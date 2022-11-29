BEN HUR — Brynnen Pendergraft connected on four shots from 3-point range and scored a game-high 24 points to lift the Lee High boys to a 66-43 win over Rye Cove in Tuesday’s basketball season opener.

Brayden Hammonds finished with 18 points for the Generals and Jacob Leonard had nine.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos