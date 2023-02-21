GATE CITY — Lexi Ervin was perfect from 3-point range for the Gate City girls basketball team Tuesday night, powering the Lady Blue Devils to a 69-38 victory over Virginia High in the Region 2D quarterfinal round.

Ervin went 7-for-7 behind the arc and finished with a game-high 24 points. Makayla Bays and Jaydyn Carrico added nine points apiece for the Lady Blue Devils, who advanced to Thursday’s semifinals at Richlands Middle School. They’ll take on Mountain 7 District foe Ridgeview at 6 p.m.

Hurley at Twin Springs boys basketball

Twin Springs’ Connor Lane (3) slams a dunk against Hurley during Tuesday night’s Region 1D quarterfinal game in Nickelsville.

