GATE CITY — Lexi Ervin was perfect from 3-point range for the Gate City girls basketball team Tuesday night, powering the Lady Blue Devils to a 69-38 victory over Virginia High in the Region 2D quarterfinal round.
Ervin went 7-for-7 behind the arc and finished with a game-high 24 points. Makayla Bays and Jaydyn Carrico added nine points apiece for the Lady Blue Devils, who advanced to Thursday’s semifinals at Richlands Middle School. They’ll take on Mountain 7 District foe Ridgeview at 6 p.m.
Charli Carpenter scored 14 points and Aly Wright reached double digits with 10 for the Lady Bearcats.
Wise Central 84, Tazewell 37
NORTON — Emmah McAmis spurred the defending state champion Lady Warriors to victory with a game-high 25 points and five assists in the Region 2D quarterfinals.
Madison Looney came through with 18 points and 11 rebounds for Central, which will face host Richlands on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the regional semis. Abbie Jordan also notched a double-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and Emilee Brickey contributed nine points for the Lady Warriors.
Aston Rowe and Maddie Day scored 11 apiece to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Ridgeview 75, Marion 52
MARION — Braelynn Strouth’s 19 points sparked the Lady Wolfpack’s high-scoring Region 2D quarterfinal road win.
Caiti Hill provided 16 points, Hadaya Abshire had 11 and Tsega Mullins scored nine.
Honaker 49, Twin Springs 38
HONAKER — The Lady Tigers got all their scoring from three players in the Region 1D quarterfinal win over the Lady Titans.
Tailor Nolley was tops for Honaker with 22 points. Alayna McNulty added 14 and Kathryn Jessee ended with 12.
The Lady Tigers will play J.I. Burton on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the regional semifinals at Riverview Elementary in Grundy.
Kayli Dunn, a day after firing up 33 points in the play-in game, produced half of Twin Springs’ output by scoring 19.
J.I. Burton 64, Lebanon 21
NORTON — The Lady Raiders raced out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and kept pouring it on to oust the Lady Pioneers in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
Rehgan Sensabaugh led four Burton players in double figures with 14 points. Taylor Phipps finished with 13, Anyah Hollinger followed with 12 and Sarah Williams chipped in 10.
Chloe Couch had 12 of Lebanon’s 21 points.
Eastside 60, Grundy 38
COEBURN — Taylor Clay posted a double-double of 23 points and 13 rebounds to help the Lady Spartans dispatch the Golden Wave in the Region 1D matchup.
Azzy Hammons scored 19 points, and she and Clay each dished out five assists. Lexie Carter was a force on both ends of the court and finished with 13 points and seven assists.
Eastside moved on to face Twin Valley, which outlasted Rural Retreat 67-64 in double overtime, on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
Sophia Belcher led Grundy with 12 points.
Lord Botetourt 68, Abingdon 32
DALEVILLE — The Lady Cavaliers crushed the Lady Falcons as Madilyn Winterton scored 24 points and Taylor Orange accounted for 18. Gracie Huffard posted 13 more.
Cadence Waters led Abingdon with 12 points and Lauren Baker ended with eight.
BOYS
Twin Springs 87, Hurley 32
NICKELSVILLE — Connor Lane pumped in 23 points, Bradley Owens nearly matched him with 22 and the Titans walloped the Rebels in the Region 1D quarterfinal round.
Abel Dingus added 10 points and BJ Castle chipped in eight for Twin Springs, which moved on to meet tournament host Grundy on Thursday in the 8:30 p.m. semifinal at Riverview Elementary. The Golden Wave slipped past Lebanon in the quarterfinals.
Eddie Hurley led Hurley with 10 points.
Eastside 76, Chilhowie 53
COEBURN — Led by Kaleb Lawson’s 24 points and Eli McCoy’s 15 points and 15 rebounds, the Spartans booted the Warriors in the Region 1D quarterfinals.
Cole Mullins also scored 15 points for Eastside, which will meet Honaker on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals. Ben Sutherland had 10 points and eight assists, and Shawn Mullins scored eight.
Aiden Bartuski with 21 points and Isaac Booth added 13 for Chilhowie.
Honaker 54, J.I. Burton 41
HONAKER — The Tigers handed the Raiders a season-ending loss as Austin Barnhart provided 18 points and Caden Boyd scored 10 in the Region 1D quarterfinal.
Clay Hart paced Burton’s efforts with 14 points and Braxton Williams ended with 13.