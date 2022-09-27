BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sydnee Pendland reached a milestone in leading the Tennessee High volleyball team an easy 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Patrick Henry on Monday.

Pendland, a junior libero, collected her 1,000th career dig and finished the match with 14, also recording six aces.

