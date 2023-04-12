BLOUNTVILLE — Anna Grove had a walk-off double to score Camille Nottingham and give West Ridge the dramatic 6-5 Big 5 Conference softball win over David Crockett on Tuesday.

Nottingham finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Lily Frazier was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Grove also had two hits. Victoria Browder was the winning pitcher.

