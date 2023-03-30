KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team got the offense started early in a 10-2 rout of Edgewood (Ohio) on Thursday at the annual Johnny Whited Classic at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Tanner Kilgore, Turner Stout, Tegan Begley and Aiden Byington each had an RBI in the opening frame as the Indians notched four runs.

The Tribe scored five more runs in the fourth inning. Mason Kerkoff and Kasey Carter both drove in runs that inning.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

