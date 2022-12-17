NICKELSVILLE — The dynamic guard duo of Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined for 70 points in Twin Springs’ 83-62 nondistrict boys basketball win over visiting Lee High on Saturday.

Lane scorched the nets for 38 points and backcourt mate Owens hit for 32.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you