NORTON — Emilee Mullins logged 30 assists, including the 1,000th of her high school career, and Wise Central put away Ridgeview 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 in Mountain 7 District volleyball action Tuesday night.
Mullins’ milestone occurred in the opening set. She also finished with six digs and 11 service points.
Emmah McAmis piled up 18 kills, 13 digs and 12 service points for Central. Sophie Fleming added 29 digs and Abbie Jordan amassed nine kills and nine digs.
Makinley Owens doled out 24 assists and tallied eight digs to lead Ridgeview.
Braelynn Strouth came through with 17 digs and eight kills, Caiti Hill had 20 digs, and Mackenzie Wright recorded 12 digs and six kills for the Lady Wolfpack.
Union 3, Lee 0
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Bears opened Mountain 7 play with a dominating 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 win over the Lady Generals.
Isabella Blagg slammed down 13 kills and had five digs and Gracie Gibson popped up 21 digs and had four aces for Union (12-1, 1-0). Brooke Bailey put together an all-around performance of 30 assists, six digs, four kills, three aces and a block.
Jordan Shuler added seven kills, five digs, two aces and a block, Olivia Light had seven kills with a dig and Shay Henderson had five kills and two digs for the Lady Bears, who visit Mountain 7 rival Central on Thursday.
Cassidy Hammonds had seven digs, three kills and a block, Katie Hammonds came up with 10 digs and four assists and McKayla Carr recorded nine digs for Lee (4-1, 0-1).
Chloe Calton tallied four digs and two kills and Preslee Chance had two kills, two digs and a block. The Lady Generals step back out of district play Thursday when they host Rye Cove.
Eastside 3, Jenkins, Ky. 0
COEBURN — Emma Sartin was one of five players with five kills and she also finished with four aces to boost the Lady Spartans to a 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 interstate victory.
Braelyn Hall, Haley Frazier, Presley Hall and Rhyliegh Lawson all added their five kills to a balanced attack at the net. Emmaleigh Banks shored up the defense with 12 digs.
Twin Springs 3, Honaker 2
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Titans pulled out a 19-25, 31-29, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13 nondistrict thriller against the Lady Tigers.
Ryleigh Gillenwater was the leader with 13 kills and 21 digs. Mary Pascual popped up 49 digs, and Kaylee Keith had 26 assists.
Abbie Taylor totaled nine kills and 11 digs, Kenzi Gillenwater posted nine kills and five blocks.
Castlewood 3, Council 0
COUNCIL — Madison Sutherland had her service game going with seven aces in a 25-20, 25-23, 25-19 Lady Devils win on the road.
Karly Maxfield came through with four aces. Count in the totals from Anna Summers, Macee Lasely and Abbey Collins and Castlewood had 18 balls that weren’t returned.
John Battle 3, Lebanon 0
LEBANON — A double-double of 11 kills and 11 assists by Jacqueline Hill boosted the Lady Trojans to the 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 sweep.
Molly Little also produced 11 kills. Allison Smith reached down for 17 digs and Mackenzie Smith had a team-high 19 assists.
Radford 3, Virginia High 0
RADFORD — The Lady Bobcats took measure of the Lady Bearcats in a 30-28, 25-23, 25-20 decision.
Camille McKenzie paced Virginia High with 11 kills and four aces. Charli Carpenter handed out 22 assists and libero Aidan James had a team-best 18 digs.
West Ridge 3, Elizabethton 0
BLOUNTVILLE — A 25-20, 25-17, 25-11 decision for the Lady Wolves was helped along by Casey Wampler’s 10 kills and 12 digs and Faith Wilson’s 35 assists.
Madison Haynie was good for a dozen kills and Kari Wilson produced 19 digs. Parker Fischer added nine digs, six kills, two blocks and a pair of block assists. Wilson supplemented her assists total with seven digs.
Jayci Bowers had 16 assists and Bailee VanHuss 13 digs for the Lady Cyclones.
Tennessee High 3, Daniel Boone 0
GRAY — The Lady Vikings earned a 25-22, 25-21, 25-18 road victory behind strong play from Marley Johns, Ashton Blair, Sydnee Pendland and Bree Adams.
Johns recorded 12 kills and three blocks, Blair had seven kills and 11 assists, Pendland popped up 26 digs and Adams recorded 18 assists with seven digs.
Sophie Meade pitched in 10 digs for Tennessee High (11-2).
David Crockett 3, Volunteer 1
JONESBOROUGH — Busy Brylee Tullock made a whopping 38 digs to go with eight kills, Sophia Gouge coupled 18 kills with nine digs and the Lady Pioneers foiled the Lady Falcons 30-28, 15-25, 25-23, 25-16.
Sydney Shelton (18 digs, 10 assists) and Brooklyn Dulaney (15 assists, 10 digs) contributed to the win.
Veda Barton stood out for the Lady Falcons, piling up 17 kills, 17 digs and five blocks. Alisha Lindsey powered her way to 37 digs and eight kills.
Also turning in noteworthy numbers were Volunteer’s Lily Christian (15 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces), Sydney Cloud (18 assists, 13 digs), Chloe Redwine (14 digs) and Meredith Lovelace (12 digs).
Providence Academy 3, KACHEA 0
JOHNSON CITY — Spurred by Addie Smith with 13 digs, 11 aces and eight assists, the Lady Knights triumphed 25-16, 25-11 and 25-15.
Andrea Smith accounted for seven kills and a .313 hitting performance for Providence.
Soccer
Danile Boone 1, Dobyns-Bennett 0
KINGSPORT — Shyra Phan scored off an assist from Cassidy Church in the 21st minute and the Lady Trailblazers (4-2, 3-2 District 1-AAA pulled off the upset of the Lady Indians (8-1, 3-1).
Volunteer 4, Cherokee 0
ROGERSVILLE — Taylor Castle found the net and added an assist for the Lady Falcons, who cruised in for the rivalry win.
Also scoring for Volunteer were Macey Gladson, Savannah Howard and Courtney Bellamy.