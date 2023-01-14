BEN HUR — Gunner Garrett and the Gate City Blue Devils had too much firepower for host Lee High on Friday night.
Garrett pumped in 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in leading the Blue Devils to a 76-60 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory.
Eli McMurray was on target from the field, shooting 6-for-7 and finishing with 16 points and four assists for Gate City (6-6, 5-0). Bo Morris contributed 10 points and seven rebounds, and Brendan Cassidy and Tyler Austin each accounted for eight points.
Brayden Hammonds led the Generals (5-8, 2-4) with 14 points and six rebounds. Caleb Leonard and Jacob Leonard chipped in 13 points apiece.
Eastside 71, Castlewood 41
CASTLEWOOD — Kaleb Lawson doubled up with 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who cruised to the Cumberland District win on the road.
Point guard Ben Sutherland put up 14 points, Shawn Mullins scored 10 and Jack Ramey ended with eight for Eastside (7-7, 3-0).
Cayden Dishman was the game’s leading scorer with 19 for Castlewood (0-13, 0-4). Joe Dotson netted nine and Dalton Phillips had eight.
Sullivan East 76, Tennessee High 74
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Patriots had a thriller for the second Friday night in a row.
One week after coming out on the wrong end of a triple-overtime game, Drake Fisher cut loose for 27 points and Tyler Cross had 21 to help Sullivan East (8-10, 1-1 Upper Lakes Conference) upset its nearby rival.
Corbin Laisure contributed 13 points to the victory.
Creed Musick strung together a game-high 31 points to lead the Vikings (15-5, 1-1). Colin Brown and Brandon Dufore scored 15 points apiece.
Unicoi County 70, Elizabethton 59
ELIZABETHTON — Grant Hensley fired in 23 points to lead the Blue Devils past the host Cyclones in an Upper Lakes matchup.
Eli Johnson got by the defense for another 19 points and Lucas Slagle chipped in 14 for Unicoi County (15-5, 2-1).
Mason Ball led Elizabethton (6-9, 1-2) with 21 points. Nate Stephens added 15, Dalton Mitchell 11 and Jackson Hobbs 10.
GIRLS
Gate City 66, Lee High 16
BEN HUR — The Lady Devils overwhelmed the Lady Generals, sparked by 14 points from Makayla Bays and 13 from Lexi Ervin.
Montana Martin finished with 12 points, Addie Gibson nine and Addison Bays eight for Gate City (10-2, 4-1), which kept pace with Ridgeview and Wise Central in the Mountain 7 race.
Cassidy Hammonds had nine for Lee High (0-15, 0-6).
Eastside 59, Castlewood 33
CASTLEWOOD — Azzy Hammons scorched the nets for 19 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 24 for the Lady Spartans (9-5, 3-0 Cumberland).
Lexi Carter and Reagan McCoy each netted 10 points in the victory.
Bailey Varney coupled 12 points with seven rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils (6-8, 0-4). Anna Summers had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds.
Tennessee High 64, Sullivan East 55
BRISTOL — Kendall Cross recorded 25 points, nine assists and four rebounds, and Anna Kate Kinch contributed 16 points in the Lady Vikings’ Upper Lakes victory.
Janell Tabor contributed nine points and nine rebounds for Tennessee High (10-10, 2-0).
Their efforts were needed to offset another stellar game by the Lady Patriots’ Jenna Hare. Hare finished with a game-high 31 points, which included a 15-for-19 effort from the free-throw line. Asia Carins scored nine for East (6-15, 0-2).
Elizabethton 74, Unicoi County 36
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones built a 36-8 halftime lead and continued to rip through their Upper Lakes slate.
Lina Lyon led a balanced effort with 14 points. Reiley Whitson had a dozen points, Marlee Mathena 10 and Renna Lane nine.
Olivia Bailey was Unicoi County’s top scorer with 10 points. Faith Bennett and Allie Lingerfelt each scored nine.