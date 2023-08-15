BLOUNTVILLE — Madison Haynie put down 12 kills, Faith Wilson supplied 35 assists and West Ridge dominated Tuesday night’s battle of 2022 state tournament volleyball teams, defeating Greeneville 25-12, 25-19, 25-13.
Haynie hit at a .625 success rate. Rylie Haynie (.533) slammed nine kills, and Casey Wampler and Mollee Cutshall each came through with eight.
In addition for West Ridge, a combined 24 digs were crafted by Kari Wilson (14) and Laynie Jordan (10).
Science Hill 3, Grainger 0
GRAINGER — Behind 15 kills and eight digs from outside hitter Autumn Holmes, Science Hill dusted Grainger 25-11, 25-15, 25-16.
Holmes also authored a .609 hitting percentage. Chelsea Blaine had 10 assists to go with a six kills (.500), and Addi Stables added nine digs, a half-dozen kills of her own and three aces.
Good for 28 assists, the Lady Hilltoppers’ Ella Neal added six digs. Claire Hunter produced eight digs.
Sullivan East 3, Happy Valley 0
ELIZABETHTON — Sullivan East earned its first win of the year, prevailing 25-8, 25-7, 25-12 at Happy Valley.
Asia Cairns and Carly Bradford tallied eight kills apiece, and Kyndl Hodge finished with 26 assists. Bradford’s six service aces were second only to Olivia Eaton’s eight, and Kylie Hurley made 10 digs.
South Greene 3, Elizabethton 2
GREENEVILLE — This one was tight at the end with the Lady Rebels taking the deciding set 16-14.
Among Elizabethton’s leaders, Abby Gwinn compiled 22 assists and Zyleigh Bates 20 digs.
Krisalyn Elliott showed the way in kills with 13.
Ava George Wilber recorded six blocks.
LATE MATCHES
Daniel Boone 3, Elizabethton 2
ELIZABETHTON — Getting 46 assists, 13 kills and five aces from setter Addison Dietz, Daniel Boone squeezed out a 25-14, 22-25, 25-8, 25-27, 15-9 decision over Elizabethton in the season opener for both teams.
Another setter, Abbie Huff, also played a key role, accounting for 21 digs and nine aces. Kyleigh Bacon paired 13 kills with 13 digs while Taylor Brinn totaled 10 kills. Adding 13 and 11 digs, respectively were Josie Jenkins and Kenzie Bacon.
Gracie Kirsch tallied a dozen kills for the Lady Cyclones, who gained 14 assists from Abby Gwinn and 12 Bailee VanHuss digs. Ava George Wilber produced six blocks with Marley Lewis contributing four aces.
Tennesse High 2, Greeneville 0
Tennessee High 2, Grainger 0
GREENVILLE — Tennessee High launched its season with back-to-back victories at Hal Henard Gym.
The Lady Vikings got going with a 25-17, 25-18 conquest of Greeneville, then downed Grainger 25-16, 25-16.
Sydnee Pendland accumulated 24 digs between the two matches. Bree Adams directed the offense by handing out 34 assists.
Sophie Meade had 11 kills, Ashton Blair added nine and Erin Littleton came through with eight to spearhead a balanced attack.
SOCCER
Sullivan East 4, Unicoi County 0
BLUFF CITY — A McKenzie Cox hat trick propelled the Lady Patriots to victory.
Grace Carrier contributed a goal and Cheyenne Peaks scored the shutout as goalkeeper.