KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team got the offense started early in a 10-2 rout of Edgewood (Ohio) on Thursday at the annual Johnny Whited Classic at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Tanner Kilgore, Turner Stout, Tegan Begley and Aiden Byington each had an RBI in the opening frame as the Indians notched four runs.
The Tribe scored five more runs in the fourth inning. Mason Kerkoff and Kasey Carter both drove in runs that inning.
Cam Hayworth allowed seven hits and two runs over 5⅔ innings to get the win and struck out 10.
Daniel Boone 6, Louisville (Ohio) 4
GRAY — Daniel Boone built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and then held off a late Leopards’ charge. Louisville managed four runs in the failed comeback.
In the fourth inning, the Trailblazers got the offense started with four runs. Brogan Jones, Tim McGonigle and Griffin Jones each had RBIs in the inning.
West Ridge 2, Sevier County 1
BLOUNTVILLE — With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and trailing by a run, West Ridge’s Jack Sarginger hit a walk-off single to score Wade Witcher and win a thrilling game over Sevier County.
In the final inning, the Wolves got two-out hits from Andrew Hoover, Witcher and Will Harris. Carter Gibson also got on when he was hit by a pitch.
The Smoky Bears got their only run in the fourth inning.
Science Hill 13, Abingdon (Va.) 5
JOHNSON CITY — The Hilltoppers continued to roll along, improving to 11-0 with a thumping of last season’s VHSL Class 3 state runner-up Abingdon.
Steady Nate Conner finished with four hits to lead Science Hill. Conner finished a home run shy of the cycle, notching two doubles, a triple and a single in his four at-bats.
Abingdon did score three runs in the fourth, led by Aiden Woods and Daniel Fellhauer, who notched RBIs in the inning.
Austin Denham got the win for Science Hill, throwing 4⅓ innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out three. Jett Humphreys led things off on the hill for Abingdon, but gave up nine runs on five hits over less than an inning of work and only struck out one.
Smith-Cotton (Ind.) 8, Elizabethton 7
UNIONVILLE — Opening up the Viking Classic, Elizabethton stayed in it until the end, but Smith-Cotton pulled away late. Smith-Cotton broke a 7-all tie in the top of the fifth with a go-ahead RBI double.
The Cyclones tallied eight hits on the day. Kaleb Hambrick notched three hits on the day while Hayden Nave had two.
Steven Meadows, Rhett Slagle and Nave each had two RBIs.
Grainger 5, Volunteer 3
RUTLEDGE — The Falcons lost the lead late in a road non-conference loss when the game was tied at three and Grainger batting in the bottom of the fifth. The Grizzlies took the lead on a double steal.
Colby Lawson took the loss for Volunteer, going 5⅓ innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out nine.
Conner Haynes went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Falcons.
John Battle 9, Ridgeview 2
BRISTOL, Va. — John Battle handed Ridgeview its first loss in a Mountain 7 District game on Battle Hill thanks to a solid outing from pitcher Porter Gobble. The Trojans took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning, highlighted by a Ryan Mix RBI single on a 3-2 count and a two-run bomb from Evan Hankins, who homered on the first pitch of the at-bat.
Gobble allowed just two runs and three hits over five innings, striking out four and walking one. Hankins came in the final two innings to shut the door.
Union 11, Rye Cove 0
CLINCHPORT — Union pitchers Carter Worley and Brady Adams combined to throw a two-hitter in non-district action, allowing just four total base runners.
Cole Chandler and Eli Blanton each had two two hits for the Bears while Alex Ireson had a pair of RBIs.
Wise Central 13, Castlewood 0
WISE — Cayden Hayes had all the right stuff for Wise Central on the bump as he didn’t allow a run and only one hit in a thumping of Castlewood in non-district action. He fanned six in the victory.
The Warriors notched six runs in the third inning to blow the game open. Wise’s offense was led by Ashton Bolling, Braeden Church, and Shawn Phillips, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the frame.
Lee High 7, Twin Springs 5
BEN HUR — The Generals took the lead for good in the sixth when Taft Aldridge drew a bases-loaded walk and broke the hearts of Titans fans.
Twin Springs drew first blood when Clay Ross had an RBI groundout in the first, scoring one run. Bryce Moritz pitched well for Lee High as he didn’t allow a run on two hits over three innings while punching out four.
SOFTBALL
Rye Cove 2, West Ridge 1
KINGSPORT — Two teams on opposite ends of the enrollment spectrum were locked in a pitcher’s duel to open the Eastman Invitational and the little guy came out on top. Rye Cove’s Eden Muncy allowed two hits in 4⅔ innings of work while striking out 11.
Rye Cove got a hit from eight different players and scratched two runs in the top of the third that proved to be enough.
West Ridge 4, White House 2
KINGSPORT — Miranda Henley was solid on the rubber for West Ridge, allowing just two hits and two runs over five innings while striking out six.
Anna Grove had a home run in the fifth for the Lady Wolves.
Macon East (Ala.) 2, Dobyns-Bennett 1
KINGSPORT — The Lady Indians fell to Macon East (Ala.) in a pitcher’s duel at the Eastman Invitational. Hannah Frye recorded 15 outs for the Tribe in the circle. She lasted five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight. Sophie Dean had D-B’s only run in the sixth inning with a home run.
Dobyns-Bennett 7, White House 1
KINGSPORT — After a tough opening loss, the Lady Indians earned a resounding victory behind Julianne Tipton, who was solid in the circle allowing one run on two hits over five innings and striking out nine without a walk. Haley Porter had a long ball in the first inning for D-B.
Tennessee High 11, Sullivan East 0
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Vikings continued to roll with a big Upper Lakes Conference win over rival Sullivan East.
Tennessee High scored six times in the third and fourth innings, highlighted by Ashley Worley’s two-run homer in the fourth.
Maddi Hall was 3-for-4 with two singles and a double to lead the offense for the Bristol squad. Abby Haga and Keeley Greene had three singles each.
Rylee Fields chalked up the shutout in the circle for the Lady Vikings with seven strikeouts.
Lee High 6, Castlewood 1
CASTLEWOOD — In non-district action, the Lady Generals scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull away in a tight ballgame.
Gracie Garrett, Emma Fortner and Chloe Calton each had two RBIs for Lee High. Chloe Bledsoe pitched a complete game for Lee High, striking out 10.
Union 3, J.I. Burton 1
BIG STONE GAP — Megan Day was the heroine for the Lady Bears with a walk-off, two-run home run to beat J.I. Burton in non-district action.
Union’s Ava Collinsworth struck out nine, while Jordan Mooney sat down 15. Kari Durham went 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Raiders in hits.
SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 5, Morristown East 0
KINGSPORT — Bryson Broadwater had a pair of goals to lead the Indians to a nonconference win over the Hurricanes. Andy Luis Salas, Gavin Farmer and Grayson Cunningham had the other three goals for D-B.
Wyatt Arrowood had a pair of assists while Camden Honaker and Farmer each had one helper.
Morristown East was limited to seven shots and just one on goal. Tribe goalkeeper Ryan True’s night was easy going as he made one save.
David Crockett 7, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Emmanuel Ruiz tallied four goals for the Pioneers in a Big 5 Conference road win while Caleb Eaves had a pair of goals and a pair of assists as well. Jael Rodriguez had the other goal for Crockett.
Gunner Corbitt, Rodriguez, Chase Schroeck and Elijah Moore also had assists. Volunteer 7, Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 1
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer’s Cameron Cox dazzled again with four goals while Owen Miller had two scores and Peyton Castle had the final tally. Castle also had an assist. Brothers Evan and Ethan Lukens each had two assists.