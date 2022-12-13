GRAY — Jamar Livingston and his Daniel Boone teammates showed their hot hand on the basketball court in taking an 88-51 victory over Sullivan East at Bobby Snyder Gym.
Livingston had a monster effort with 38 points and nine rebounds despite sitting in the fourth quarter. Clay Rowland added 16 points, including four shots from 3-point range. Griffin Erickson hauled in eight rebounds, and Landon Kirkpatrick dished out five assists.
Drake Fisher scored 21 to lead Sullivan East. Corbin Laisure added 13.
Chuckey-Doak 79, Cherokee 56
AFTON — The Black Knights led throughout the contest, but pulled away late with Cadin Tullock’s 19 points leading the way. Christian Derry powered his way inside with 14 points.
Colton McLain was the Chiefs’ leader with 14 points. Bryce Elliott and Will Price scored 13 points apiece.
South Greene 56, David Crockett 54
GREENEVILLE — Jase Roderick knocked down a pair of game-winning free throws as the Rebels avenged a pair of losses to the Pioneers earlier this season.
Roderick paced the Rebels’ efforts with 19 points.
Reagan Cash led Crockett with 13 points and seven rebounds. Fellow post Colin Beason matched him with 13 points, while Drake Shingledecker came through with eight points and six rebounds. Jacob Arnold’s totals included eight points, five assists and five rebounds.
Tennessee High 50, Virginia High 47
BRISTOL — The Vikings captured the Battle of Bristol after Creed Musick put up 14 of his 20 points in the second half.
Brandon Dufore contributed 10 for Tennessee High.
Union 78, Lee High 77
BEN HUR — Brayden Wharton scored 25 points, making 9 of 10 foul shots, in the Bears’ Mountain 7 District win.
Kam Bostic added 22 points and Reyshawn Anderson had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Peyton Honeycutt and Wharton each recorded four assists.
Brynnen Pendergraft led Lee High with 28 points. Brayden Hammond tallied 19 points and Caleb Leonard scored 14.
RidgeVIEW 84, Central 69
CLINTWOOD — Chantz Robinette cut loose for 31 points to power the Wolfpack past the Warriors. Cannon Hill fired in 18 and Isaiah Justice added 13.
Wise Central’s Ethan Collins had a big night with 32 points. Parker Collins added 16 and Casey Dotson scored eight.
Twin Springs 68, Patrick Henry 52
GLADE SPRING — Bradley Owens and Connor Lane provided the perfect 1-2 punch with 25 points apiece to lead the Titans over the Rebels.
Point guard Kade Gobble led Patrick Henry with 17 points and Jake Hall scored 10 points.
Lebanon 72, Eastside 69
COEBURN — Eli McCoy surpassed the 1,000-point career mark with a 26-point effort, but the Spartans came up just short. Kaleb Lawson chalked up 20 points, and Cole Mullins and Shawn Mullins each had eight.
Andy Lambert led five Lebanon players in double figures with 19 points. Keyton Keene added 14, Brody Wess and Chance Parker each had 11 and Mike Reece chipped in 10.
Jenkins, Ky. 74, Castlewood 33
CASTLEWOOD — The Cavaliers doused the Blue Devils behind Adyn Hayes’ 18 points. Mason Webb and Kolby Stewart contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Cayden Dishman scored 15 and Joe Dotson added 11 for Castlewood.
TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN 60, IC Imagine 30
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Lofton Looney had 13 points and four assists to lead the Eagles past the Kingfishers.
Seth Britton added 12 points in the victory.
GIRLS
David Crockett 76, South Greene 59
GREENEVILLE — Freshman Brylee Tullock continued her torrid scoring pace through the early season with 29 points to lead the Lady Pioneers over the traditionally-strong Lady Rebels.
Aaliyah Story doubled up with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Gabby Wood and Lacey Byrd each scored 10 points.
Hailey Brooks was South Greene’s leader with 23 points. Jordyn Roderick finished with 15.
Daniel Boone 70, Sullivan East 51
GRAY — Andrea Flores hit five shots from 3-point range on her way to a 27-point night for the Lady ’Blazers. Kyleigh Bacon sizzled with a 20-point effort.
Jenna Hare tallied a game-high 30 points for the Lady Patriots. Asia Cairns provided nine points.
Chuckey-Doak 56, Cherokee 55
AFTON — The Lady Knights converted more free throws at the end to take the one-point overtime victory over the Lady Chiefs.
Saniah Atchison paced Chuckey-Doak with 20 points and Kennady Brown came through with 13.
Cherokee’s Kyla Howe matched Atchison for the game high with 20. Emma Mowell netted 16 and Ava Morgan ended with 11.
Tennessee High 50, Virginia High 31
BRISTOL — The Lady Vikings got the best of their crosstown rivals with Kendall Cross totaling 16 points. Chase Wolfenbarger recorded 11 points and Anna Kate Kinch was good for nine points.
Aly Wright was the lone Lady Bearcat in double figures with 10 points.
Ridgeview 60, Wise Central 55
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Wolfpack surged late with a 23-9 advantage in the fourth quarter to beat the defending VHSL Class 2 champion Lady Warriors.
Braelynn Strouth led Ridgeview with 14 points. Caiti Hill had 13 and Maggie Grant 12.
Their efforts helped offset a 26-point performance by Central’s Emmah McAmis. Abbie Jordan added 17 and Madison Looney 10.
Union 61, Lee High 21
BEN HUR — The Lady Bears overwhelmed the Lady Generals behind Abbey Slagle’s game-high 17 points.
Cassidy Hammonds scored seven points to lead Lee High.
Eastside 46, Lebanon 44
COEBURN — Taylor Clay had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Spartans to the nondistrict win.
Azzy Hammonds accounted for 12 points and three steals and Lexie Carter had nine points and eight rebounds in the win.
Twin Springs 54, Patrick Henry 38
GLADE SPRING — Kayli Dunn starred on both ends of the court, getting 22 points and six steals to lead the Lady Titans.
Kaylee Keith added dozen points and Katlin Castle scored eight. Ryleigh Gillenwater accumulated six assists.
J.I. Burton 52, John Battle 30
NORTON —The Lady Raiders turned a one-point game into a blowout by outscoring the Lady Trojans 21-0 in the final quarter.
Rehgan Sensabaugh led Burton’s offense with 15 points. Anyah Hollinger had 13, Abby Phipps 12 and Sarah Williams eight.
Kara Kelley had 15 of Battle’s 30 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 60, IC Imagine 38
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Michaela Dixon led the Lady Eagles with 19 points, six steals and three assists, and Grace Williams contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.
Meka Sanders scored nine points to go along with four assists and three steals, and Savannah Barb grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals.
Gracyn Honrado led the Lady Kingfishers with 13 points.