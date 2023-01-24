NORTON — Gracie McKinney hit a layup off an Abby Slagle assist with two seconds to go and Union stunned defending state champion Wise Central on Tuesday night in a Mountain 7 District girls basketball collision.
McKinney’s shot gave the Lady Bears a 36-35 victory to decide the defensive-minded matchup.
Slagle led Union with 15 points and Isabella Blagg added 12.
Lady Warriors sophomore Emmah McAmis matched Slagle’s 15-point total.
Gate City 55, Ridgeview 54
CLINTWOOD — Jaydyn Carrico pitched in 16 points for the Lady Blue Devils, who squeaked out a key Mountain 7 victory after taking a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Gate City got 13 points from Lexi Ervin and 12 from Addie Gibson.
Braelyn Strouth, with 12 points, showed the way for the Lady Wolfpack, who entered the matchup just one game behind the first-place Devils. Caiti Hill scored 10.
J.I. Burton 63, Thomas Walker 39
NORTON — Sarah Williams cut loose from long range, nailing seven 3-pointers in a 23-point performance.
Rehgan Sensabaugh hit for 13 points and A’nyah Hollinger 12 for the Lady Raiders.
Sarah McPherson’s 13 points topped the Lady Pioneers. Chloe and Madi Marcum each totaled 10.
Eastside 57, Rye Cove 28
COEBURN — Azzy Hammons put up 25 points to go with a suffocating defense for the Lady Spartans.
Taylor Clay had an all-around effort of 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Lexi Carter contributed nine points.
Gracie Turner posted 10 points in the Lady Eagles’ loss and Naquila Harless finished with eight.
Elizabethton 76, Sullivan East 40
ELIZABETHTON — Paced by Renna Lane’s 15 points, the Lady Cyclones walloped the Patriots.
Lane canned five of her team’s nine 3-pointers. Marlee Mathena and Lina Lyon both had 14 points and Reiley Whitson chipped in 13.
Jenna Hare produced better than half of Sullivan East’s point total, scoring 22.
Unicoi County 51, Volunteer 32
ERWIN —Olivia Bailey scored 19 and the Lady Blue Devils moved into sole possession of second in the Upper Lakes Conference.
Jocelyn Metcalf added 10 points to the winning cause.
Emily McPherson had 13 points. Veda Barton nine for the Lady Falcons.
BOYS
Ridgeview 70, Gate City 69
CLINTWOOD — Terran Owens swished through a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to give the Wolfpack the upset Mountain 7 win.
Chantz Robinette found his range to the tune of 26 points for Ridgeview (13-4, 6-2). He knocked down 7 of 8 attempts from 3-point range.
Robinette and Owens, who hit four 3s in a 14-point showing, combined for all 11 Ridgeview makes from distance. Cannon Hill shook off a scoreless first quarter to collect 18 points.
Gunner Garrett had the hot hand for Gate City, pumping in 31 points. Eli McMurray scored 16 and Brendan Cassidy 10, but the Blue Devils (7-9, 6-2) fell out of sole possession of first place in the district.
Wise Central 45, Union 43
NORTON — Ethan Collins put up 18 points to help the Warriors prevail in a down-to-the-wire contest.
A 14-point effort by Chance Boggs, who ripped four 3-pointers, aided Central in the Mountain 7 win.
Kam Bostic paced the Bears with 19 points. Reyshawn Anderson came through with 14.
Eastside 68, Rye Cove 33
COEBURN — The Spartans overpowered the Eagles behind Eli McCoy’s 18 points.
Kaleb Lawson was good for 13 points, and Cole Mullins and Shawn Mullins had 10 each.
Carter-Roach Hodge and Jay Bowen each scored nine to lead Rye Cove.
J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 56
NORTON — Four players landed in double figures for the Raiders.
Maxwell Gilliam was Burton’s leading scorer with 18 points, Clay Hart had 16, Dauntae Keys scored 12 and Braxton Williams added 11.
Cameron Grabeel hit five 3-point shots to lead Thomas Walker with 15 points. Aiden Grabeel scored nine.
Unicoi County 50, Volunteer 38
ERWIN — The Blue Devils held the Falcons to two second-quarter points in this Upper Lakes matchup.
Grant Hensley led Unicoi County with 15 points. Eli Johnson scored 12, and he and Hensley combined to go 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.
Joltin Harrison produced 14 points to lead the Falcons and Cason Christian had nine.
Sullivan East 63, Elizabethton 58
ELIZABETHTON — Three weeks after their triple-overtime classic, the Patriots avenged the loss behind a 24-point effort by Drake Fisher.
Tyler Cross added 19 points and Jacob Witcher had a dozen for Sullivan East.
Dalton Mitchell paced the Cyclones with 20 points. Will Churchill and Mason Ball accounted for 12 apiece.
Tri-Cities 74, Cornerstone 58
BLOUNTVILLE — The Eagles outscored Cornerstone Christian 27-6 in the opening quarter.
Seth Britton hit for 19 points, making 7 of 12 from the field and hitting four 3-pointers.
Abraham Gewelke grabbed seven rebounds for Tri-Cities Christian.