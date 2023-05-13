ERWIN — Bryleigh Salyer scored off an error in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Volunteer a 5-4, walk-off win over Tennessee High to capture the District 1-3A softball championship on Saturday at Unicoi County.
Down heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Haley Russell hit a two-run double to give the Lady Falcons a 4-3 lead.
The Lady Vikings' Maddi Hall responded with a RBI single in the seventh, sending the game to extra innings.
Tennessee High, which led 2-0 when the game was suspended in the top of the fourth on Friday night because of rain, also got a solo home run from Katy Ganger.
Addyson Fisher struck out a whopping 17 batters in picking up the win.
Rylee Fields went the distance in taking the loss.
BASEBALL
Tennessee High 8, Cherokee 3
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings scored five runs in the fifth inning to get the better of the Chiefs in the first Region 1-3A semifinal.
Gage Groziano went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored for Tennessee High. Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus each had two hits and scored twice. Bralyn Price drove in three runs and Aydn Patian had two RBIs.
Payne Ladd recorded 10 strikeouts over six innings.
Brady Leroy and Cole Putnal each hit solo home runs for Cherokee.
Greeneville 6, Sullivan East 3
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Carson Quillen hit two doubles and drove in two runs as the Greene Devils bested the Patriots in the second Region 1-3A semifinal.
Maddox Bishop added a two-run single and Parker Shipley scored two runs. Greeneville broke open the game with five runs in the fourth inning.
Colton Richards was the winning pitcher, giving up just two hits, one walk and one run over five innings. Ethan Waters and Corbin Dickenson drove in runs for East.
J.I. Burton 7, Mountain Mission 6
NORTON — The Raiders rallied with two runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth to earn the win over the Challengers.
Bryson Keys hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Daunte Keys for the winning run.
Isaiah Sturgill had two hits and drove in two runs. Noah Godsey and Braylon McConnell each had two hits and scored twice, and Bryson Keys finished with two RBIs.