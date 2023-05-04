Spring Sports logo.jpg

COEBURN — Eli McCoy and Tanner Perry combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter on Thursday and propel Eastside to a 12-0 win over Rye Cove that clinched the Cumberland District regular-season baseball championship.

McCoy struck out nine over four innings and Perry fanned all three batters he faced in the fifth.

