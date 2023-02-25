CHURCH HILL — Joltin Harrison turned the postseason Battle of Hawkins County into his personal playground Saturday night.
The sharpshooting Harrison knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range and single-handily matched the opposition’s team total in Volunteer’s 82-36 romp over Cherokee in the Region 1-3A boys basketball quarterfinals.
Harrison broke the school for 3-pointers in a single game.
Blake Head and Andrew Knittel scored 12 points apiece to add to the Falcons’ total. Cason Christian contributed 10.
Colton McLain was Cherokee’s leading scorer with 10 points.
Volunteer (22-10) advanced to face Tennessee High (27-7) on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
Boone 64, Jefferson County 62, OT
GRAY — Griffin Erickson hit a layup as time expired to lift the Trailblazers to an overtime victory Region 1-4A quarterfinal play.
Those were Erickson’s only two points and came after a rebound and assist from Henry Hamlin.
Jamar Livingston provided half of the Trailblazers’ offense with his 32- point performance. Landon Kirkpatrick produced 15 points and Tim McGonigle added eight for Boone, which will play Sevier County (15-13) in the regional semifinals.
Talan Higgins put up 20 points to lead Jefferson County. Kade Parker scored 13 and Noah Bowman had 10.
Sevier County 66, David Crockett 45
SEVIERVILLE — Caleb Tarwater and Reed Ownby combined for 48 points, and the Smoky Bears sent the Pioneers packing in the Region 1-4A quarterfinals.
Tarwater had a game-high 25 points and Ownby finished with 23 to match his jersey number.
Bradley Gouge was the leading scorer for Crockett with 11 points. Reagan Cash came through with 10 points and eight rebounds. Kolby Jones scored nine.
Greeneville 80, Sullivan East 48
GREENEVILLE — The defending state champion Greene Devils rolled in the the Region 1-3A quarterfinal behind 22 points from Trey Thompson.
Kameran Lester was good for 16 points, Adjatay Dabbs added 13 and Isaac McGill had 10 for Greeneville (21-11), which will face Unicoi County (25-8) on Tuesday in the regional semifinals.
Drake Fisher netted 21 points to lead the Patriots. Tyler Cross added 11 in the season-ending loss.
Tennessee High 73, Cocke County 58
NEWPORT — Creed Musick cut loose for 29 points and Colin Brown raced ahead with 21 more as the Vikings got the best of the Fighting Cocks in the Region 1-3A matchup.
Brandon Dufore also reached double digits with 11 points.
Cocke County was led by Lakkin France with 21 points, all on 3-point goals, and Kyler Hayes with 13 points.
Unicoi County 59, Grainger 42
ERWIN — The Blue Devils held the Grizzlies to 22 points over the final three quarters in the Region 1-3A quarterfinal.
Grant Hensley stoked the fire for the Unicoi offense with 21 points. Eli Johnson fueled the flames with 17 more and Lucas Slagle added 12 points.
Drew Bronson finished with 24 of Grainger’s 24 points.
Alcoa 81, Johnson County 42
ALCOA — The Tornadoes ripped through the Longhorns early by scoring the first 18 points of the game. Johnson County rallied and had a chance to cut it into single digits, but Alcoa was back up by 18 at the half when Brandon Winton knocked down a jumper.
University High 75, Washburn 45
The Bucs got off to a slow start, but turned on the afterburners with 25 second-quarter points in the win over the Pirates.
A.J. Murphy led a balanced University High attack with 15 points. Pete Boynewicz finished with 12 points in the Region 1-A victory. Jordan Carter and Brady Weems each netted nine and Mason Croley scored eight.
Dillon Renner had a game-high 21 to lead Washburn, which also got 11 from Ethan Helton.
Hampton 88, Hancock County 55
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles had 20 points, eight steals and four assists as the Bulldogs chomped down on the Indians.
Michael Anspaugh followed with 18 points and four assists as Hampton advanced in the Region 1-A tournament. Geno Carrico contributed 13 points and Hayden Campbell accounted for 10. Dylan Trivett grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
Brady Swiney led Hancock County with 17 points. Chandler Ferguson came through with 15 points and Noah Belcher scored 10.
Cosby 55, Unaka 52
COSBY — The Rangers came up just short in the Region 1-A quarterfinal despite three players scoring in double figures.
Landon Ramsey finished off a strong season with 19 points. Joe-Z Blamo accounted for 15 points and Marcus Shomaker scored 11.
Slate Shropshire helped the homestanding Eagles to victory with 14 points. Chaz Coggins added 10 points.