GATE CITY — Gate City and Union battled in a barnburner Tuesday night, and the host Blue Devils came out two points better than the Bears.
In a game that was close throughout, the Blue Devils earned a 54-52 boys basketball win inside the Devils’ Den.
Gunner Garrett led district-leading Gate City (7-6, 6-0) with 20 points and Eli McMurray added 17.
Union (5-8, 3-3) got 24 points from Kam Bostic and 12 from Paul Huff.
Central 78, John Battle 71
WISE — The Warriors got a superb 32-point outing from Ethan Collins to earn their first Mountain 7 win of the season.
Collins hit 13 of 16 free throws. Braden Church contributed 14 points for Central (6-8, 1-5).
Battle (6-9, 0-6) got 28 points from Gavin Ratliff.
Twin Springs 49, Eastside 45
COEBURN — The Titans and Spartans engaged in a seesaw battle for Cumberland District supremacy, and the visitors came out on top to gain the upper hand in the league race.
Twin Springs (10-4, 4-0) and Eastside (7-8, 3-1) were tied after one quarter of play. The Titans pushed ahead by three, 25-22, at the halftime break, but the Spartans went into the fourth quarter with a 35-33 edge.
Sullivan East 81, Volunteer 61
BLUFF CITY — Getting another big night from Drake Fisher, the Patriots rolled in Upper Lakes Conference play.
Fisher cut loose for 34 points and Corbin Leisure added 21 for Sullivan East (10-10, 2-1). Tyler Cross added 11 points and Elijah Grubbs totaled 10.
For Volunteer (15-7, 1-2), Andrew Knittel had a big night with 29 points. Bradin Minton added 18 while Joltin Harrison had 12.
Tennessee High 64, Elizabethton 59
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Creed Musick’s 22-point effort was enough to lead the Vikings to the tight Upper Lakes win.
Colin Brown totaled 11 points and Zander Phillips added 10 for Tennessee High (16-5, 2-1).
Dalton Mitchell and Zack Wallin paced the Cyclones (7-10, 1-3) with 13 points apiece. Mason Ball added 12 and Andrew Barnett had 11.
Tri-Cities Christian 63, Lee High 50
BEN HUR — Lofton Looney pitched in 17 points for the Eagles, who also benefited from a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double from Christopher Mulombela.
Seth Britton added 14 points and Bradden Fields had 10 points and five steals in the victory.
GIRLS
Gate City 54, Union 42
GATE CITY — Makayla Bays put up 16 points to lead three players in double figures, helping the Lady Blue Devils maintain a share of the Mountain 7 lead.
Jaydyn Carrico scored 14 and Addie Gibson 13 points for Gate City (11-2, 5-1).
Abby Slagle led Union (8-6, 3-3) with 20 points and Brooke Bailey had 10.
Central 59, John Battle 34
WISE — Emmah McAmis powered in 23 points, also recording six assists and five steals for the Lady Warriors.
Madison Looney added 15 points and 10 rebounds to the Mountain 7 victory. Abbie Jordan grabbed 10 rebounds for Central (11-3, 5-1).
Eastside 48, Twin Springs 34
COEBURN — Kaylee Keith totaled 14 points but the Lady Titans (8-7, 2-2 Cumberland) couldn’t keep pace with the league-leading Lady Spartans (10-5, 4-0).
Preslie Larkins added 12 rebounds for Twin Springs.
Ridgeview 62, Abingdon 47
ABINGDON — The Lady Wolfpack’s balanced effort took care of the Lady Falcons.
Five players had between eight and 11 points for Ridgeview (11-3, 5-1 Mountain 7), led by Caiti Hill’s 11 and Makenzie Wright’s 10.
Brenna Green paced Abingdon (3-11, 1-4) with 18.
Elizabethton 79, Tennessee High 34
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Lina Lyon burned the nets for 22 points, Renna Lane added 19 and the Lady Cyclones took control of the Upper Lakes Conference race.
Olivia Holly added 11 points for Elizabethton (17-4, 4-0).
Kendall Cross had 17 points for Tennessee High (10-11, 2-1).
Volunteer 54, Sullivan East 32
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Falcons pitched a second-quarter shutout and carried a 30-8 halftime lead to the runaway Upper Lakes win.
Veda Barton paced Volunteer (7-12, 1-2) with 24 points. The leading scorer for Sullivan East (7-16, 0-3) was Jenna Hare with 17.