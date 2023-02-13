GATE CITY — A seesaw Mountain 7 District basketball tournament game came down to the steady hand of Eli McMurray.

McMurray hit a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left to lift Gate City to a 53-52 victory over John Battle in a quarterfinal matchup inside the Devils Den on Monday night.

