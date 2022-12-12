CHURCH HILL — Joltin Harrison had a big night for the Volunteer boys basketball team, racking up 19 points to lead a foursome of Falcons in double figures in a 69-52 thumping of Tri-Cities Christian on Monday.

Cason Christian (17), Andrew Knittel (16) and Bradin Minton (10) helped round out the Falcons’ output.

