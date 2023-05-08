CLINCHPORT — Eden Muncy’s presence was strongly felt on Monday.
Throwing a five-inning no-hitter, Muncy also homered in a 2-for-2, 4-RBI effort as Rye Cove whitewashed J.I. Burton 10-0 in a local high school softball contest.
Muncy came within one walk of a perfect game. Moreover, she scored three times and drew a walk.
Going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs was Gracie Turner. Kenzi Hood chimed in at 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Maddy Wood also went 2-for-3 and Sara Byrd went 1-for-1, had a pair of walks and added two runs.
Collecting 12 hits, the Lady Eagles (19-0) did the bulk of their scoring with six fourth-inning runs.
Eastside 6, Castlewood 1
COEBURN — Braelyn Hall and Emma Sartin combined on a three-hitter, thrusting Eastside past Castlewood.
Yielding each of those hits and a third-inning run, Hall tallied 10 strikeouts against no walks in a 4.2-inning win. She then handed the ball to Sartin, who breezed through the final seven outs.
The Lady Spartans banged out 11 hits with Shelby Stanley turning in a 2-for-3 effort. Filling the second, third and fourth spots, respectively, in Eastside’s order, Taylor Clay, Emmaleigh Banks and Sartin all batted 2-for-4. Sartin homered and drove in two runs.
Anna Summers went the distance for the Lady Blue Devils, striking out five. Just two of the runs she allowed were earned.
Tennessee High 11, Sullivan East 2
ERWIN — Katy Granger and Maddi Hall each banged out three hits to back Rylee Fields’ four-hitter in the District 1-3A tournament.
Macie Strouth belted a three-run homer in a two-hit performance. Granger, Abby Haga (2 hits) and Keeley Greene each accounted for two RBIs while Fields socked a pair of doubles. Kaylie Hughes contributed two hits and three runs.
Fields struck out a dozen batters, limiting East to four hits.
The Lady Patriots’ Jenna Hare had a pair of hits.
BASEBALL
Wise Central 11, Lee High 1
JONESVILLE — Braeden Church homered and knocked in four runs for the Warriors, who finished off Lee in six innings.
Church closed at 3-for-4, also scoring twice. Nate West doubled in a 2-for-4, 3-RBI performance while Dane Elkins also went 2-for-4.
Robbie Wilson impressively handed the pitching chores, hurling a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.
J.I. Burton 10, Rye Cove 2
CLINCHPORT — Brayden Dutton hurled a three-hitter, Noa Godsey totaled four RBIs and the Black Raiders registered a decisive win.
Throwing 89 pitches, Dutton gave up one earned run and amassed eight strikeouts on the day.
Godsey, who doubled, walked and scored three times, was joined by Dutton (2 walks, 2 stolen bases) and Clay Hart in producing two hits apiece. Isaiah Sturgill homered and Miguel Madrigal notched a pair of RBIs.
Thomas Walker 8, Twin Springs 4
NICKELSVILLE — The Pioneers prevailed behind Cameron Grabeel’s 16 strikeouts and a 3-for-4 game from Adam Hollandsworth.
Grabeel went the whole way for Thomas Walker, finishing with a two-hitter. Hollandsworth’s output included a double and two RBIs.
Jacob McCurry had a 2-for-3 outing with three runs and a pair of walks. Pioneers teammate Hunter Collins drove in two runs.
The Titans’ Ryan Horne was 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a walk.