ABINGDON — Ada Gillenwater dominated in the circle and at bat in the Gate City softball team’s 19-0 rout of Mountain 7 District foe Abingdon on Friday night.
Gillenwater allowed one hit over five innings and helped herself at the plate with a 4-for-4 performance. She scored three runs.
Gillenwater received plenty of other run support, too. KK Baker was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in and Makayla Bays finished 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and four RBIs.
Addie Gibson had three hits and she and Lauren Monroe drove in three runs each.
The Lady Devils piled up 23 hits. Kady Davidson, Tory Fansler and Rylee Blevins rapped out a hit apiece and each scored twice.
Rye Cove 17, Harlan, Ky. 0
Rye Cove 6, Harlan, Ky. 0
HARLAN, Ky. — Eden Muncy crushed a two-run home run and Maddy Wood drove in four runs in the Lady Eagles’ romp in the first game of a doubleheader.
Gracie Turner had three RBIs, and Kenzi Hood and Gracie Byrd each came through with two.
Muncy and Rheagan Waldon had two hits apiece and both scored twice. Jasmine Stanley and Muncy combined to strike out seven over three perfect innings.
In Game 2, Waldon fanned eight, Sara Byrd was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Olivia Edwards had two hits, two runs and two RBIs and Kenzi Hood went 2-for-2.
Eastside 5, Patrick Henry 0
COEBURN — Braelyn Hall allowed three hits over seven shutout innings, struck out 10 and allowed no walks in pitching the Lady Spartans to the win.
Shelby Stanley went 3-for-3 and Taylor Clay had multiple hits for Eastside.
In a standout defensive effort, the Lady Spartans played error-free.
Summertown 14, Science Hill 1
Montverde 11, Science Hill 3
MURFREESBORO — The Eagles pounded out 15 hits in the blowout win over the Lady Hilltoppers, who had six players get one hit apiece.
Against Montverde Academy, Madalyn Kelley went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for Science Hill.
BASEBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 13, Unicoi County 3
KINGSPORT — Turner Stout had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored in the Indians’ win.
Andrew Myers added a 2-for-3 effort with two RBIs. Aiden Byington drove in two runs and scored twice, Tanner Kilgore was also 2-for-3 and Will Ritz scored three runs.
Cade Maynor picked up the win.
Valentin Batrez gave Unicoi County an early 3-0 lead when he smashed a three-run home run.
West Ridge 13, Seymour 6
SEYMOUR — Wade Witcher was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double, drove in two runs and scored four times to lead the Wolves over the Eagles.
Carter Gibson also finished 3-for-4. Avery Horne went 2-for-4 with a double, and Will Harris had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Drew Hoover and Carson Tate each had two hits and two RBIs.
Tate earned the win before being pulled on a pitch count.
Sullivan East 6, FCA Flames 1
PINEY FLATS — Corbin Dickenson’s two-run blast highlighted his 3-for-4, three-RBI day. DJ Carrier was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
Ty Tipton got the win, giving up four hits and one run over 4 2/3 innings.
Tyson Mitchell struck out five while allowing no hits or walks over the final 2 1/3 innings.
Tennessee High 9, Lebanon 3
LEBANON — Isaac Blevins came through with a two-run home run and Ashton Leonard provided a two-run double to help the Vikings get the best of the host Pioneers.
Leonard scored three runs, and Rylan Henard added a 2-for-4 performance. Cainan Meyers picked up the win, giving up three hits over five innings.
Dagan Barton led Lebanon by going 3-for-4.
Cherokee 8, Morristown East 1
ROGERSVILLE — Jake Elliott’s three-run home run capped a big day for the Chiefs. Brady Leroy went 2-for-3 and Jacob Brooks was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the victory at home.
Aidan Webb got the pitching win. He combined with Tyler Lawson and Keaton Lawson to give up five hits and fan eight.
Science Hill 9, Bearden 3
KNOXVILLE — Science Hill raced out to a six-run lead and rolled past Bearden.
Jake Bedard was 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Landon Smelser used four walks to his advantage to score five runs. Nate Conner had two hits and two RBIs, and Ryan Smith and Caden Torraca each drove in two runs.
Noah Hazell went the first four innings and Cole ReSue the final three on the mound. They combined to give up seven hits in the victory.
Abingdon 10, Gate City 0
GATE CITY — The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning and five in the third to make quick work of the Blue Devils in Mountain 7 action.
Jett Humphreys was dominant on the mound, fanning eight, allowing just three hits and walking none. Aiden Woods led the offense with three RBIs and three runs scored. Luke Bedwell also drove in three runs, and Landon Greer had two hits.
Three players had singles for Gate City.
Union 10, Lee High 7
BEN HUR — The Bears overcame a six-run deficit and scored eight runs over the final three innings.
Sam Whitman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the way in the Mountain 7 win. Espn Evans and Alex Ireson each had three hits, including two doubles, and John Ryan Hurley drove in a pair of runs.
Whitman had nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings for the victory. Keith Chandler picked up the save.
Jacob Crouse had four RBIs, including a bases-clearing double, for Lee. Konner Early scored three runs and Jacob Leonard had two hits.
Patrick Henry 5, Twin Springs 4
GLADE SPRING — Caden Hall induced Max Owens to hit into a fielder’s choice, but the Rebels still came across with the winning run in the nondistrict matchup.
Chase Daugherty suffered the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits over six innings. Daugherty helped his cause by going 2-for-3.
BOYS SOCCER
Union 4, Lee High 1
BEN HUR — Brayden Wharton turned in a hat trick and Christian Fannon scored the other goal in the Bears’ Mountain 7 win.
Reyshawn Anderson notched an assist and goalkeeper Carlos Anderson recorded 14 saves.