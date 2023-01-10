CHURCH HILL — Blake Head was on target from long range, hitting eight shots behind the 3-point line for a game-high 24 points in Volunteer’s 84-61 Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball victory over Elizabethton on Tuesday night.

Andrew Knittel was good for 17 points and Cason Christian scored 16. Joltin Harrison added 10 points for the Falcons.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.