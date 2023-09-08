HS football logo.jpg

GATE CITY — Luke Honaker passed for 118 yards and rushed for another 71, including a game-clinching first down late, and Abingdon held on for a 17-14 win over Gate City in Friday night’s Mountain 7 District rivalry game at Legion Field.

After coming up short two prior times deep in Gate City territory, the Falcons (1-2) scored with 1:59 left in the first half as Honaker connected with Owen Barr on a 17-yard touchdown pass.

