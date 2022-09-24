BEN HUR — Ryan O’Quinn completed 11 of 17 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns to fuel Ridgeview’s 40-14 Mountain 7 District football victory over Lee High on Friday night.
O’Quinn’s contributions included a rushing score. Ian Hartsock carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards, Daquan Proffitt added 68 yards on 12 attempts and both players accounted for a touchdown.
Cannon Hill caught scoring passes of 24 and 18 yards for the Wolfpack (4-0, 2-0). Koda Counts made a 35-yard TD reception.
The Wolfpack’s receiving output was led by Brandon Beavers with 102 yard on four grabs. Hill had four catches for 79 yards, and Counts hauled in two passes for 69.
Grayson Huff had a 62-yard run and Brynnen Pendergraft connected with Konner Early on a 65-yard pass play for the Generals’ two TDs. Huff was the game’s leading rusher with 14 carries for 97 yards.
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7
CASTLEWOOD — Payton Darnell turned 15 carries into 101 yards and touchdowns of 7 and 5 yards, and the Eagles remained unbeaten.
Landon Lane had 68 rushing yards with scores of 13, 1 and 6 yards. Overall, Rye Cove (5-0, 2-0 Cumberland District) had 44 rushes for 289 yards, including a late 58-yard scoring gallop by Logan Barnette.
The Eagles’ defense held the Blue Devils to 74 yards on the ground.
Castlewood (1-4, 0-2) was most productive with its passing game. Forrest McConnell hit Slade Castle for the game’s first touchdown, a 5-yard play. McConnell finished 14-of-28 passing for 128 yards.
Holston 50, Eastside 21
COEBURN — The Cavaliers erupted for a 50-point first half and got three Noah Tweed interceptions.
Tweed got things rolling by picking off a pass and taking it 32 yards to the end zone. It was a 22-0 game when he found Dillon Bott for a 15-yard touchdown pass. From there, Hayden Sinclair supplied a special teams score with an 18-yard blocked punt recovery.
Dustin Bott was good for two TD runs and a 2-point conversion on the ground. Luke Greene and Merrick Kestner, who carried 10 times for 57 yards, scored from short range.
The Spartans produced all of their points after halftime. Evan Mullins and Luke Trent, who had seven rushes for 69 yards, reached paydirt on runs of 4 and 7 yards, then Payton Adkins threw to Nick Ward for an 18-yard TD.
Cobe Collins amassed 11 tackles and Ward added nine to spearhead Eastside’s defensive efforts.
Claiborne 36, Thomas Walker 28
EWING — Cole Jones carried the ball twice and scored a touchdown each time to help the Bulldogs to an interstate win over Thomas Walker.
Josh Bolton added 145 yards rushing on 14 carries for Claiborne.
Xander Spears picked up 144 yards on 28 carries for Thomas Walker.
Patrick Henry 54, John Battle 20
BRISTOL, Va. — The Rebels scored 36 unanswered points in the second half after the Trojans had taken the lead in the closing seconds of the first half.
Isaiah Selz scored two touchdowns and Elijah Childress had the other TD run for John Battle.
Tennessee High 34, Abingdon 14
ABINGDON — Quarterback Jimmy Phipps had four touchdowns, including a 42-yard scamper, in leading the Vikings over the Falcons.
Special teams also proved to be a difference. Tennessee High blocked two punts and Maddox Fritts had a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Vikings’ punter, Thatcher Hutton, was successful in flipping the field and pinning Abingdon in key moments.
The Falcons produced a solid ground attack with Alex Hawkins gaining 82 yards on 16 attempts and Ector Taylor rushing 17 times for 77 yards. Hawkins and Will Henley each scored a touchdown.
Abingdon’s Brayden Self collected seven tackles and a sack.
Pisgah 34, David Crockett 10
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Trailing 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Pioneers were doomed by a pair of costly turnovers.
Crockett had briefly taken a 10-7 lead when Jake Fox scored on a quarterback sneak with 29 seconds left in the third quarter. The Black Bears returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to pull ahead. Two interceptions in the fourth were turned into Pisgah scores.
Chase Schroeck had given the Pioneers an early 3-0 lead when he booted a 28-yard field goal.
Anderson County 35, Elizabethton 30
CLINTON — Elizabethton’s Cade Russell was stopped a yard short on a 2-point conversion attempt.
Elizabethton led 21-7 at halftime and 28-21 in the second half, but each time the Mavericks rallied for a tie.
In overtime, Walker Martinez hit Bryson Vowell to give Anderson County a 35-28 lead. The Cyclones answered with a 10-yard scoring run from Nate Stephens, and decided to go for the win.
Stephens carried 22 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cyclones’ attack. Dalton Mitchell complete 11 of 17 for 66 yards passing with two scoring tosses.
For Anderson, Martinez finished 23-of-36 passing for 226 yards and four scores. Nick Moog led the ground attack with 23 carries for 107 yards and a score.