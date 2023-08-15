Greeneville at West Ridge volleyball10.jpg

West Ridge's Madison Haynie (2) takes a shot against Greeneville during Tuesday's nonconference match in Blountville.

BLOUNTVILLE — Madison Haynie put down 12 kills, Faith Wilson supplied 35 assists and West Ridge dominated Tuesday night’s battle of 2022 state tournament volleyball teams, defeating Greeneville 25-12, 25-19, 25-13.

Haynie hit at a .625 success rate. Rylie Haynie (.533) slammed nine kills, and Casey Wampler and Mollee Cutshall each came through with eight.

