EWING — Backed by well-rounded production, Lee High toppled Thomas Walker 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11 on Monday night in nondistrict high school volleyball play.

Katie Hammonds was good for 13 service points, 12 assists and 11 digs, and Makayla Carr supplied 14 digs and 10 service points to the winning cause. Chloe Calton chimed in with nine digs, eight service points and seven kills.

