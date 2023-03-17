RICHLANDS — Eight players found the back of the net for Gate City in a 9-1 boys soccer rout of Richlands on Friday night.

Mason Baker led the offense with two goals and an assist. Alex Eastman recorded a goal and three assists. Walker Hillman added a goal and two assists, and Dom Bowey one goal and one assist.

