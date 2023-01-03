EWING — Noa Godsey scored a career-high 31 points to propel J.I. Burton to a hard-fought 55-50 road win over Thomas Walker in Cumberland District boys basketball action Tuesday.
Clay Hart supplemented the Raiders’ efforts with 14 points.
Adam Hollandsworth and Cameron Grabeel led the Pioneers with 16 points apiece. Tanner Epperly added eight.
NICKELSVILLE — Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined for 54 points in the Titans’ Cumberland rout of the Blue Devils.
Owens posted a game-high 30 points and Lane fired up 24.
Cayden Dishman was the high scorer for Castlewood with 18 points.
ABINGDON — Evan Ramsey had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Dayton Osborne matched the 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the Falcons rolled over the visiting Generals in a Mountain 7 District matchup.
BIG STONE GAP — Abby Slagle added some much-needed excitement toward the end of the Lady Bears’ nondistrict romp at home.
With a little more a minute to go, Slagle scored on a drive to the basket. She was fouled on the play and hit a free throw to score the 1,000th point of her career.
ABINGDON — The Lady Falcons finished strong to take the Mountain 7 win.
Lauren Baker rose to the occasion with 19 points, Brenna Green contributed 14 and Cadence Waters added eight.
Cassidy Hammonds was Lee’s top scorer with 16 points. Gracie Garrett chipped in eight.
CLINTWOOD — The Lady Wolfpack turned back the Lady Trojans in Mountain 7 play.
Braelynn Strouth finished with 11 points and Caiti Hill had nine points and seven rebounds.
Gracelyn Ralston posted a 20-point effort to lead John Battle. Emma Bishop scored 11.
NICKELSVILLE — The Lady Titans romped to the Cumberland victory behind 21 points, six assists and five steals from Kayli Dunn.
Kaylee Keight tallied 12 points and Ryleigh Gillenwater had nine. Preslie Larkins finished with eight rebounds, seven points and six steals.
Anna Summers hauled in 12 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Castlewood.
COEBURN — Azzy Hammonds scored 18 points and Taylor Clay put up 14 in the Lady Spartans’ Cumberland victory at home.
Lexi Carter also hit double digits with 10 points and Shelby Stanley made a bucket in each quarter to score eight for Eastside.
Gracie Turner had a double- double of 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rye Cove. Lexie Holland chipped in eight points.
EWING — The Lady Raiders took a 27-6 halftime lead and cruised to the Cumberland win.
Sarah Williams scored a game-high 22 points for J.I. Burton and Rehgan Sensabaugh came up with 14.
Sarah McPherson, Chloe Marcum and Patricia Bigge each had five to lead the Lady Pioneers.
