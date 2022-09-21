NORTON — Tuesday night’s Cumberland District volleyball match between Eastside and host J.I. Burton was competitive from start to finish.
The teams matched each other point for point before the Lady Raiders pulled out a 22-25, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12 victory.
J.I. Burton’s Rehgan Sensabaugh generated a flurry of offense with 19 kills and 11 aces. Chloe Branham knocked down 12 kills and Kylee Sturgill had 33 assists.
While Rehgan Sensabaugh paced the offense, sister Maci Sensabaugh led the defense with 15 digs. Savannah Adams and Carly Tomko added 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
Union 3, Abingdon 1
ABINGDON — The Lady Bears took a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-12 Mountain 7 District decision over the Lady Falcons behind Isabella Blagg’s 19 kills and nine digs.
Jordan Shuler piled up 13 kills and 20 digs, and Gracie Gibson was a defensive whiz with 32 digs. Brooke Bailey shared the ball for 43 assists to go with 10 digs and nine kills. Gracy McKinney ended with 11 digs.
For the Lady Falcons, Gracie Statzer recorded 19 kills and five blocks. Ella Kiser’s output included 24 digs, 13 assists and nine kills. Riley Cvetkovski provided 25 digs, Muriel Dillow had 14 and Katy Creasy added 13 assists.
Wise Central 3, Lee High 0
WISE — Emmah McAmis had another productive night with 19 kills and seven kills in the Lady Warriors’ 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 Mountain 7 victory.
Emilee Mullins totaled 28 assists and nine digs, while Sophie Fleming finished with 14 digs.
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
CASTLEWOOD — Allison Vincent served up six aces , Alidia Kern had four and the Lady Eagles routed the Lady Blue Devils 25-12, 25-12, 25-12 on their home court.
Madeline Love slammed 10 kills and Emma Gibson had 12 assists and eight digs in the Cumberland win. Naquila Harless finished with a team-best 14 digs and Abby Lewis ended with 10.
Virginia High 3, Tazewell 0
TAZEWELL — The Lady Bearcats made quick work with a 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 shredding of the Lady Bulldogs.
Ellie Cobb and Camille McKenzie led the offensive surge with 10 and seven kills, respectively. Charli Carpenter dished out 22 assists and Aidan James tallied 21 digs.
Volunteer 3, Elizabethton 0
CHURCH HILL —The Lady Falcons took a 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Lady Cyclones as Veda Barton finished with 10 kills and 10 digs.
Alisha Lindsay contributed eight kills and 15 digs, and Sydney Cloud ended with nine digs and 19 assists. Lily Christian came up with 13 assists and nine digs.
Gracie Kirsch had 11 kills and 15 digs. Jayci Bowers tallied 15 assists and Zyleigh Bates came up with 16 digs for Elizabethton.
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Jefferson County 0
DANDRIDGE — Riley Brandon paced the scoring efforts with 13 kills and three aces, and the Lady Indians romped to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-18 victory over the host Lady Patriots.
Jo McClain was a force at the net with seven kills and five blocks, while Dakota Vaiese finished with 34 assists. Rachel Falin was a whirlwind on defense with 30 digs.
Tennessee High 3, Sullivan East 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings wrapped up their second straight Three Rivers Conference championship with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-10 sweep of the Lady Patriots.
Sophie Meade led a balanced offense with nine kills, while Ashton Blair added eight kills and 11 assists. Madison Blair celebrated Senior Night with nine digs. Sydnee Pendland was the defensive leader with 21 digs on a night she also served up nine aces. Bree Adams added 11 assists.
Daniel Boone 3, David Crockett 0
GRAY — Grace Misciagna had a team-best nine kills, while Kyleigh Bacon tallied eight kills and 15 digs in the Lady Trailblazers’ 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 win over the Lady Pioneers.
Allie Davis led the defense with 19 digs, while Addison Dietz finished with 20 assists and 10 digs.
Brylee Tullock was Crockett’s leader with 11 kills and 14 digs. Katie Onks accounted for 16 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tennessee High 9, Unicoi County 0
ERWIN — Sydney Clark scored a hat trick and Amy Patterson contributed a goal and three assists in the Lady Vikings’ win over the Lady Devils.
Riley Miller had a goal and assist, and Reese Marshall, Paige Helms, Lana Lavinder and Sydney Cunningham finished with one goal each.
Boone 5, Providence Academy 1
JOHNSON CITY — Tiffany Pope netted two goals to lead the Lady Trailblazers to the nonconference win on the road.
Shyra Phan, Kassie Estep and Vanessa Taft also had goals for Daniel Boone. Cassidy Church had an assist.
The Lady Knights grabbed the early 1-0 lead when Lali Lemmon scored on a Kolbi Williams assist.
Science Hill 9, David Crockett 0
JOHNSON CITY — Brooklyn Ringersma recorded three goals and an assist and the Lady Hilltoppers rolled to the mercy-rule victory at home.
Morgan Mahoney and Kinley Thompson each scored two goals. Megan Burleson and Cari Egerbrecht accounted for the other scores.
All nine goals were assisted with two for Alexis Maroukas and one each for Lauren Yobst, Ellie Luna, Marli Cevallos, Nora Pugh, Sydney Blocker and Thompson.