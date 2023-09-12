NORTON — Led by a massive double-double from junior Emmah McAmis — who had 30 kills and 25 digs — the Wise Central volleyball team continued its strong start with a 27-29, 25-18, 25-7, 25-19 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High.
Abbie Jordan also had a double-double of 36 assists and 15 digs, also chipping in six kills.
Sophie Fleming led the defense with 28 digs. Riley Stallard had 25 and Emma Ramsey tallied 14.
Abingdon 3, Union 0
BIG STONE GAP — Gracie Statzer had another big night for the Lady Falcons, racking up a double-double of 16 kills and 13 digs while also chipping in four blocks and three aces in a Mountain 7 road sweep of Union.
Ella and Ava Kiser each had 16 assists for Abingdon and Muriel Dillon recorded 14 digs.
For the Lady Bears, Jordan Shuler finished with three kills and eight digs, and Lindsey Roberts picked up 11 digs.
Gate City 3, John Battle 1
BRISTOL, Va. — Jacqueline Hill led the Lady Trojans with 11 kills and 11 assists for a double- double in the Mountain 7 loss. Mackenzie Smith also had 11 assists and 14 digs for Battle.
Allison Smith led the Battle defense with 35 digs.
Eastside 3, Patrick Henry 2
COEBURN — In a big regional win for the Lady Spartans, Taylor Clay notched 19 kills and 25 digs and setter Virginia Hicks tallied 35 assists and five aces.
Emma Sartin had seven kills and Haley Frazier finished with eight kills and four blocks.
Thomas Walker 3, Hancock 0
SNEEDVILLE — Patricia Bigge had a monster game for the Lady Pioneers, racking up 24 kills to lead a road sweep.
Madie Burke compiled 27 assists and Rylee Lawson pitched in seven digs.
West Ridge 3, Daniel Boone 0
GRAY — Mollee Cutshall’s eight kills powered West Ridge to a Big 6 Conference sweep of Daniel Boone at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. Rylee Haynie also chipped in with seven kills and six blocks for the Lady Wolves.
Faith Wilson had 26 assists and Kari Wilson led the defense with 14 digs. Laynie Jordan pitched in with 13 digs.
Kyleigh Bacon led the Lady Trailblazers with four kills and eight digs. Abbie Huff notched 12 digs and Addison Dietz finished with 10 assists.
Volunteer 3, Gibbs 0
CORRYTON — Veda Barton and Jaycee Cassidy each had 12 kills to lead a Volunteer sweep of Gibbs. Cassidy also had 12 digs to complete a double-double.
Lily Christian chipped in 24 assists. Chloe Redwine powered the defense with 14 digs.
Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 2
BLUFF CITY — It wasn’t easy, but Sullivan East (13-11, 7-0 District 1-AA) rallied to stay undefeated in league play with a 25-27, 25-9, 12-25, 25-23, 15-10 triumph at the Dyer Dome.
Asia Cairns smacked a team-high 14 kills — the last ending the contest — while also blocking three attacks.
Kyndl Hodge and Sophie Johnson had double-doubles for the Lady Patriots, Hodge dishing out 37 assists with 12 digs and Johnson getting 12 kills and 14 digs. Kylie Hurley had a team-high 39 digs, Carly Bradford added 15 and Jadah Keller had 10. Bradford also had nine kills and served five aces.
Science Hill 3, Tennessee High 0
JOHNSON CITY — Behind 21 kills and eight digs from senior Autumn Holmes, Science Hill remained unbeaten in Big 6 play with a sweep of Tennessee High.
Chelsea Blaine had eight kills, four aces and a pair of blocks. Ella Neal tallied 38 assists, three kills and four aces.
Erin Littleton led the Lady Vikings with nine kills. Sydnee Pendland had 13 digs, and Bree Adams popped up 21 assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Knox Central 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0
KNOXVILLE — Paige Branam picked up two goals and Teighley Fowler had the other for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Indians managed only five shots but four were on goal. Central’s Amidie Quintanari made all four saves.
D-B’s Ava Flanary had two shots on goal. Carlee Cradic and Waylon Bulcao had the others.
GOLF
ABINGDON — Behind a 2-under-par medalist performance from Mason Funk, Abingdon’s golf team won the Mountain 7 District regular season title at Glenrochie Country Club.
The Falcons shot 305, 17 strokes better than runner-up Lee High.
The Mountain 7 tournament will be next Tuesday at Cedar Hills Country Club in Jonesville.