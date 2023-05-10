Spring sports logo.jpg

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett freshman Emery Corpstein captured the boys singles title on Tuesday at the District 1-2A individual tennis championships.

Corpstein defeated Science Hill’s Daniel Haddadin with a 6-4, 6-4 victory on Tuesday at the D-B courts.

