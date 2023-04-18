BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett smashed four home runs in a 6-2 Big 5 Conference softball win over West Ridge on Monday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Payton Moore had a two-run home run, and Hannah Frye, Haley Porter and Julianne Tipton each had solo shots. Tipton struck out 13, gave up two hits and allowed no earned runs.
Madison Chapman and Camille Nottingham had the West Ridge hits
Daniel Boone 14, Volunteer 0
CHURCH HILL — Kyleigh Bacon homered in a 3-for-4, five-RBI day for the Lady Trailblazers, who piled up 16 hits.
Maci Masters counted a double among her three hits and drive in three. Riley Croley was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Josie Jenkins had two hits.
Zetta Smith had three hits to lead the Lady Falcons.
David Crockett 17, West Greene 0
JONESBOROUGH — The Lady Pioneers had 17 hits, led by Bailey Dugger’s 3-for-3, two-RBI effort. Brylee Tullock, Megan Davis and Julie Maupin each had two hits, and Eva Marler and Autumn Wynn each drove in two runs.
Cara Wilson and Natalie Dunbar combined on the five-inning, two-hit shutout.
Castlewood 3, Twin Springs 2
NICKELSVILLE — Jozy Phillips was 3-for-4 and Bailee Varney went 2-for-4 in the Lady Blue Devils’ Cumberland District win.
Lady Titans pitcher Mackenzie Gillenwater went 3-for-3 and drew a walk. Abbie Taylor was 3-for-4 and drove in both Twin Springs runs.
BASEBALL
Science Hill 12, West Ridge 2
BLOUNTVILLE — In a battle between Big 5 leaders, the Hilltoppers scored 10 runs in the third inning in the mercy-rule win.
Major Osbolt went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Nate Conner homered for Science Hill.
Jackson Berry, Josh Marmo and Bennett Baines each drove in a pair of runs, and Jake Bedard and Conner finished with two hits apiece.
Ryan Smith struck out nine to earning the win.
Carson Tate was 2-for-2 and Wade Witcher drove in both Wolves runs.
Sullivan East 14, David Crockett 2
JONESBOROUGH — Tyson Mitchell drove in three runs and scored three times in the Patriots’ nonconference win.
Corbin Dickenson, the winning pitcher, also had two hits and three RBIs. Jake Witcher had two hits and scored three runs, and Ty Tipton had two hits and scored twice.
Carson Mosier had two hits for the Pioneers.
Elizabethton 8, Volunteer 7
CHURCH HILL — Peyton Johnson had two hits, including a two-run home run, and scored twice for the Cyclones.
Jack Blevins also drove in two runs.
The Falcons had the tying run on base and winning run at the plate but couldn’t pull off the comeback. Peyton Steele and Isaiah Bowery had two hits apiece for Volunteer.
Tennessee High 7, Unicoi County 4
ERWIN — Bralyn Price blasted a three-run home run in the sixth inning and the Vikings added another run in the seventh to win this Upper Lakes Conference battle.
Andrew Dingus also homered and drove in three runs. He and Rylan Henard each had two hits and scored twice.
Valentin Batrez had a two-run home run to lead the Blue Devils. Brayden Hendrickson and Nicky Satterly each had two hits.
Castlewood 7, Twin Springs 6
NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Salyers struck out 10 batters over 5 1/3 innings and went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the Blue Devils’ nine-inning win. Jayden Clark also drove in two runs.
Chase Daugherty was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Ryan Horne went 4-for-6 with two runs scored for the Titans.
Honaker 13, Union 3
HONAKER — Connor Musick and Jake Hilton combined on a one-hitter — Aidan Lane’s base knock prevented the no-hitter — in the six-inning nondistrict game.
Eli McGlothlin drove in three runs, and Jax Horn and Musick plated two each.
Central 9, Ridgeview 1
WISE — Shawn Phillips went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Warriors to the Mountain 7 District win.
Robbie Wilson, who also had three hits, was the winning pitcher after giving up just two hits. Ashton Bolling drove in three runs, and Casey Dotson and Braeden Church had two hits apiece.
Thomas Walker 7, J.I. Burton 2
EWING — Cameron Grabeel had three hits, including a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in the Pioneers’ Cumberland win. Jacob McCurry drove in two runs and Adam Hollandsworth had two hits.
Grabeel fanned 11 batters in 5 1/3 innings.
Eastside 24, Rye Cove 0
CLINCHPORT — Eli McCoy was 5-for-5 and scored four times in the Spartans’ runaway Cumberland road win.
Jaxson Collins scored four times and drove in four runs. Jeremy Sexton and Tanner Perry each had four RBIs, and Will Johnson had three RBIs and scored four times. Clay Ward added three RBIs and Tony Underwood doubled twice and plated two runs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Union 4, John Battle 0
APPALACHIA — Emma Hemphill recorded a hat trick and Isabella Blagg scored the other Lady Bears goal.
Jordan Shuler had two assists and Gracie Gibson totaled 18 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Daniel Boone 2, Volunteer 1
CHURCH HILL — Cameron Cox scored for the Falcons on an assist by Owen Miller.