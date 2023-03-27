JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge’s softball team came out on the winning end of an early- season pitchers’ duel with David Crockett.

Victoria Browder struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits and one walk in the Lady Wolves’ 2-1 Big 5 Conference victory on Monday.

