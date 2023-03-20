ERWIN — West Ridge’s Drew Hoover put together an overwhelming performance in Monday night’s 5-0 nonconference baseball win at Unicoi County.
The senior left-hander struck out 17 and allowed only two hits over 6 2/3 innings. Hoover aided his cause with two hits and a walk.
Wade Witcher went 3-for-4, Brayden Barr was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jack Sarginger also had two hits for the Wolves.
Tennessee High 8, Elizabethton 4
ELIZABETHTON — The Vikings had just four hits but took advantage of five Elizabethton errors. Bralyn Price’s two-run home run tied the game in the second. Payne Ladd fanned 12 over six innings.
Steven Meadows drove in two runs and Peyton Johnson fanned seven over 3 2/3 innings for Elizabethton.
Sullivan East 7, Volunteer 0
BLUFF CITY — The Patriots’ Tyson Mitchell struck out 13 over six shutout innings and Corbin Dickinson went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Zach Justice was 2-for-3 for Volunteer.
Cherokee 11, Cocke Co. 3
ROGERSVILLE — Aiden Webb hit a two-run homer and an RBI double in his 3-for-3 day, driving in three runs and scoring three times. Will Price drove in two, and Parker Travis and Tyler Lawson combined to scatter seven hits.
Zeke Cortez and Dylan Jackson each had two hits for Cocke County.
Eastside 6, Union 2
BIG STONE GAP — Jaxson Collins had two hits and drove in three runs and Eli McCoy had two hits and scored twice for the Spartans. McCoy, the winning pitcher, combined with Christopher Steele to strike out seven.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 6, Gate City 2
KINGSPORT — The Lady Indians’ Julianne Tipton struck out 15, gave up two hits and walked two. Savannah Hutchins had two hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Allie McConnlee added a triple. Ada Gillenwater fanned five over 2 2/3 innings for Gate City.
Daniel Boone 10 Alabama Christian Academy 3
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Ava Saul struck out six, helping the Lady ’Blazers bounce back from an earlier loss. Riley Croley had two hits and drove in three, and Audrey Moorhouse, Maci Masters and Kyleigh Bacon each had two RBIs.
David Crockett 12, Marion County 2
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Sydney Hodges went 3-for-3, and Averi Hope and Brylee Tullock each finished 2-for-3 to lead the Lady Pioneers. Carley Honeycutt picked up the win on the mound. Megan Davis and Lexi Hawkins each had two hits in Crockett’s 12-9 loss to Sumiton, Alabama, in its second game.
Tennessee High 12, Cherokee 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ashley Worley went 4-for-4, homering and doubling twice, and Kaylie Hughes also homered for Tennessee High. Worley and Rylee Fields combined for the win.
Geneseo 15, Sullivan East 5
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Sullivan East’s Katie Botts had two hits against the team from Illinois. Botts tripled twice, Jayla Vance homered and singled, and Olivia Ashbrook also had two hits in the Lady Patriots’ 7-2 loss to Pennsylvania’s Conneaut.
Central 3, Richlands 0
WISE — Chloe Wells had two hits and scored a run in the Lady Warriors’ victory. Hannah Salyer pitched the shutout. Arin Rife had 10 strikeouts in a losing cause for Richlands.
Eastside 11 Letcher Central, Ky. 2
COEBURN — Taylor Clay homered among her two hits and drove in three for the Lady Spartans. Braelyn Hall had two RBIs and scored three runs, also fanning nine and walking none in pitching the win. Shelby Stanley drove in two and scored twice.
Abingdon 4, Lee High 3
BEN HUR — Kendel Yates drove in Lauren Baker in the top of the seventh inning for the winning run.