ERWIN — West Ridge’s Drew Hoover put together an overwhelming performance in Monday night’s 5-0 nonconference baseball win at Unicoi County.

The senior left-hander struck out 17 and allowed only two hits over 6 2/3 innings. Hoover aided his cause with two hits and a walk.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you