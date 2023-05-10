KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett freshman Emery Corpstein captured the boys singles title on Tuesday at the District 1-2A individual tennis championships.
Corpstein defeated Science Hill’s Daniel Haddadin with a 6-4, 6-4 victory on Tuesday at the D-B courts.
On the girls’ side, Tennessee High’s Ellyson Kovacs cruised to the singles title with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Science Hill’s Lexi Bryant.
Science Hill swept the doubles titles. Om Patel and Arsham Kordamiri edged teammates Cooper Weems and Newt Raff 9-7 and Leah McBride and Josi Reid topped Tennessee High’s Averie Stalnaker and Trinity Moore 6-1, 6-4.
The region individual championships are scheduled for Monday in Johnson City.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 7, Elizabethton 2
ERWIN — Addyson Fisher hit double digits in strikeouts again, fanning 10 in the Lady Falcons’ District 1-3A winners’ bracket victory over the Lady Cyclones.
Fisher scattered four hits and walked one on Wednesday to help Volunteer reach Friday’s championship round.
Haley Russell smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap the Lady Falcons’ 13-hit night. Kendra Huff went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Abby Fisher and Russell each had two hits and two RBIs, and Bryleigh Salyer also rapped out two hits.
Lela Byrd hit a solo homer and Maely Ingram had an RBI for the Lady Cyclones.
Tennessee High 8, Sullivan East 7
ERWIN — Ashley Worley came through with a walk-off hit that scored Kendall Cross and kept the Lady Vikings alive in the District 1-3A tournament.
Lily Ware hit a three-run home run and Abby Haga had a solo shot for Tennessee High, which plays Unicoi County on Thursday in the losers’ bracket semifinal. Haga finished with two hits and two RBIs, and Rylee Fields hit a two-run double. Kaylie Hughes, Macie Strouth, Katy Granger and Worley all had two hits.
Jayla Vance had two solo home runs and scored three times for the Lady Patriots. Keelee Fields added a solo shot as part of her 4-for-4 day, and Olivia Ashbrook drove in two runs.
BASEBALL
Honaker 5, Eastside 4
HONAKER — The Tigers rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Trevor Lester singling in game-winning run.
Tanner Perry went 2-for-4 and Jeremy Sexton had two RBIs for the Spartans.
Abingdon 9, Ridgeview 3
CLINTWOOD — Aiden Woods drove in three runs and Elijah Parks plated two for the Falcons, who clinched the Mountain 7 District regular-season title.
Daniel Fellhauer had two hits and scored twice. Jett Humphries struck out eight over six innings and Woods fanned two in the final inning.
Brandon Beavers scored two of Ridgeview’s three runs.
FCA Flames 3, Raleigh Hawks 2
EAST RIDGE — Gavin Crowder had a RBI groundout in the top of the eighth inning to push the Flames past the Hawks in the NACA tournament. Rylan Jesse hit into a fielder’s choice in the seventh to tie the score at 2.
Eb Vernot allowed five hits and two runs over six innings for the Flames. Keith Austin threw two innings of no-hit ball to pick up the win.
Carson Shah and Jesse each had two hits for the Flames.