Getting the job done in five innings, Dobyns-Bennett pounded out 14 hits and drew a half-dozen walks in a 15-4 softball win over Unaka on Monday.

Haigan Depew and Haley Porter each batted 3-for-3 and scored three times. Driving in four runs, Sophie Dean banged out two doubles in four at-bats.

