GATE CITY — A seesaw Mountain 7 District basketball tournament game came down to the steady hand of Eli McMurray.
McMurray hit a pair of free throws with 2.9 seconds left to lift Gate City to a 53-52 victory over John Battle in a quarterfinal matchup inside the Devils Den on Monday night.
The Trojans led 13-10 after the opening quarter before the second-seeded Blue Devils found a higher gear, outscoring the visitors 15-9 to enter halftime with a 25-22 edge. Battle surged back out front with a 19-point third quarter and entered the fourth leading by two, 41-39.
Each team hit 16 field goals, including five 3-pointers apiece, meaning the outcome came down to foul shooting — none bigger than McMurray’s at the end. Gate City went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line to 5-for-7 for Battle.
Gunner Garrett was the big gun for the Blue Devils, knocking down four 3-pointers and firing in a game-high 28 points. McMurray finished with nine points and Brendan Cassidy came through with eight.
Gavin Ratliff led the Trojans (8-15) with 17 points. Porter Gobble had a dozen and Eli Meade scored nine.
Gate City advanced to face Ridgeview — a 67-47 winner over Lee High — in Wednesday’s semifinal round at Abingdon.
Union 60, Wise Central 58
BIG STONE GAP — Union used a balanced offense and clutch free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter to withstand a stellar game from Ethan Collins and beat the Warriors in the Mountain 7 quarterfinals.
Kim Bostic scored 15 points and dished out five assists to lead the Bears (10-13). Paul Huff had 15 points and six rebounds, Reyshawn Anderson scored 12 points and Braxton Bunch came off the bench to post 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Union went 8-for-10 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, Huff knocking down 4 of 6 tries and Bostic making 4 of 4 to close out the win.
Collins shot 6-for-8 from the field for 21 points, also grabbing 11 rebounds and distributing five assists. Chance Boggs added 12 points and Braeden Church snagged seven boards, helping the Warriors (12-11) outrebound Union 28-22.
The Bears, who play No. 1 seed Abingdon in Wednesday’s semifinals, committed only four turnovers while forcing 13.
Ridgeview 67, Lee High 47
CLINTWOOD — Cannon Hill had too much firepower for the Generals to withstand, scoring 26 points in the Wolfpack’s Mountain 7 quarterfinal victory.
Chantz Robinette added 11 points and Ryan O’Quinn had eight for Ridgeview, which advanced to face Gate City on Wednesday at Abingdon.
Brayden Hammonds led Lee High with 11 points. Caleb Leonard and Jacob Leonard each scored 10.
Rye Cove 48, Thomas Walker 45
WISE — The Eagles held off a furious rally by the Pioneers, who surged back from a 20-point deficit to have a chance to tie at the end of their Cumberland District tournament game.
A Blake Will layup got Thomas Walker within two with less than a minute left, but Rye Cove pushed the lead back to five with three free throws. Then down by three, the Pioneers forced a turnover with 1.5 seconds left, but their 3-pointer wouldn’t fall.
Carter Roach-Hodge poured in a game-high 24 points and Jay Bowen added nine for the Eagles, who advanced to face Twin Springs on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in the semifinals.
Nick Kimberlin led Thomas Walker with 17 points and Adam Hollandsworth contributed 16.
J.I. Burton 76, Castlewood 56
WISE — Maxwell Gilliam and Dauntae Keys each had double-doubles in the Raiders’ Cumberland tournament win. Gilliam had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Keys finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Jake Reynolds put up 15 points, hitting all eight of his free throws, and Noa Godsey scored 12.
Cayden Dishman blazed in 37 points and he and Joe Dotson grabbed seven rebounds apiece for the Blue Devils.
GIRLS
Rye Cove 53, Thomas Walker 35
WISE — The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Pioneers 42-19 in the second half of the Cumberland District tournament opener.
Gracie Turner recorded a double-double for Rye Cove, finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Naquila Harless scored 15 and Kaylee Lamb had 11 points, five assists and seven steals.
Madi Marcum paced Thomas Walker with 10 points. Chloe Marcum had eight points with nine rebounds, and Kalli Woods also scored eight.
Twin Springs 40, Castlewood 20
WISE — Kayli Dunn accounted for 16 points, four assists and four steals to help the Lady Titans defeat the Lady Blue Devils in the Cumberland tournament nightcap. Kenzie Gillenwater grabbed seven rebounds, Preslie Larkins coupled six rebounds with five steals, and Ryleigh Gillenwater came away with four steals.
Anna Summers cleared the glass for 13 boards and Madison Sutherland had four steals to lead Castlewood.