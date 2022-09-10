Wise Central at Ridgeview football

Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers (7) and Central’s Nate West (2) battle to come down with the ball during Friday night’s Mountain 7 District game in Clintwood.

 Roddy Addington

CLINTWOOD — Riding the dual-threat talents of quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, Ridgeview gouged Wise Central 37-14 in Friday night’s Mountain 7 District football opener for both teams.

O’Quinn completed 15 of 24 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns. He also logged 15 rushes for another 106 yards and a score.

Union at JIB FB 0909 2.jpg

Union's Reyshawn Anderson (10) takes off against J.I. Burton during Friday night's game in Norton.
11 Unaka at Twin Springs

Twin Springs' Ryan Horne reaches the end zone for one of his four touchdowns against Unaka on Friday night in Nickelsville.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos