KNOXVILLE — The Karns boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to hand defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett its third loss of the season.

The Beavers (4-3) showed balance with 18 points from JJ Faulkner and 16 from Jaylen Roberts in a 75-54 victory at home.

