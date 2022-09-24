High school football logo

BEN HUR — Ryan O’Quinn completed 11 of 17 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns to fuel Ridgeview’s 40-14 Mountain 7 District football victory over Lee High on Friday night.

O’Quinn’s contributions included a rushing score. Ian Hartsock carried the ball 10 times for 71 yards, Daquan Proffitt added 68 yards on 12 attempts and both players accounted for a touchdown.

