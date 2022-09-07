NORTON — Emilee Mullins logged 30 assists, including the 1,000th of her high school career, and Wise Central put away Ridgeview 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 in Mountain 7 District volleyball action Tuesday night.

Mullins’ milestone occurred in the opening set. She also finished with six digs and 11 service points.

