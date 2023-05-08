softball clip art

CLINCHPORT — Eden Muncy’s presence was strongly felt on Monday.

Throwing a five-inning no-hitter, Muncy also homered in a 2-for-2, 4-RBI effort as Rye Cove whitewashed J.I. Burton 10-0 in a local high school softball contest.

