NORTON — Sophomore Emmah McAmis pumped in 27 points — including a flawless performance from the foul line — to fuel Wise Central’s 71-43 girls basketball rout of Honaker on Saturday.

McAmis went 13-for-13 from the line in the nondistrict win.

