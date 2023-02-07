BEN HUR — Gate City was firing on all cylinders in an 80-46 blowout of Lee High in Mountain 7 District boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils’ Gunner Garrett offered plenty of firepower with 22 points, and Eli McMurray scored 14 . Adding to the potent attack, Brendan Cassidy put up 12 points, Ryland Mullins nine and from Bo Morris eight.
Brayden Hammonds figured prominently for the Generals with 21 points. Brynnen Pendergraft came through with 18.
Twin Springs 67, Castlewood 47
CASTLEWOOD — The Titans overwhelmed the Blue Devils by racing to a 30-point lead and cruising to the Cumberland District win.
Connor Lane had a 26-point performance to lead Twin Springs. Bradley Owens posted a 16-point effort, and Ryan Horne and B.J. Castle each contributed eight.
Cayden Dishman hit 15 of 17 free throws and scored a game-high 28 points to lead Castlewood.
Wise Central 43, Honaker 41
HONAKER — The Warriors squeaked by the Tigers after Chance Boggs and Ethan Collins each produced 15-point efforts in the nondistrict road matchup.
Caden Boyd was the offensive leader for Honaker with nine points, followed by Jaylon Hart with eight.
Abingdon 51, John Battle 27
BRISTOL — Dayton Osborne recorded 19 points and four steals, Evan Ramsey scored 14 points and the Falcons stymied the Trojans in Mountain 7 action.
Tennessee High 63, Volunteer 57
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings turned back a Falcons rally to clinch the Upper Lakes Conference championship, their first league crown since the 1978-79 season.
Tennessee High had an 11-point lead before Volunteer sliced the advantage to two. The Vikings held on, hitting 24 of 28 free throws.
Brandon Dufore had a game-high 23 points and Creed Musick tallied 16. Colin Brown added nine points.
Joltin Harrison was Volunteer’s leading scorer after knocking down six 3-point goals and finishing with 22 points. Andrew Knittel added 15 points.
Unicoi County 62, Sullivan East 50
BLUFF CITY — The Blue Devils outscored the Patriots 27-13 over the final period to earn the road win and a share of the Upper Lakes title.
Lucas Slagle and Jackson Simmons each finished with 14 points to lead Unicoi County. Eli Johnson provided 12 points and Grant Hensley had 10.
Drake Fisher netted 21 points to lead Sullivan East, which got 11 points from Jordan Cross and nine from Corbin Laisure.
GIRLS
Gate City 70, Lee High 21
BEN HUR — The Lady Blue Devils dashed any hopes for a Lady Generals victory by storming out to a 49-8 halftime lead in this one-sided Mountain 7 game.
Addie Gibson paced Gate City’s efforts with 19 points and Lexi Ervin had 17. Nine players got in the scoring act for the Lady Devils.
Cassidy Hammonds scored 15 of Lee High’s 21 points.
Wise Central 57, Honaker 34
HONAKER — Trailing by a point after one period, the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Tigers 16-0 in the second quarter on their way to the blowout nondistrict win.
Emmah McAmis busted through with 27 points to lead the defending VHSL Class 2 champions. Abbie Jordan scored 10 points.
Kate Jessee was Honaker’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Twin Springs 43, Castlewood 34
CASTLEWOOD — Kayli Dunn had an all-around effort of 21 points, nine steals and six rebounds to lead the Lady Titans over the Lady Blue Devils in this Cumberland matchup. Kenzie Gillenwater pulled down seven rebounds in the win.
Bailey Varney had a double- double of 13 points and 15 rebounds for Castlewood. Anna Summers hauled in 17 rebounds to go along with a defensive effort of four steals and five blocks.
Tennessee High 46, Volunteer 34
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming District 1-3A tournament as Kendall Cross put together a game of 19 points, eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Anna Kate Kinch scored 12 points as she and Keeyanah Foote each came up with four steals.
Gracie Lawson and Emilee Malloux were leading scorers for the Lady Falcons with seven points apiece.
Sullivan East 60, Unicoi County 51
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare found the friendly confines of the Dyer Dome to her liking with a 30-point performance, which included going 13-for-16 at the free-throw line. Kylie Hurley added 10 points for the Lady Patriots.
Jocelyn Metcalf and Olivia Bailey finished with 16 points apiece to lead the Lady Devils. Haley Rush and Faith Bennett each scored eight.