NICKELSVILLE — Behind 33 points from Kayli Dunn, Twin Springs knocked Patrick Henry out of the Region 1D girls basketball tournament with a 65-44 victory on Monday night.

Dunn supplemented her scoring total by recording six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

