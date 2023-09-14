CHURCH HILL — Remaining perfect in District 2-AA volleyball play, Volunteer zipped past Grainger 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 on Thursday night.
The Lady Falcons (11-1) upped their district mark to 8-0 behind 16 kills, 11 digs and three blocks from Veda Barton. Lily Christian paired 28 assists with eight digs while Adah Snodgrass contributed 10 kills and five digs.
Also for Volunteer, it was Jaycee Cassidy totaling nine digs, six kills and four aces. Chloe Redwine added 11 digs.
Tennessee High 3, Dobyns-Bennett 1
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings withstood Big 6 Conference foe Dobyns-Bennett — 25-11, 21-25, 25-11, 27-25 — behind a career-high 20 kills from Sophie Meade.
Ashton Blair added 10 kills and seven digs, Erin Littleton paired nine kills with seven blocks and Bree Adams matched her season high by recording 41 assists. Sydnee Pendland supplied 11 digs.
Mela Brice, with 27 assists and 17 digs, and Kiyah Blye, 21 digs and 10 kills, were the Lady Indians’ headliners. Gracie Egan generated 15 digs, Jo McLain and Kate France each authored seven kills, and Lucy Roberts had four blocks.
Science Hill 3, Daniel Boone 1
GRAY — Autumn Holmes cut loose for 32 kills and 11 digs and visiting Science Hill downed Daniel Boone 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21 in a Big 6 match.
Addi Stables contributed 12 kills and 22 digs for the first-place Lady Hilltoppers, who received nine kills and eight digs from Chelsea Blaine. Ella Neal was hard at it in the assists category, producing 51. Campbell Hixson was tops in digs with 18.
Daniel Boone was paced by Addison Dietz with 16 assists, 15 digs and five kills. Kyleigh Bacon tallied nine kills and six digs, and Taylor Brinn put down seven kills. Posting 16 digs for the Lady Trailblazers was Josie Jenkins.
West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Madison Haynie put down a half-dozen kills, Faith Wilson doled out 18 assists and Kari Wilson tallied 13 digs in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 Lady Wolves triumph.
Rylee Haynie produced five kills for West Ridge. In the digs department, Casey Wampler logged seven, Maggie Niebruegge six and Faith Wilson five.
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 0
ELIZABETHTON — Bolstered by Krisalyn Elliot’s 15 kills and three blocks, the Lady Cyclones administered Sullivan East’s first Three Rivers Conference defeat.
Freshman Abby Gwinn packaged 21 assists, six digs and three aces and Elizabethton prevailed 25-20, 25-22, 25-16. Zyleigh Bates coupled 17 digs with six aces while Gracie Kirsch had seven kills and three aces.
Ridgeview 3, Union 0
CLINTWOOD — Braelynn Strouth picked up her 1,000th career dig for Ridgeview, which triumphed 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 in the Mountain 7 District matchup.
Leah Sutherland totaled 14 digs to go with 13 kills, Strouth coupled 10 kills with eight digs and Mackenzie Wright crafted nine kills and seven digs.
Caiti Hill toiled for 23 digs, plus she made six kills. Makinley Owens dished out 32 assists and turned up a half-dozen digs.
John Battle 3, Abingdon 0
ABINGDON — Bella Shutters (12 kills, 8 digs), Jacqueline Hill (8 kills, 14 assists, 13 digs) and Mackenzie Smith (9 kills, 11 digs, 7 assists) provided heavy fuel for the Lady Trojans, who prevailed in 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 in the Mountain 7 match.
Allison Smith showed the way defensively, amassing 19 digs.
Leading the Lady Falcons was Gracie Statzer, who compiled 12 kills, 13 digs and five blocks, and Ella Kiser with nine kills, 12 assists and 17 digs. Muriel Dillow (17 digs) and Ava Kiser (11 assists, 5 digs) were other key performers.
Thomas Walker 3, Castlewood 0
CASTLEWOOD — It was a 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 Cumberland District win turned in by the Lady Pioneers, who got 18 kills from Patricia Bigge.
Kalli Woods followed with 12 kills while Madie Marcum fashioned 26 assists and a handful of digs.
Tops in digs was Rylee Lawson with 15.
Wise Central 3, Letcher County 0
NORTON — Striking for 25 kills, Emmah McAmis supplemented that total with 11 digs while playing a primary role for the Lady Warriors.
Wise Central’s 25-21, 25-14, 25-9 win included 26 Abbie Jordan assists. Riley Stallard produced 14 service points and Sophie Fleming had 11 digs.
Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0
COEBURN — The Lady Spartans were spearheaded by Taylor Clay with eight kills and eight aces. Haley Frazier notched eight kills of her own, plus three blocks.
Haley Day accumulated 17 digs for the winners.
Sullivan East 3, Virginia High 2
BRISTOL, Va. — Asia Cairns racked up 16 kills for the Lady Patriots in a 25-23, 25-22, 12-25, 23-25, 15-7 win on Wednesday.
A Sophia Johnson double-double consisted of 20 digs and 14 kills. In addition for the Lady Patriots, Carly Radford amassed 10 kills with Kylie Hurley adding 19 digs.
Virginia High got 15 kills from Amelia McKenzie. Noteworthy numbers also came from Ellie Cobb (15 digs, 13 kills) and Charli Carpenter (32 assists, 11 digs).
GIRLS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Boone 0
KINGSPORT — Kora Houlihan punched in a pair of goals and the Lady Indians stayed on the attack, outshooting Boone 38-2.
Carlee Cradic, Ava Flanary, London Taylor and Courtney Quisenberry delivered a goal apiece. Maggie Fleming and Kaylee Menya each had an assist, and Aaliyah Hensley registered two saves.
Eighteen D-B shots were on goal. The Lady Indians tallied 11 corner kicks.
Tabby Marburger mustered 12 saves for the Lady Trailblazers, who trailed 1-0 at intermission.