CLINTWOOD — Riding the dual-threat talents of quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, Ridgeview gouged Wise Central 37-14 in Friday night’s Mountain 7 District football opener for both teams.
O’Quinn completed 15 of 24 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He also logged 15 rushes for another 106 yards and a score.
Brandon Beavers caught scoring passes of 45 and 14 yards, and Koda Counts was on the receiving end of a 27-yard TD for the Wolfpack (3-0).
Cannon Hill tallied nine rushes for 70 yards, including the game’s opening touchdown. Ian Hartsock added 62 rushing yards and a 2-point conversion catch.
Central (2-1) led 14-7 after one quarter. Braeden Church tossed a 17-yard score to Owen Amos, then Alec Gent briefly put the Warriors ahead when he sprinted 89 yards to paydirt.
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13
NORTON — The Bears were well grounded in picking up the nondistrict win.
Union rushed 51 times for 391 yards in the road win against the Raiders.
Reyshawn Anderson led the way with 16 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Poppy Lowery totaled nine carries for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Keyshawn Anderson, Johnny Satterfield and Aiden Hoffmeister had rushing touchdowns.
Braedan Dutton broke free for a 57-yard touchdown and Trey Keys scored on a 2-yard run for J.I. Burton.
Rye Cove 47, Bland 6
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane connected with Luke Jessee three times for touchdowns, anchoring the Eagles’ rout of Bland.
Lane, who was responsible for four touchdowns in all, delivered the game’s first points with a 1-yard run.
As a passer, Lane finished 7-for-14 for 151 yards — hitting Jessee for scores of 23, 32 and 35 yards.
Jessee finished with 90 yards receiving.
Will Rollins — who carried 10 times for 64 yards — had a 17-yard touchdown run before Kaden Bowen scampered 26 yards to paydirt in a 34-0 Eagles first half. Logan Barnette scored on a 29-yard interception return to put Bland in a 47-0 hole with 4:56 to play in the third quarter.
Bland got on the scoreboard with 42 seconds left in the contest when Ean Looney caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jack Johnson.
Rye Cove (3-0) finished with a 366-132 advantage in yards from scrimmage. The Eagles’ Brady Darnell had two solo tackles and five assists.
Twin Springs 44, Unaka 32
NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne rushed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in the Titans’ high-scoring interstate victory.
Abel Dingus passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another. Colton Kilgore was on the receiving end of one of the scoring passes, plus he topped his team in tackles with seven.
Landon Ramsey countered for Unaka by completing 17 of 26 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 16 times for 112 yards.
Rangers teammate Jamol Blamo generated 170 yards of offense — 96 rushing and 74 receiving — along with two TDs and led the defense by making eight tackles.
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
EWING — Xander Spears ran in a 3-yard touchdown with 29 seconds left to lift the Pioneers over the visiting Blue Devils in their Cumberland District matchup.
Spears totaled 156 yards on 29 rushes and Dylan McCurry added 20 carries for 62 yards.
Landon Lowe came up with two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, and Fernando Vega booted a 22-yard field goal.
The defense limited the Blue Devils to 95 passing and 53 rushing yards.
John Battle 19, Holston 6
DAMASCUS — Noah Sills and Broadie Bailey did about everything they could to bring the Trojans’ winless streak to an end.
Sills completed 11 of 18 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns and Bailey came down with seven receptions for 162 yards and a TD, boosting John Battle to its first victory since the 2021 spring season.
Eli Tweed had 144 passing yards to lead the Cavaliers. Merrick Kestner had a team-best 65 rushing yards and Luke Greene scored on a 26-yard touchdown run.
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
COEBURN — Grayson Olsen rushed for 140 yards and scored twice to power the Pioneers past the homestanding Spartans.
Mike Reece completed 11 of 15 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns for Lebanon.
Olsen, who finished with 15 carries, opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run. The score was 28-0 after a 21-point second quarter in which Zach Hertig cracked the goal line from a yard away, Thai Tatem scored on a 22-yard interception return and Luke Garrett made a 53-yard TD reception.
Olsen accounted for a 19-yard, third-quarter scoring reception before Luke Taylor authored a 2-yard TD run for a 42-0 lead.
Tatem also made a team-high seven tackles.
The Spartans avoided a shutout when Payton Adkins found Luke Trent for a 2-yard score. Chase Carico had nine tackles for Eastside.
Lebanon racked up 365 yards of offense and held Eastside to 126.
Greeneville 28, Morristown West 21
MORRISTOWN — Down by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, top-ranked Greeneville rallied with a pair of touchdowns to defeat No. 10 Morristown West.
Brady Quillen rushed for a 20-yard touchdown for the tying score and then connected with Mason Laws for a 40-yard touchdown for the winning score with 2:51 remaining.
Tison Johnson had 30 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns to lead Morristown West. He scored the opening touchdown before the teams traded kickoff returns for TDs. Adjatay Dabbs went 98 yards for the tying score for Greeneville only to see Zaylan Frias go 99 yards for West.
Dabbs also scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Clinton 54, Cherokee 12
CLINTON — Hunter Lamar hauled in a 34-yard touchdown from Landon Jeffers and Joe Henley scored on a 1-yard run in the Chiefs’ road loss to the Dragons.