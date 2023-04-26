GATE CITY — Gate City pounded out 19 hits on its way to an 11-4 victory over Wise Central in Mountain 7 District softball action on Tuesday night.
Addie Gibson led the Lady Blue Devils with a 4-for-5 effort, also scoring three runs. Kady Davidson had three hits and three RBIs, and Ada Gillenwater also came up with three hits and a pair of RBIs.
KK Baker went 2-for-2, drove in two runs, scored twice and walked twice. Tori Fansler chipped in with three hits, Rylee Blevins scored three runs and Savannah Monroe finished with two RBIs for Gate City.
J.I. Burton 1, Twin Springs 0
NORTON — Jordan Mooney came out on the winning end of a pitcher’s duel, finishing with 13 strikeouts and allowing just one hit in the Lady Raiders’ Cumberland District win.
Kari Durham scored the game’s only run in the sixth inning.
Makenzie Gillenwater recorded five strikeouts and gave up just two hits and no walks for the Lady Titans.
Ridgeview 13, John Battle 3
BRISTOL, Va. — Caiti Hill and Braelyn Strouth homered for the Lady Wolfpack, who dominated for the Mountain 7 road win.
Daniel Boone 10, West Ridge 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Saul tossed a two-hit shutout over six innings and the Lady Trailblazers wrapped up the Big 5 Conference regular- season championship.
Maci Masters tagged a two-run home run for Daniel Boone. Riley Croley, Kayleigh Quesinberry and Korie Thompson recorded two RBIs apiece, and Anna Richardson had two hits and scored three runs.
Madison Chapman and Victoria Browder hit safely for the Lady Wolves.
David Crockett 8, Science Hill 7
JONESBOROUGH — Brylee Tullock doubled to drive in Sydney Hodges, giving the Lady Pioneers the Big 5 walk-off win over the Lady Hilltoppers.
Megan Davis went 3-for-3, finishing with a two-run home run, two doubles and three RBIs overall. Avery Hope had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Tullock and Hodges also had two hits apiece.
Lora Wilgus went 4-for-4 for Science Hill, which rallied from a 7-1 deficit to forge a tie. Isabella Meeks and Maddie Kelley each drove in two runs.
Volunteer 1, Tennessee High 0
CHURCH HILL — Addyson Fisher struck out 17 batters in pitching a two-hit shutout, outdueling the Lady Vikings’ Rylee Fields and lifting the Lady Falcons to the Upper Lakes Conference win.
Kendra Huff had two hits for Volunteer, and Jayden Ford singled to drive in Avery Weston for the game’s only run.
Fields scattered six hits in the tough-luck loss.
Unicoi County 13, Sullivan East 9
BLUFF CITY — After giving up the lead in the sixth inning, the Lady Blue Devils roared back with eight runs in the top of the seventh for the Upper Lakes victory.
Kendell Hensley smacked a solo home run and Peyton Higgins followed with a two-run shot. Higgins finished with four RBIs, Destiny Bridges had three hits and three RBIs, and Hensley finished with three hits and three runs scored.
Skylar Tipton was 4-for-5, and Laurel Osborne, Jala Chandley and Kynzie Jones each added two hits.
Olivia Ashbrook smashed a two-run home run and had three RBIs to lead the Lady Patriots. Keelye Fields had a 3-for-5 day with three RBIs, and Evie Leonard had two hits and scored twice.
BASEBALL
Wise Central 9, Gate City 0
GATE CITY — Robbie Wilson starred on the mound, pitching a two-hit shutout, and at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored in the Warriors’ Mountain 7 win.
Shawn Phillips added two hits and two RBIs, Dane Elkins also drove in two, and Braeden Church had two hits and scored twice.
Zachary DePriest had both Gate City hits.
Union 13, Honaker 2
BIG STONE GAP — Braxton Bunch was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Keith Chandler had two doubles and three RBIs in the Bears’ nondistrict win over the Tigers.
Carter Worley had a bases-clearing double and Eli Blanton drove in two runs. Austin Stidham gave up six hits and just one walk to pick up the win.
Matthew Nunley was 2-for-3 and drove in both of Honaker’s runs.
Abingdon 16, Lee High 4
BEN HUR — Aiden Woods had two doubles with two RBIs and three runs scored in the Falcons’ Mountain 7 victory.
Jett Humphries and Landon Greer added two runs and two RBIs apiece. Elijah Parks and Aiden Smith each drove in two runs, and Landon Turman had two hits.
John Battle 12, Ridgeview 0
CLINTWOOD — Porter Gobble belted a two-run home run, recorded five RBIs and threw a three-hit shutout to power the Trojans to the Mountain 7 win.
Evan Hankins was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and Ryan Mix drove in three. Brodie Bailey had two hits and scored four times, and Elijah Childress and Caden Sturgill also finished with two hits apiece.
Unicoi County 8, Volunteer 0
ERWIN — Kolby Jones threw a no-hitter, striking out six, in the Blue Devils’ Upper Lakes win.
Lucas Slagle blasted a three-run home run, and Nicky Satterly had a solo home run with three RBIs. Alex Green and Brayden Hendrickson each had two hits and scored twice, and Chris Chavez also hit safely twice.
Cherokee 6, Grainger 0
ROGERSVILLE — Keaton Lawson struck out seven in a four-hit shutout for the Chiefs.
Brady Leroy put Cherokee ahead with a three-run home run in the second inning. Aidan Webb scored a pair of runs.
Elizabethton 5, Sullivan East 3
BLUFF CITY — Peyton Johnson hit a solo homer and drove in three runs, and the Cyclones held on after racing to a 5-0 lead.
Bryson Rowland and Brilee Hurley each had two hits.
Jake Witcher and Connor McCormack finished with two hits apiece to lead the Patriots.
Unaka 11, Cedar View Christian 1
KINGSPORT — Landon Ramsey struck out a dozen and allowed just one hit in the Rangers’ victory.
Logan Lewis doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored two. Jamol Blamo had three RBIs and Connor Vines had two hits.
BOYS SOCCER
Volunteer 6, Sullivan East 0
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons celebrated Senior Night with a blast. Ethan Lukens led the way with two goals and two assists.
Cameron Cox and Peyton Castle each netted two goals. Aiden Nelms and Nolan Amyx added assists.
Lucas Gilliam was in goal for the shutout.
Unicoi County 2, Tennessee High 1
ERWIN — The Blue Devils won 4-3 on penalty kicks.
Unicoi County scored its regulation goal on a through pass from Emilio Soto to Keilet Rodriguez. Zeke Campbell had two huge stops on the penalty kicks to secure the victory.
James Bowling scored an unassisted goal for the Vikings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Abingdon 11, Lee High 0
BEN HUR — Riley Cvetkovski netted four goals, and Elizabeth Nichols and Mary Hitch added two apiece for the Lady Falcons.
Jennifer Copeland, Aleah Dorn and Ella Seymore scored the other goals.