Twin Springs Eastside

Twin Springs and Eastside tip off Tuesday night’s showdown for first place in the Cumberland District in Coeburn. Eli McCoy (55) goes up for the Spartans and Bradley Owens (1) for the Titans.

 Randy Kilgore/Kilgore Photography

GATE CITY — Gate City and Union battled in a barnburner Tuesday night, and the host Blue Devils came out two points better than the Bears.

In a game that was close throughout, the Blue Devils earned a 54-52 boys basketball win inside the Devils’ Den.

