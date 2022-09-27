BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sydnee Pendland reached a milestone in leading the Tennessee High volleyball team an easy 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Patrick Henry on Monday.
Pendland, a junior libero, collected her 1,000th career dig and finished the match with 14, also recording six aces.
Ashton Blair, Sophie Meade and Marley Johns contributed six kills apiece and Bree Adams came through with 18 assists for Three Rivers Conference champion Tennessee High (25-5), which played its final home match of the season.
Castlewood 3, Honaker 2
CASTLEWOOD — Castlewood faltered after the first two sets but regrouped to get past Honaker 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 15-10 in a nondistrict match.
Anna Summers anchored the Lady Blue Devils with 11 kills, four blocks and three aces. Macee Lasley added six kills, and Abbey Collins and Shea Phillips each chimed in with three aces.
Kalli Miller tallied 19 digs, Emma Ray had 11 assists, and Riley Hart and Kate Jessee scored eight kills apiece for the Lady Tigers.
John Battle 3, Lebanon 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Jacqueline Hill recorded 12 kills, 11 assists and eight digs to lead John Battle to a quick 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 nondistrict win over Lebanon.
Molly Little contributed nine kills and eight digs, Allison Smith accounted for 18 assists and Hayley Foster had eight digs in the win.
Averi Russell recorded 18 assists and Morgan Varney had 10 digs for Lebanon.
David Crockett 3, Morristown West 2
MORRISTOWN — Callie Butler cut loose for 20 kills and recorded eight digs to help the Lady Pioneers pick up a 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 road victory.
Brooklyn Dulaney handed out an eye-popping 47 assists along with 15 digs, and Brylee Tullock contributed 14 kills and 15 digs to the victory.