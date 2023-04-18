BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett smashed four home runs in a 6-2 Big 5 Conference softball win over West Ridge on Monday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Payton Moore had a two-run home run, and Hannah Frye, Haley Porter and Julianne Tipton each had solo shots. Tipton struck out 13, gave up two hits and allowed no earned runs.

©CGP_041723_SHHS @ West Ridge_0093.jpeg

