayden Wharton had three shots on goal, Canaan Spears and Reyshawn Anderson each added two shots and Carlos Anderson finished with 16 saves for the Bears.
In Monday’s 4-2 win over John Battle, Brayden Wharton scored two goals, Christian Fannon had a goal and assist, and Camden Wharton netted one goal. Anderson made 19 saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 14, Lee High 0
APPALACHIA — Emma Hemphill broke loose for four goals and two assists in the Lady Bears’ runaway victory.
Gracie Gibson had four goals, and Isabella Blagg and Gracyn McKinney each scored twice. Abbie Lane and Lacie Lancaster got their first career goals and Jordan Shuler had two assists.
Abingdon 2, Gate City 1
ABINGDON — Aubrey Smith scored for the Lady Blue Devils in the Mountain 7 loss.