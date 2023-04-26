GATE CITY — Gate City pounded out 19 hits on its way to an 11-4 victory over Wise Central in Mountain 7 District softball action on Tuesday night.

Addie Gibson led the Lady Blue Devils with a 4-for-5 effort, also scoring three runs. Kady Davidson had three hits and three RBIs, and Ada Gillenwater also came up with three hits and a pair of RBIs.

