Quinn Brooks homered and Volunteer rallied from five runs down — scoring three in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth — to overcome Chuckey-Doak 10-6 in high school baseball action Friday night.
Brooks’ blast was a two-run shot in the fifth inning. Tucker Bellamy doubled in a run to tie the game. Conner Haynes hit a bases-clearing double for the insurance runs.
Haynes went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Zach Justice and Brody Cloud each had two hits for the Falcons, who improved to 5-10 on the season.
D-B 12, South-Doyle 5
Tanner Kilgore homered and finished with two hits and three RBIs to lead the Indians’ assault in a Johnny Whited Memorial Classic game.
Sam Ritz also sent a shot over the fence for the Tribe.
Gage Hensley drove in three runs and Isaac Hale had two hits and two RBIs.
Peyton Grimm worked five innings to earn the win, striking out five and walking five while allowing four hits.
Lakeway 8, Cherokee 4
Even though the Chiefs fell to foe Lakeway Christian, they outhit the Lions 11-5.
Cole Putnal finished with two RBIs.
Carson Shockley went 2-for-3 for the Lions and plated a pair of runs.
Science Hill 7, Karns 3
Nate Conner drove in three runs and the Hilltoppers held on for a Johnny Whited Memorial win at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Science Hill built an early 7-0 lead. Gavin Briggs earned the win with 5 1/3 innings of work. He allowed five hits and struck out seven.
SOFTBALL
Volunteer 7-14, Hampton 0-1
Cadence Bryant overpowered the Lady Bulldogs with a one-hitter in the first game, striking out eight and walking one.
Audrey Evans and Aliyah Crawley each drove in a pair of runs and Veda Barton had two hits.
In Game 2, Evans had two hits and three RBIs. Chelsea Sanders, Alexis Dixon and Barton each drove in a pair of runs. Abbey Cradic added two hits.
Tennessee High 18, Cherokee 2
Keegan Myers went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Vikings.
Tori Ryan had two hits, including a homer, and Ashley Worley tallied three hits.
Haley Vigil went 3-for-3 for Lady Chiefs.
Johnson County 7 Sullivan East 5
The Lady Longhorns scored four times in the top of the fifth and held on for the Three Rivers Conference upset.
Faith Walsh had three hits and drove in two runs for Johnson County. Maddi Eddington had three hits, and Cassidy Lakatos totaled two hits and two RBIs.
Keelye Fields went 3-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored, but East fell a game behind Elizabethton in the loss column.
Sullivan South 9, North 1
The Lady Golden Raiders fell behind early thanks to an RBI triple by Katelyn Jamison, a single by Madison Chapman and an error in the first inning.
Bradlie Warner earned the victory for the Lady Rebels.
Makenzie Wallen, Emma Ellis and Olivia Delung all drove in runs for South.
Cloudland 6, Sullivan North 5
Saharra McKinney hit a walk-off single for the Lady Highlanders on an 0-2 count that sealed the deal.
Sullivan North trailed by as many as four runs but fought back to tie it in the fourth.
Kendall Birchfield got the win for Cloudland.
Caden Bayless led the Lady Raiders, going 2-for-2, but also took the loss.
SOCCER
Greeneville 1, D-B 0
The Indians dropped a tough decision to the Greene Devils at Indian Highland Park.
Greeneville’s Austin Beets netted the game-winner in the 64th minute for his first career goal. Colby Freeman made seven saves, including a penalty kick in the 59th.
Maddox DeVinney had two shots on goal for the Tribe. D-B could not convert on any of its 14 shots, but Ryan True had a good night in the net, saving three of the four Greeneville shots.