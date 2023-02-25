Basketball clip art.jpg

CHURCH HILL — Joltin Harrison turned the postseason Battle of Hawkins County into his personal playground Saturday night.

The sharpshooting Harrison knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range and single-handily matched the opposition’s team total in Volunteer’s 82-36 romp over Cherokee in the Region 1-3A boys basketball quarterfinals.

