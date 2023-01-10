CHURCH HILL — Blake Head was on target from long range, hitting eight shots behind the 3-point line for a game-high 24 points in Volunteer’s 84-61 Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball victory over Elizabethton on Tuesday night.
Andrew Knittel was good for 17 points and Cason Christian scored 16. Joltin Harrison added 10 points for the Falcons.
The Cyclones were led by Mason Ball with 13 points. Mac Paulson had 11 points and Jackson Hobbs 10.
Tennessee High 79, Unicoi COUNTY 57
ERWIN — The Vikings had the statement win over the Blue Devils in the battle of Upper Lakes leaders.
Creed Musick strung together 24 points, Brandon Dufore had 16 and Colin Brown finished with 13.
Jackson Simmons had the hot hand for Unicoi County with 16 points. Eli Johnson ended with a dozen and Grant Hensley scored 10.
Gate City 54, Battle 40
BRISTOL, Va. — Three players scored all of the Blue Devils’ points, but it was enough to push them past the Trojans for the Mountain 7 District win.
Gunner Garrett and Eli McMurray each fired in 22 points to lead the Gate City attack. Bo Morris provided the other 10 points.
Lee High 59, Central 54
BEN HUR — Brayden Hammonds had a team-best 23 points and the Generals held off the Warriors in a Mountain 7 battle.
Jacob Leonard and Brennan Pendergraft each contributed 13-point efforts. Ethan Collins scored a game-high 24 for Wise Central. Casey Dotson added 13 points.
Twin Springs 70, Thomas Walker 41
NICKELSVILLE — The Titans had too much firepower in this Cumberland District battle, getting 26 points from Bradley Owens and 19 from Connor Lane.
Owens effectively got to the free-throw line and made 9 of 10 foul shots. Tristan Counts added 11 points for Twin Springs.
Adam Hollandsworth led the Pioneers with 12 points. Nick Kimberlin was right behind with 11 and Tanner Epperly scored 10.
Rye Cove 68, Castlewood 61
CLINCHPORT — Hamilton Osborne scored 17 points and Carter Roach-Hodge was good for 16 points, six rebounds and five assists to help the Eagles overcome a 41-point outburst from the Blue Devils’ Cayden Dishman.
Jay Bowen knocked down a dozen points for Rye Cove and Luke Jessee had another 10.
Logan Barnette cleaned the glass for five offensive rebounds.
GIRLS
Tennessee High 63, Unicoi County 59, OT
ERWIN — Kendall Cross and Anna Kate Kinch combined for 41 points to lead the Lady Vikings to the overtime win over the Lady Devils.
Cross netted 21 points and Kinch scored 11 of her 20 in the overtime period.
Kinch also hauled in 12 rebounds and Keeyanah Foote had five steals. Tennessee High also enjoyed a 38-15 advantage in free-throw attempts.
Allie Lingerfelt produced 20 points for Unicoi Conty. Faith Bennett scored 13, Jocelyn Metcalf had 12 and Haley Rush added 10.
Elizabethton 70, Volunteer 39
CHURCH HILL — Olivia Holly and Lina Lyon each totaled 19 points for the Lady Cyclones, who blew past the Lady Falcons.
Veda Barton was Volunteer’s top scorer with 11 points, followed by Jacie Begley with nine.
Gate City 57, John Battle 33
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Blue Devils dispatched the Lady Trojans in quick fashion in this Mountain 7 matchup
Lexi Ervin connected for 16 points, Jaydyn Carrico chipped in 12, and Addie Gibson and Makayla Bays scored eight apiece.
Central 66, Lee High 18
BEN HUR — Emmah McAmis hit the 1,000-point mark for her career at the 4:03 mark in the third quarter, and the Lady Warriors rolled. McAmis scored two more points before sitting out the final period.
Madison Looney finished with 11 in the victory.
Addie Carter’s five points were tops for Lee High.
Twin Springs 49, Thomas Walker 44
NICKELSVILLE — Kayli Dunn posted 15 points, Ryleigh Gillenwater had 14 and the Lady Titans defeated the Lady Pioneers in Cumberland action.
Makenzie Gillenwater came through with eight points, six rebounds and three steals.
Rye Cove 65, Castlewood 24
CLINCHPORT — Gracie Turner and Naquila Harless both turned in 16-point effort to aid the Lady Eagles’ Cumberland romp at home. Lexie Holland added 14 and Harley Gibson had eight.
Bailee Varney was Castlewood’s leading scorer with eight.
Eastside 61, J.I. Burton 54
COEBURN — Azzy Hammons scored 20 points, Reagan McCoy had eight points and pulled down 18 rebounds and the Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Raiders.
Lexi Carter totaled 14 points and seven rebounds.