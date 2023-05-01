Getting the job done in five innings, Dobyns-Bennett pounded out 14 hits and drew a half-dozen walks in a 15-4 softball win over Unaka on Monday.
Haigan Depew and Haley Porter each batted 3-for-3 and scored three times. Driving in four runs, Sophie Dean banged out two doubles in four at-bats.
Julianne Tipton (2 runs), Payton Moore (double) and Claudia Manness and each produced two RBIs. Three runs were supplied by Savannah Hutchins while Hannah Frye paired two walks with two runs.
Dean pitched for D-B, yielding just one earned run.
The Lady Rangers got a 3-for-3 effort from leadoff batter Haley Taylor.
Unicoi County 8, West Ridge 7
ERWIN — Pushing across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning enabled Unicoi to edge West Ridge.
Keri Huskins’ RBI single made it a 7-6 game. A passed ball and wild pitch brought in the tying and winning runs, respectively.
Unicoi, which overcame a 5-0 deficit, got a 4-for-4, 2-run day from Destiny Bridges. Kennedy Hensley (2 runs), Skylar Tipton (2 RBIs), Peyton Higgins and Kenzie Jones contributed two hits apiece.
Bridges and Jones both doubled in a 14-hit attack. Reliever Noly Cooper got the pitching win, holding West Ridge to one run over the final 3.2 innings.
Madison Chapman paced the Lady Wolves, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Ellen Goodwin added two hits, Lacey Fugate had a pair of RBIs and Natalie Moore accounted for three runs.
Daniel Boone 10, Sullivan East 2
GRAY — Riley Croley drove in three runs, Maci Masters homered and Kaleigh Quesinberry hurled a four-hitter as the Lady Trailblazers won convincingly.
Croley (double, 2 runs), Masters (2 runs, 2 RBIs), Josie Jenkins, Audrey Moorhouse, Ava Saul and Kori Thompson had two hits apiece for the winners. Quesinberry, who doubled, totaled nine strikeouts from the circle.
The Lady Patriots’ Keelye Fields ripped a two-run homer in a two-hit performance.
Elizabethton 11, Cherokee 1
ELIZABETHTON — Five innings were enough for the Lady Cyclones to rack up 19 hits, including three each from Ember Jensen and Kenidy Harris.
Harris turned in a 3-RBI performance and Jensen scored twice. In addition for EHS, Maely Ingram (2 runs), Cheyenne Porous (2 runs), Sadie Williams (2 RBIs) Lana Ward (2 runs), Mollie Johnson and Lela Byrd collected two hits apiece.
Harris, Lela Byrd and Williams homered. Lana Ward doubled twice with Lela adding a two-bagger.
Lela Byrd handled Elizabethton’s pitching chores, piling up nine strikeouts.
Cherokee was held to three hits. Hannah Bates knocked in the team’s lone run.
BASEBALL
Lee High 6, Ridgeview 2
CLINTWOOD — It was a 2-2 game going into the top of the seventh inning, then the Generals came through with four runs.
Luke Mullins opened Lee High’s seventh with a double, Caleb Leonard followed with a base hit, then Jacob Crouse delivered a two-run single. Chandler Mullins would add a sacrifice fly and Konner Early a bases-loaded walk.
An 11-hit Generals output featured Crouse and Jacob Leonard each batting 3-for-4 and Caleb Leonard going 2-for-3. Crouse and Chandler Mullins accounted for two RBIs apiece. Early walked three times and stole three bases.
The Wolfpack managed only three hits off starter Chandler Mullins, who struck out six over six innings. Caleb Leonard hurled a clean seventh.
Eastside 20, J.I. Burton 2
NORTON — With the Spartans banging out 13 hits, J.I. Burton suffered from the effects of 11 walks and nine errors.
Eli McCoy homered and tripled in a 3-for-3 output. He also contributed three runs and a couple of walks for Eastside, which scored multiple runs in every inning, including eight in the fifth.
Producing four RBIs, Clay Ward went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs. Socking a home run of his own, Jaxsyn Collins fit three RBIs into a 2-for-4, 2-run day. Will Johnson had two RBIs and two runs while Adam Burke paired two runs with a pair of walks.
Gaining the win from the mound, Collins gave up one earned run in 3.1 innings of work.
Going 2-for-2 for the Black Raiders was Clay Hart.