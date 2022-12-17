NICKELSVILLE — The dynamic guard duo of Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined for 70 points in Twin Springs’ 83-62 nondistrict boys basketball win over visiting Lee High on Saturday.
Lane scorched the nets for 38 points and backcourt mate Owens hit for 32.
Brayden Hammonds and Konner Early each had 16 to lead the Generals. Caleb Leonard, with 14 points, and Brynnen Pendergraft, with 12, also scored in double figures.
Chuckey-Doak 61, West Ridge 56
BLOUNTVILLE — Cadin Tullock had a big night for the Black Knights, who pulled out the surprising win over host West Ridge in the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank FCA Hoops Classic at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletics Complex.
Tullock netted 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and made 5 of 7 attempts from the free-throw line. Christian Derry contributed 10 points for Chuckey-Doak.
Wade Witcher finished with 16 and Dawson Arnold pitched in 14 for the Wolves.
Tennessee High 62, Gate City 57
GATE CITY — Four players scored in double figures for the Vikings, who pushed their record to 11-0.
The Blue Devils committed 21 turnovers, the most crucial coming late in the game when the home team had a chance to tie.
Colin Brown finished with 17 points and Zander Phillips scored 13 for Tennessee High. Creed Musick and Brandon DuFore each added 12.
Bo Morris scored a game-high 21 for Gate City. Gunner Garrett (15) and Brendan Cassidy (10) also notched double digits.
Sullivan East 60, Hancock County 33
ROGERSVILLE — Drake Fisher led a foursome of Patriots in scoring with 17 points in their Big H BBQ Christmas Bash game at Cherokee.
Jacob Witcher (16), Tyler Cross (15) and Corbin Laisure (11) rounded out the group of high scorers for Sullivan East, which will meet West Greene in the tournament semifinals on Monday back at Cherokee’s gymnasium.
Chandler Ferguson led the way for Hancock County with 15 points and Chandler Parson finished with 10.
West Greene 85, Jenkins (Ky.) 66
ROGERSVILLE — Leyton Frye’s monster 42-point outburst powered the Buffaloes to an opening-round win over Jenkins in the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee.
Ethan Turner fired up 24 points for West Greene, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Malachi Fields led the Kentucky team with 11 points and Kolby Stewart threw in 10.
South Greene 73, Union County 69
ROGERSVILLE — T.J. Buckner and Cooper Kelley had big nights for South Greene in a narrow Big H BBQ Christmas Bash win over Union County, scoring 21 and 18 points respectively.
Jase Roderick (12) and Hayden Birdwell (11) also netted double figures for the Rebels.
Bryson Merrill led Union County with 19 points, and Ty Edds and Max Richardson each had 18.
South Greene will meet Cherokee in a Monday semifinal at the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Cherokee 67, Happy Valley 58
ROGERSVILLE — In Big H BBQ Christmas Bash action, the host Chiefs slipped by behind 16 points from Elisha Jones and 13 from Parker Travis.
Will Price (11), Colton McLain (11) and Bryce Elliott (10) also reached double figures for Cherokee.
Colby Chausse led Happy Valley with 16 points.
GIRLS
Gate City 72, Tennessee High 48
GATE CITY — Four players scored in double figures in the homestanding Lady Blue Devils’ thrashing of the Lady Vikings.
Braylin Steele scored 16 points, Lexi Ervin 14, Jaydyn Carrico 13 and Addie Gibson 11 for unbeaten Gate City.
Kendall Cross led the Lady Vikings with 14 points.
Cumberland Gap 55, Twin Springs 40
ROGERSVILLE — In the opening game of the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at Cherokee, Twin Springs’ Kayli Dunn fired up 25 points, but it went for naught in the loss.
Emery Glover scored 15 to lead the Lady Panthers and Kerry Dixon pitched in 10.
Hampton 81, Jenkins (Ky.) 22
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs burst out to a 44-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in their Big H BBQ Christmas Bash victory.
Nearly every player that saw the floor for Hampton scored. Macy Henry led the way with 13 points and Linsey Jenkins and Faye Carrico had 12 apiece.
The Lady Cavaliers were led by Alexis Richie and Emma Stewart, each with 10.
Happy Valley 61, Hancock County 36
ROGERSVILLE — Maily Guy had 17 points, Kadie Bailey added 12 and Marcida Moore had 11 in the Lady Warriors’ Big H BBQ Christmas Bash victory.
Reagan Collins finished with 11 points for Hancock County.
Cherokee 58, Phelps (Ky.) 34
ROGERSVILLE — Macy McDavid scored a game-high 23 points in the Lady Chiefs’ an opening-round win at the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash.
Kylea Weddington netted 12 to lead the Phelps quintet.
Lynn Camp (Ky.) 51, Thomas Walker 41
CORBIN, Ky. — Alissa Crumpler led the way for Lynn Camp with 13 points and Abby Mabe finished with 12.
Chloe Marcum was the only Thomas Walker player to reach double figures, recording 13 points.