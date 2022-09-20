EWING — Backed by well-rounded production, Lee High toppled Thomas Walker 25-13, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11 on Monday night in nondistrict high school volleyball play.
Katie Hammonds was good for 13 service points, 12 assists and 11 digs, and Makayla Carr supplied 14 digs and 10 service points to the winning cause. Chloe Calton chimed in with nine digs, eight service points and seven kills.
Emma Fortner put down 12 kills and Elizabeth Laws had 11. Blair Calton handed out 11 assists for the Lady Generals, who got 12 service points from Presley Chance and nine digs from Sybella Yeary.
Addison Lawson recorded 10 assists and six digs, Kalli Woods came up with nine kills and six digs, Patricia Bigge contributed eight kills and six digs and Rylee Lawson had nine digs for the Lady Pioneers.
Central 3, Rye Cove 0
NORTON — Emmah McAmis also produced 18 kills, 13 service points and nine digs in the Lady Warriors’ 25-14, 25-15, 25-22 victory over Rye Cove.
Emilee Mullins also figured prominently in the outcome after coupling 25 assists with 10 digs. Sophie Fleming led Wise Central with 12 digs.
Emma Gibson had 10 digs and five assists and Naquila Harless amassed 13 digs for the Lady Eagles. Abby Lewis and Alidia Kern each executed eight digs.
Volunteer 3, Cherokee 0
ROGERSVILLE — Sydney Cloud logged 28 assists, 12 digs and four aces to help lead Volunteer to the sweep of rival Cherokee.
Alisha Lindsey came through with 10 kills and 16 digs in the 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 decision. Veda Barton slammed 11 kills, and Alexis Bellamy and Madisyn Williams contributed 13 and 10 digs.
Jaycee Cassidy notched a half-dozen kills and teammate Angel Hall came up with eight digs.
David Crockett 3, Elizabethton 0
JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett got 12 kills and 13 digs from Brylee Tullock in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-21 victory over Elizabethton.
Riley Gunther registered 10 digs and eight kills for the Lady Pioneers.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 9, Volunteer 0
KINGSPORT — Maggie Fleming racked up four goals to power the Lady Indians past the Lady Falcons in a nondistrict matchup.
Dobyns-Bennett had five tallies by the 16th minute of the match, including three goals by Fleming.
London Taylor and Ava Flanary each supplied a goal before intermission.
Carlee Cradic, Maggie Fleming and Kora Houlihan found the back of the net after intermission, and a goal from Allison Salyer brought an end to the match in the 50th minute.