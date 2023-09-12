NORTON — Led by a massive double-double from junior Emmah McAmis — who had 30 kills and 25 digs — the Wise Central volleyball team continued its strong start with a 27-29, 25-18, 25-7, 25-19 Mountain 7 District win over Lee High.

Abbie Jordan also had a double-double of 36 assists and 15 digs, also chipping in six kills.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you