CHURCH HILL — Joltin Harrison had a big night for the Volunteer boys basketball team, racking up 19 points to lead a foursome of Falcons in double figures in a 69-52 thumping of Tri-Cities Christian on Monday.
Cason Christian (17), Andrew Knittel (16) and Bradin Minton (10) helped round out the Falcons’ output.
Abraham Gewelke led the Eagles with 13, and Lofton Looney had 10.
University High 61, Elizabethton 43
JOHNSON CITY — University High had four players reach double figures in a decisive win over Elizabethton.
A.J. Murphy led the Bucs with 16 points. Pete Boykewicz added 13, and Andrew Cole and Brady Weems had 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Luke Whaley scored nine and Dalton Mitchell eight for the Cyclones.
Unaka 69, Happy Valley 43
ELIZABETHTON — Landon Ramsey posted a 23-point effort to lead the Rangers to their first win of the season.
Joe-Z Blamo came through with 15 points, Marcus Shomaker 14 and Mason Wilson 12 for Unaka.
Colby Chausse had 23 of Happy Valley’s points, and James Murray scored 10.
Hampton 67, South Greene 64
HAMPTON — Cadon Buckles blazed in 27 points and Hayden Campbell scored 21 in the Bulldogs' win at home.
Cooper Kelley led the Rebels with 21 points and Jase Roderick had 14.
Johnson County 72, Holston 42
MOUNTAIN CITY — Connor Simcox’s 17 points helped the Longhorns stampede the Cavaliers.
Graham Reece and Peyton Pavusek added dozen points apiece.
Layton Henry recorded a game-high 22 for Holston.
J.I. Burton 47, Grundy 45
NORTON — Maxwell Gilliam fired in 25 points and Noa Godsey threw in 13 to propel the Raiders to the nondistrict win at home.
Jonah Looney had a solid 16 points for the Golden Wave, and Landon Johnson chipped in 10.
Chilhowie 73, Castlewood 34
CHILHOWIE — Isaac Booth led the Warriors’ attack with 19 points and James Nash put up 14 on four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws.
Payton King tossed up 16 points to lead the Blue Devils.
GIRLS
Jefferson County 68, Volunteer 59
DANDRIDGE — Madi Hawk, a highly touted transfer from Lakeway Christian Academy, poured in 24 points to lead the Lady Patriots to the nonconference win.
Brooke Satterfield, with 17, and Kamry Bolin, with 11, joined her in double figures.
Kendra Huff led Volunteer with 18 points, Veda Barton had 15 and Emmerson Head netted 11.
Unaka 47, Happy Valley 40
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey willed the Lady Rangers to the road win with her 35-point effort.
Kadie Bailey had 15 points and Cayden Anderson had 11 for the Lady Warriors.
Tennessee High 51, Rye Cove 20
CLINCHPORT — Nine players got in the scoring column for the visiting Lady Vikings in an interstate thumping of the Lady Eagles. Kendall Cross led the way with 15 points.
Naquila Harless and Gracie Turner scored seven apiece for Rye Cove.
J.I. Burton 51, Grundy 39
NORTON — Sarah Williams put up 15 points and Abby Phipps had 14 to power the Lady Raiders to a win in a game that started slow — Burton led 4-2 after one quarter — before gaining steam.
Haley Vencill led the Golden Wave with 15.
Pineville (Ky.) 62, Thomas Walker 34
EWING — Nadine Johnson paced Pineville with a game-high 20 points, Abby Jackson added 14 and Rachel Howard had 10 for the victorious visitors.
Kali Woods led Thomas Walker with 10 points.
Castlewood 37, Council 33
CASTLEWOOD — Bailee Varney had 14 points and six rebounds for the Lady Blue Devils.
Madison Sutherland contributed seven points, five rebounds and six steals to the win.