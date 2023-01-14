NORTON — Sophomore Emmah McAmis pumped in 27 points — including a flawless performance from the foul line — to fuel Wise Central’s 71-43 girls basketball rout of Honaker on Saturday.
McAmis went 13-for-13 from the line in the nondistrict win.
The Lady Warriors produced three other double-digit scorers, including Emilee Brickey with 14 points. Abbie Jordan contributed 11 and Madison Looney had 10.
The visiting Lady Tigers were paced by Tailor Nolley’s 16-point showing. Alayna McNulty chipped in with 13.
BLUFF CITY — With Jenna Hare racking up 33 points, the Lady Patriots got the job done in a nonconference matinee at home.
Sophie Johnson had 10 points and Abby McCarter nine to aid Sullivan East, which outscored Unaka 29-16 in the opening half.
The Lady Rangers were headlined by Lyndie Ramsey and her 25-point showing.
Haley Taylor chipped in nine points for the visitors.
BLUFF CITY — Unaka’s Landon Ramsey, with 36 points, and Sullivan East’s Drake Fisher, 31, each went on a scoring spree inside the Dyer Dome.
The Patriots, however, found additional sources of offense to foster their productivity.
Corbin Laisure supplied 18 points for Sullivan East, which also got 13 from Tyler Cross. Only Ramsey finished in double figures for the Rangers.
After a competitive first half that ended with East on top 31-23, the Patriots used a 26-15 third quarter to fully take charge. Fisher tossed in 13 during the quarter, then he and Cross totaled nine apiece in the fourth.
Ramsey accounted for 23 second-half points.
KINGSPORT — The Bucs had four players reach double figures en route to a one-sided win over the Wildcats.
A.J. Murphy and Andrew Cole led the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Brady Weems finished with 13 points and Pete Boynewicz scored 10. Drew Finney was next up with eight points.
Jack DeBord was the high scorer for the home schoolers, logging 12 points. Preston Diamond scored eight.
NORTON — Parker Bandy pitched in 12 points for Honaker, which held Wise Central scoreless in the fourth quarter of this nondistrict matchup.
Gavin Whitt and Caden Boyd each contributed 11 points to the winning cause. The Warriors were led by Ethan Collins with 15.
