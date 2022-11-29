BEN HUR — Brynnen Pendergraft connected on four shots from 3-point range and scored a game-high 24 points to lift the Lee High boys to a 66-43 win over Rye Cove in Tuesday’s basketball season opener.
Brayden Hammonds finished with 18 points for the Generals and Jacob Leonard had nine.
Kaden Chavez paced the Eagles with 13 points. Trevor Darnell contributed nine points and Carter Roach-Hodge came through with eight.
Abingdon 78, Tazewell 66
TAZEWELL — Evan Ramsey had a monster outing for the Falcons, filling up with the stat sheet with 33 points, 22 rebounds and eight blocked shots.
Dayton Osborn accounted for 14 points and nine rebounds and Landon Turman added 13 for Abingdon.
Steve Ray had 24 points and Johan Willis 22 to lead the Bulldogs.
Marion 57, Eastside 44
BRISTOL, Va. — The Spartans did their best to weather the storm, but Reid Osborne scored 18 points to churn the Scarlet Hurricanes’ victory in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic at Virginia High.
Parker Wolfe howled to the tune of 13 points and JB Carroll added a dozen.
Eli McCoy had 13 points, Shawn Mullins added 11 and Ben Sutherland finished with nine for Eastside.
John Battle 50, Honaker 48, OT
BRISTOL, Va. — Porter Gobble and Gavin Ratliff each put up 15 points and the Trojans knuckled down to edge the Tigers in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Caden Boyd fashioned a 15-point showing to lead Honaker, and Jaylon Hart added 11.
KACHEA 54, Thomas Walker 49
EWING — Charles Root dug in for a 16-point performance to lead the Wildcats over the Pioneers.
Andrew Joyner and Preston Diamond each shone for 11 points for the homeschooled students. Grant Thompson finished with eight.
Thomas Walker was led by Tanner Epperly with 17 points. Cameron Grabeel hit four shots beyond the arc and scored 14. Adam Hollingsworth chipped in eight points.
Crockett 72, South Greene 65
JONESBOROUGH — Colin Beason put in 28 points to power the Pioneers to the win.
Jacob Arnold provided 14 points and five assists and Reagan Cash came through with 10 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Cooper Kelley matched Beason with 28 for South Greene, and T.J. Buckner had 15 points.
West Greene 77, Cherokee 65
MOSHEIM — Leyton Frye scored 35 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, to lead the Buffaloes.
Ethan Turner added 18 points and Conner Campbell had 16 for West Greene.
GIRLS
Wise Central 77, Lebanon 28
NORTON — The defending VHSL Class 2 champions got their season off in style: a dominating win in which they led 46-13 at halftime.
Emmah McAmis had 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for Central. Abbie Jordan tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Abbie Jordan also scored 11. Madison Looney had 10 and Emilee Mullins added nine to the balanced attack.
Chloe Couch scored 13 points and Carey Keene had seven points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Lebanon.
Richlands 69, Thomas Walker 17
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Tornado led 26-2 after one quarter and breezed from there in a Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic game.
Annsley Trivett had 22 points, Chloe Reynolds scored 13 and Arin Rife posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Richlands. Addy-Lane Queen had a big night on both ends with 10 points and six steals.
Chloe Marcum led the Lady Pioneers with five points.
Rye Cove 53, Lee High 20
BEN HUR — The Lady Eagles’ Johnna Turner matched the Lady Generals’ total with 20 points and Lexie Holland contributed 13 in the victory.
Claire Sage led Lee High with seven.
Abingdon 51, Tazewell 41
TAZEWELL — Lauren Baker put up 14 points to lead the Lady Falcons to the win.
Brenna Green was right behind with 13 points and Cadence Waters finished with 10.
Grace Hancock was the lone Lady Bulldog in double figures with 16 points.
Eastside 57, Marion 54
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Spartans pulled out the win in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic behind a three-pronged attack led by Azzy Hammonds' 18 points.
Taylor Clay molded a fine effort with 17 points and Lexi Carter finished with 15 points.
Morristown East 57, Volunteer 44
MORRISTOWN — Harmony Sullivan turned in a 19-point performance for the Lady Hurricanes, who pulled away late to beat the Lady Falcons.
Hailey Hall and Hannah Hall added 11 and 10, respectively.
Emmerson Head hit five shots behind the arc to lead Volunteer with 15 points. Kendra Huff had a dozen points and Emily Wyatt finished with nine.
South Greene 64, Crockett 56
JONESBOROUGH — Freshman Brylee Tullock fired up 25 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Pioneers.
Fellow freshman Aaliyah Story had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, and point guard Bella Ferguson finished with nine points and 13 assists.
Emma Cutshall led South Greene with 23 points. Jordyn Roderick added 19 and Hailey Brooks 16.
Cherokee 56, West Greene 38
MOSHEIM — Ava Morgan and Macy McDavid each scored 13 points to lead the Lady Chiefs to the road win.
Bella Marcham added nine points in the win.
Madi Brown scored 15 to lead the West Greene charge.
Happy Valley 48, Cedar View 28
KINGSPORT — Kadie Bailey tallied 23 points to lead the Lady Warriors to the win over the Lady Seahawks.
Marcida Moore and Mailey Guy both came through with eight points.