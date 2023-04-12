BLOUNTVILLE — Anna Grove had a walk-off double to score Camille Nottingham and give West Ridge the dramatic 6-5 Big 5 Conference softball win over David Crockett on Tuesday.
Nottingham finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Lily Frazier was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Grove also had two hits. Victoria Browder was the winning pitcher.
Sydney Hodges was 3-for-4 for the Lady Pioneers. Brylee Tullock had two hits and scored twice, and Avery Hope and Lexi Hawkins each had two hits.
Daniel Boone 10, Dobyns-Bennett 0
GRAY — Kyleigh Bacon’s grand slam in the fourth inning highlighted the Lady Trailblazers’ mercy-rule win over the Lady Indians.
Bacon finished 2-for-2, Riley Croley was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Ava Saul hit safely twice.
Kayleigh Quesinberry tossed a two-hit shutout. Haigan Depew and Hailey Porter had the Lady Indians’ hits.
Unicoi County 5, Volunteer 4
ERWIN — The Lady Blue Devils’ Skylar Tipton had a walk-off single to score Kendell Hensley.
Destiny Bridges went 3-for-4, including a home run and triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Abby Fisher led the Lady Falcons with three hits and two runs scored. Haley Russell finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Addyson Fisher struck out 11 but took the hard-luck loss.
Sullivan East 3, Johnson County 1
MOUNTAIN CITY — Katie Botts had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Lady Patriots to the win.
Keelye Fields and Botts combined to scatter seven hits. Fields scored the win and Botts got the save.
Lexie Proffitt and Harley Potter had two hits each for the Lady ’Horns.
Elizabethton 9, Tennessee High 7
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lela Byrd and Cheyenne Poiroux had back-to-back RBI doubles in the seventh inning to lift the Lady Cyclones.
Byrd had two hits and drove in three runs overall, and Poiroux and Kenidy Harris each totaled two hits and two RBIs.
Maddie Hall homered twice to drive in four for the Lady Vikings. Macie Strouth went 3-for-4, and Abby Haga had two hits and scored twice.
Gate City 8, Lee High 1
BEN HUR — KK Baker rapped out three doubles, drove in four runs and scored twice herself in the Lady Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 District win.
Baker was also in command in the circle, striking out nine and scattering six hits.
Tori Fansler drove in two runs, and Addie Gibson, Kady Davidson and Makayla Bays had two hits each.
J.I. Burton 11, Castlewood 1
NORTON — Kari Durham plated four runs, Jordan Mooney had three hits and scored three runs, and Emma Lester launched a two-run home run in the Lady Raiders’ Cumberland District romp.
Mooney allowed just one hit over five innings and recorded 14 strikeouts.
Rye Cove 12, Patrick Henry 2 Rye Cove 6, Patrick Henry 0
GLADE SPRING — Jasmine Stanley was 3-for-3 with two triples and four RBIs in the Lady Eagles’ opening win.
Eden Muncy and Maddy Wood each went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Gracie Turner had two hits and drove in two runs, and Kenzi Hood and Rheagan Waldon added two RBIs apiece.
Muncy tossed a one-hitter in Game 2. Turner went 3-for-3 and scored three runs, Gracie Byrd and Waldon also were 3-for-3, and Montana Dillowe had two hits and two RBIs.
Eastside 13, Twin Springs 3
COEBURN — Shelby Stanley, Emmaleigh Banks, Reagan McCoy and Maya Durham each had two hits in the five-inning win.
Haley Day drove in two runs, and Braelyn Hall allowed just two hits and recorded eight strikeouts.
Wise Central 6, Letcher Central 5
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Lexi Baker drove in two runs and Emily Sturgill and Taylor Cochran finished with two hits each for the Lady Warriors.
BASEBALL
Science Hill 9, Tennessee High 4
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Big 5 Conference-leading Hilltoppers took the showdown with the Upper Lakes Conference front-runners.
Nate Conner paced Science Hill’s 15-hit attack by going 4-for-5 with a home run, scoring three times. Major Osbolt was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jet Swartz drove in two runs.
Rylan Henard went 3-for-3 to lead the Vikings. Ashton Leonard was 2-for-2 and scored twice.
Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 2
ELIZABETHTON — Peyton Johnson drove in two runs and Kaleb Hambrick scored twice for the Cyclones.
Jack Farris and Brilee Hurley each had two hits, and Bryson Rowland struck out seven in five innings to earn the win. Connor Edmundson and Steven Meadows each pitched an inning of relief with Meadows getting the save.
Jake Witcher and DJ Carrier had two hits each for the Patriots.
Unicoi County 3, Volunteer 2
CHURCH HILL — Valentin Batrez and Tanner Berry had back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Blue Devils.
Kolby Jones struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings on the mound before Brayden Hendrickson pitched three scoreless innings for the win.
Isaiah Bowery and Connor Haynes each had three hits to lead Volunteer. After starter Colby Lawson exited, Peyton Steele was tagged with the loss despite giving up just four hits over seven innings.
Grainger 11, Cherokee 4
ROGERSVILLE — Brady Smith went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Grizzlies over the Chiefs. Brayden Christian had three hits and scored four runs, and Braylynn Sell closed with three RBIs.
Cole Putnal paced Cherokee, going 3-for-3. Aidan Webb finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
CAK 5, Providence Academy 4
KNOXVILLE — Nathan Eisfelder had two hits and drove in two runs, but the Knights fell to the Warriors.
Tyner Simpson also had two hits and Caleb Cross scored two runs.
Lee High 6, Gate City 5
GATE CITY — The Generals rallied with five runs over the final two innings for the comeback victory. Chandler Mullins singled to drive in Jacob Crouse in the top of the seventh for the winning run.
Virgil Hobbs and Mullins each had two hits for Lee. Mullins also went the distance, allowing five hits for the win.
The Blue Devils scored four runs in the second for the early lead.
Wise Central 10, Patrick Henry 7
GLADE SPRING — The Warriors scored five runs over the final two innings in the nondistrict win.
Dane Elkins had two triples and drove in four runs. Robbie Wilson had three hits in addition to being the winning pitcher. Ashton Bolling and Casey Dotson each had two hits.
Ridgeview 11, Union 10
CLINTWOOD — The Wolfpack rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Cannon Hill had three hits and two RBIs, Brandon Beavers also drove in two and Blake Baker had two hits for Ridgeview. Brady Fleming scored three runs.
Bradley Bunch doubled and tripled and drove in three runs. Eli Blanton had two hits and two RBIs. Sam Whitman plated two and John Ryan Hurley had two hits and scored twice.
Eastside 11, Twin Springs 8
COEBURN — Christopher Steele drove in four runs and Tanner Perry added three RBIs and three runs scored to help the Spartans top the Titans on Monday.
Chase Daugherty went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead Twin Springs.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 8 Daniel Boone 1
GRAY — The Trailblazers grabbed the early 1-0 lead, but it was all Indians after that.
Grayson Cunningham netted two goals and Brogan McGhee had a goal and three assists for D-B, which enjoyed a 22-9 shot advantage. Gavin Farmer tallied a one goal and an assist, and Camden Honaker had a pair of assists.
Griffin Domby, Bryson Broadwater, Grayson Hammond and Lucas Park all tallied for the Tribe, and Owen Condon recorded an assist.
Morristown West 3, Crockett 2
JONESBOROUGH — Emmanuel Ruiz’s two goals staked the Pioneers to a 2-1 lead before the Trojans rallied late. Diego Silva assisted on one Ruiz goal.
Alan Galvin finished with 13 saves.
Union 5, Ridgeview 1
CLINTWOOD — Brayden Wharton and Christian Fannon each accounted for two goals in the Bears’ win over the Wolfpack.
Canaan Spears had a goal and an assist, and Reyshawn Anderson notched an assist. Carlos Anderson finished with 17 saves.
Gate City 1, Lee High 0
GATE CITY — Walker Hillman scored in the 64th minute off a penalty kick to give the Blue Devils the win over the Generals.
Bryson Smith and Rylan Mullins combined to keep the clean sheet.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 7, Lee High 0
GATE CITY — Aubrey Smith scored two goals and Emma Reed had a goal and two assists to lead the Lady Blue Devils.
Reagan Crawford finished with a goal and an assist. Renee Sexton, Georgia Griffis and Emily Thompson all scored, and Bekah Reid and Cece Roper recorded an assist apiece.