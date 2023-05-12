Volunteer’s Zetta Smith gets ready to swing at a pitch from Tennessee High’s Rylee Fields during the second inning of Friday’s District 1-3A game at Unicoi County in Erwin. The teams are scheduled to resume their rain-disrupted game Saturday at 2 p.m.
ERWIN — Tennessee High held a 2-0 lead over Volunteer in the top of the fourth inning of Friday’s District 1-3A softball championship at Unicoi County when the rains came, forcing the game to be suspended.
The game was scheduled to resume Saturday at 2 p.m.
Maddi Hall came up with a two-run single in the top of the first inning to give the Lady Vikings the lead. Tennessee High pitcher Rylee Fields allowed three hits over three innings.
Volunteer ace Addyson Fisher struck out seven through 3 1/3 innings before the game was called.
DISTRICT 1-2A
AFTON — Rain forced the cancellation of the District 1-2A championship between host Chuckey-Doak and Johnson County.
Officials chose to award the Lady Knights the No. 1 seed for the region based on a 7-1 Three Rivers Conference record in regular-season play.
The Lady Longhorns were No. 2 after going 6-2 in the Three Rivers.
BOYS SOCCER
Gate City 2, Ridgeview 1
CLINTWOOD — Elijah McMurray gave the Blue Devils their first goal when he headed in the ball off an assist from Dom Bowey.
Sam Casteel used his feet to score Gate City’s winning tally in the Mountain 7 District match, getting an assist from Walker Hillman.
Ryland Mullins and Bryson Smith combined to make 11 saves to preserve the victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 6, Ridgeview 0
CLINTWOOD — Georgia Griffis netted two goals and Emma Reed had one goal and an assist to lead the Lady Blue Devils over the Lady Wolfpack in Mountain 7 play.
Emily Thompson, Bekah Reid and Brooke Stokes scored, the latter two on penalty kicks. Nebraska Nuckles and Audrey Smith recorded assists.
Erin Hensley and Avery Elam combined for the shutout.
BASEBALL
Lee High 9, Twin Springs 6
NICKELSVILLE — The Generals jumped out to an 8-0 lead by the middle of the second inning and then held off a late rally by the Titans to earn the nondistrict victory on the road.
Bryce Moritz went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and drove in a run for Lee High. Konner Early also scored twice and Caleb Leonard drove in two runs.
Jacob Leonard picked up the win, going 4 2/3 innings.
Ryan Horne was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead Twin Springs. Andrew Meyers scored two runs.