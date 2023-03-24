Spring Sports logo.jpg

ABINGDON — Ada Gillenwater dominated in the circle and at bat in the Gate City softball team’s 19-0 rout of Mountain 7 District foe Abingdon on Friday night.

Gillenwater allowed one hit over five innings and helped herself at the plate with a 4-for-4 performance. She scored three runs.

