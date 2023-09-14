©CGP_091423_Crockett @ West Ridge_00044.jpeg

West Ridge players work to keep the ball in play during Thursday’s Big 6 match with David Crockett in Blountville.

 Cheryl Gray

CHURCH HILL — Remaining perfect in District 2-AA volleyball play, Volunteer zipped past Grainger 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 on Thursday night.

The Lady Falcons (11-1) upped their district mark to 8-0 behind 16 kills, 11 digs and three blocks from Veda Barton. Lily Christian paired 28 assists with eight digs while Adah Snodgrass contributed 10 kills and five digs.

