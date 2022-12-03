KNOXVILLE — The Karns boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to hand defending TSSAA Class 4A champion Dobyns-Bennett its third loss of the season.
The Beavers (4-3) showed balance with 18 points from JJ Faulkner and 16 from Jaylen Roberts in a 75-54 victory at home.
Bubba Faulkner and Walker Lockhart each contributed 12 points.
Brady Stump was the only double-digit scorer for the Indians (4-3) after firing in 20 points. Jonavan Gillespie scored eight.
David Crockett 57, Cosby 51
JONESBOROUGH — The Pioneers’ inside game proved to be too much for the Eagles.
Colin Beason led David Crockett with 19 points and eight rebounds. Reagan Cash came through with a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Bradley Gouge recorded nine points and three steals.
Daniel Reece, a 6-foot-8 freshman center, was Cosby’s high scorer with 15.
Wise Central 53, Thomas Walker 46
EWING — Ethan Collins spearheaded the Warriors’ nondistrict victory with a 23-point effort.
Casey Dotson scored 11 points and Luke Collie chipped in nine for Wise Central.
Cameron Grabeel hit four treys and scored 14 overall to lead Thomas Walker. Nick Kimberlin added 10 points.
KACHEA 53, Rye Cove 45
CLINCHPORT — Jack Debord netted a dozen points to help the Wildcats get the best of the Eagles.
Brayden McElyea scored 13 for Rye Cove, and Jay Bowen finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Tri-Cities Christian 76, Bethel Christian, N.C. 29
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Lofton Looney was an efficient 10-for-16 from the field to net 22 points, along with seven assists, five steals and six deflections for Tri-Cities Christian.
Abraham Gewelke scored 10 points and cleared the glass for 14 rebounds, and Lane McMullen also hit double figures with 11 points for the Eagles.
GIRLS
David Crockett 71, Cosby 27
JONESBOROUGH — Freshman Brylee Tullock continued to torch the nets with a 28-point performance for the Lady Pioneers. Lacey Byrd posted a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Bella Ferguson dished out 14 assists.
Shylee Shelton was the Lady Eagles’ top scorer with nine.
Ridgeview 59, Virginia High 30
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Wolfpack advanced to the championship of the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic with the rout of the home team.
Caiti Hill climbed to the top of the scoring charts with 16 points. Braelynn Strouth scored 11 points and Hadaya Abshire finished with eight.
Honaker 61, Eastside 52
BRISTOL, Va. — Azzy Hammonds fired up 21 points, but the Lady Spartans weren’t able to overcome the Lady Tigers in the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Taylor Clay and Reagan McCoy each added 10 points for Eastside.
TCC 56, Bethel Christian 30
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Michaela Dixon filled the stat sheet with 28 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks to power the Lady Eagles.
Bella Bosken had eight points, eight rebounds and six steals, Cianna McCready crashed the boards for 14 rebounds and Grace Williams grabbed nine boards.
Ani Peight scored 13 points to lead Bethel Christian.