NORTON — Gracie McKinney hit a layup off an Abby Slagle assist with two seconds to go and Union stunned defending state champion Wise Central on Tuesday night in a Mountain 7 District girls basketball collision.

McKinney’s shot gave the Lady Bears a 36-35 victory to decide the defensive-minded matchup.

