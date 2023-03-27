JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge’s softball team came out on the winning end of an early- season pitchers’ duel with David Crockett.
Victoria Browder struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits and one walk in the Lady Wolves’ 2-1 Big 5 Conference victory on Monday.
Lacey Fugate and Elliana Goodwin scored off an error in the sixth inning for West Ridge. Madison Chapman went 2-for-3.
Karly Honeycutt surrendered two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings to take the hard-luck loss. Averi Hope was 2-for-3 and drove in Crockett’s run.
Volunteer 10, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher struck out 14 in hurling a no-hitter for the Lady Falcons.
Zetta Smith doubled twice among her four hits for Volunteer, which had 14 hits overall. Veda Barton was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Kendra Huff, Jaden Ford and Fisher had two hits apiece. Haley Russell drove in two runs.
Boone 5, Dobyns-Bennett 2
KINGSPORT — Maci Masters had two hits and drove in four of the Lady Trailblazers’ runs. Kyleigh Bacon’s double scored the other Boone run.
Ava Saul scattered six hits over 6 1/3 innings for the win. Julianne Tipton allowed five hits over five innings, striking out six in taking the loss.
Tennessee High 6, Science Hill 4JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Vikings’ Rylee Fields gave up 11 hits but just three earned runs and helped her cause by going 2-for-4. Kaylie Hughes also had two hits and Maddi Hall drove in two runs.
Lora Wilgus and Brynne Goines each had two hits for Science Hill.
Twin Springs 17, Twin Valley 0
GRUNDY — Sarah Davidson crushed a grand slam to highlight the Lady Titans’ 11-run third inning.
Ryleigh Gillenwater scored three times, and Aubrey Meade and Lindsey Dean had two RBIs and two runs scored apiece. Mary Pascual had two hits.
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 5, Sull. East 2
BLUFF CITY — Evan Mutter blasted a two-run home run and a solo shot and Ashton Leonard went 2-for-4 in the Vikings’ Upper Lakes win.
Payne Ladd earned the win with five innings of two-hit, one-walk pitching, and Brayln Price got the save. Tyson Mitchell took the loss.
Greeneville 6, Cherokee 2
GREENEVILLE — Parker Travis’ two-run home run gave the Chiefs the lead, but the Greene Devils rallied.
Carson Norris had a two-run double and Carson Quillen added a solo homer. Winning pitcher Colton Richards allowed four hits and two walks in six innings.
Science Hill 14, David Crockett 4
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers rapped out 11 hits in the Big 5 Conference win.
Jackson Berry was hit by pitches three times and scored four times. Nate Connor was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and fanned nine in earning the pitching win.
Carson Mosier had two hits, including a two-run single in the final inning, for the Pioneers.
Boone 3, Jefferson County 1
GRAY — Brogan Jones gave up one hit, struck out nine and walked four for the Trailblazers. Jaiden Henry threw the final inning for the save.
Chandler Justis doubled twice for Daniel Boone.
Chilhowie 9, Union 7
CHILHOWIE — The Warriors rallied with seven sixth-inning runs to overtake the Bears, who committed six errors.
John Ryan Hurley and Keith Chandler each had three hits and two RBIs for Union. Alex Ireson, Cole Chandler and Braxton Bunch had two hits apiece.
Lee High 9, Rye Cove 2
CLINCHPORT — Caleb Leonard drove in three runs, Bryce Moritz had two doubles and two RBIs, and Jacob Crouse added two hits in the Generals’ win.
Chandler Mullins allowed four hits and just one earned run for the win.
Will Rollins went 2-for-3 to lead the Eagles.
Eastside 13, Holston 1
DAMASCUS — Clay Ward went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to power the Spartans, who pushed across seven runs in the top of the seventh.
Eli McCoy, Tanner Perry and Christopher Steele each had two hits and two RBIs. Steele and Jaxsyn Collins combined to strike out 12.
BOYS SOCCER
Volunteer 7, Cherokee 1
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox’s four-goal game powered the Falcons to a Battle of Hawkins County win.
Ethan Lukens had two goals and an assist, Peyton Castle found the net once, Evan Wilder recorded two assists and Evan Lukens had one.
Jackson McLain was in goal.