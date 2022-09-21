NORTON — Tuesday night’s Cumberland District volleyball match between Eastside and host J.I. Burton was competitive from start to finish.

The teams matched each other point for point before the Lady Raiders pulled out a 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12 victory.

