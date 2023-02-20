NICKELSVILLE — Behind 33 points from Kayli Dunn, Twin Springs knocked Patrick Henry out of the Region 1D girls basketball tournament with a 65-44 victory on Monday night.
Dunn supplemented her scoring total by recording six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Preslie Larkins fell just shy of a double-double for the Lady Titans, pairing nine points with 10 rebounds. Kaylee Keith contributed 12 points and Kenzie Gillenwater piled up nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Next up for the Lady Titans (14-12) is a visit to Honaker on Tuesday. Tipoff for the regional quarterfinal is set for 6 p.m.
Hampton 55, North Greene 42
BLOUNTVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs held the Lady Huskies to 18 second-half points on their way to capturing the District 1-1A tournament title.
Taylor Berry scored 15 points and tournament MVP Linsey Jenkins finished with 11 for Hampton (26-2). Macy Henry and Ryleigh Nickels, who hit a pair of big 3-point shots, added eight points apiece.
North Greene (17-16) led 16-15 after one quarter but was down 33-24 at the half.
Grace Buchanan led the Lady Huskies with 13 points. Haley Bailey and Campbell Gaby each scored eight.
Hampton will host Hancock County in Friday’s Region 1-A quarterfinals. North Greene will take on Jellico.
South Greene 70, Chuckey-Doak 38
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Rebels breezed to a second straight District 1-2A tournament championship.
Ryleigh Gregg tossed 20 points. Hailey Brooks contributed 17 and Jordyn Roderick added 12 for South Greene, which was up 23-8 after one quarter and 38-17 at halftime.
BOYS
J.I. Burton 53, Patrick Henry 50
NORTON — The Region 1D opening-round battle between the Raiders and the Rebels was tight from start to finish, but in the end the home team pulled through.
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, J.I. Burton’s Braxton Williams surged to a 16-point performance in which he knocked down four 3-pointers. Maxwell Gilliam added 12 points, and Clay Hart scored six of his nine points in a 13-8 fourth period for the Raiders.
Noa Godsey also scored nine for Burton, which earned a trip to Honaker for regional quarterfinal play. Game time for Tuesday’s matchup is 7:30 p.m.
Jaxe Hall put up 16 points and Dalton Blevins scored 14 for Patrick Henry, which led 24-21 at halftime and 42-40 entering the fourth quarter.