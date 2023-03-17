Roundup: Eight notch goals for Gate City in rout of Richlands From staff reports Mar 17, 2023 Mar 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHLANDS — Eight players found the back of the net for Gate City in a 9-1 boys soccer rout of Richlands on Friday night.Mason Baker led the offense with two goals and an assist. Alex Eastman recorded a goal and three assists. Walker Hillman added a goal and two assists, and Dom Bowey one goal and one assist.Tanner Fleming, Jacob Taylor, Elijah McMurray and Brady Miller also tallied for the Blue Devils. Bryson Smith and Ryland Mullins were stellar in goal for Gate City.Wise Central 3, Union 1WISE — Isaac Wallen netted two goals and the Warriors got the measure of the Bears in Mountain 7 District play.Ricky Onate provided the other Wise Central score.West Ridge 3, Westmoreland 1GATLINBURG — Kendall Burton scored two goals and Joshua Cody had the other in the Wolves’ Smoky Mountain Cup win.Burton dribbled through defenders and got off a shot for the first goal. Carson Whisnant and Caleb Quinstra assisted on the other West Ridge goals.Dobyns-Bennett 0, Hillcrest, S.C. 0GATLINBURG — The Indians battled the Rams to the scoreless draw in the Smoky Mountain Cup.Grayson Cunningham had five shots on goal for Dobyns-Bennett. Goalkeeper Ryan True made five saves.David Crockett 4, University High 1JONESBOROUGH — Diego Cook scored all four Pioneers goals, twice getting assists from Cole Stopfel and getting one from Emmanuel Ruiz.The Bucs’ Daniel Rojas scored off an assist from Able Pate.GIRLS SOCCERWise Central 2, Union 1 NORTON — Emma Day and Bella Newberry scored in the Lady Warriors’ Mountain 7 District win.Goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton finished with nine saves.Richlands 6, Gate City 1RICHLANDS — Bekah Reid scored off an assist from Renee Sexton in the Lady Blue Devils nondistrict loss on the road.BASEBALLTennessee High 17, Moon Area, Pa. 1MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Gage Graziano went 3-for-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs in the Vikings’ Ripken Experience tournament win.Rylan Henard was 2-for-3 with four runs scored, Andrew Dingus was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and scored three times, and Isaac Blevins had two hits and drove in two runs.Tennessee High pitchers Cainan Meyers and Kaleb Feathers combined to strike out 11.Cherokee 11, Maryville Christian 1KODAK — Cole Putnal and Aidan Webb each drove in a pair of runs in the Chiefs’ win.Cherokee scored five runs in the first inning and opening an 8-0 lead by the middle of the fourth. Jake Elliott scored three times and Parker Travis crossed home twice.Webb and Tyler Lawson combined to strike out eight and only give up two hits over seven innings.Daniel Boone 11, David Crockett 10GRAY — Jake Davenport had a bases-clearing triple and Chandler Justice followed with a walk-off single to complete the Trailblazers’ rally Thursday night.Daniel Boone scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh after the Pioneers had scored three runs in the top half.Davenport finished 2-for-3 with the three RBIs and scored twice. Justice drove in two runs and Ethan Roller also went 2-for-3. Roller, Boone’s third pitcher, picked up the win.Nate Walters hit a solo homer and had three RBIs for the Pioneers. Ronnie Hall drove in two, and Carson Mosier, Connor Rary and Aidan Clark scored two runs apiece. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Law Soccer (us) LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.