GRAY — Jamar Livingston and his Daniel Boone teammates showed their hot hand on the basketball court in taking an 88-51 victory over Sullivan East at Bobby Snyder Gym.

Livingston had a monster effort with 38 points and nine rebounds despite sitting in the fourth quarter. Clay Rowland added 16 points, including four shots from 3-point range. Griffin Erickson hauled in eight rebounds, and Landon Kirkpatrick dished out five assists.

