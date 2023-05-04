COEBURN — Eli McCoy and Tanner Perry combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter on Thursday and propel Eastside to a 12-0 win over Rye Cove that clinched the Cumberland District regular-season baseball championship.
McCoy struck out nine over four innings and Perry fanned all three batters he faced in the fifth.
Perry and Chris Steele drove in two runs each for Eastside. Will Johnson and Landon Nixon each scored twice.
Castlewood 10 Twin Springs 0
CASTLEWOOD — Jared Glovier allowed just two hits over five innings, striking out 10, in the Blue Devils’ Cumberland win.
Cayden Dishman and Kaden Lasley had two RBIs apiece. Ryan Salyers and Peyton King each accounted for two hits, and Jayden Clark scored twice.
Ryan Horne and Will Farmer had the Titans’ hits.
Burton 14, Thomas Walker 3
NORTON — The Raiders benefited from big bats, getting home runs from Bryson Keys, Isaiah Sturgill and Daunte Keys in the Cumberland victory.
Daunte Keys drove in three runs and Sturgill two. Keys had a solo shot.
Noa Godsey added to the offensive output with two hits and three runs scored. Brayden Dutton had two RBIs and three runs, and Clay Hart collected two hits.
Adam Hollandsworth drove in two of the Pioneers’ runs and Cameron Grabeel had two hits.
Wise Central 9 Letcher Central (Ky.) 4
WISE — Ashton Bolling was 3-for-4 and scored three runs for the Warriors, pulling double duty by also picking up the win.
Braeden Church had two hits and drove in two runs, and Robbie Wilson also finished with a pair of RBIs. Shawn Phillips, Dane Elkins and Jackson Willey added two hits each.
Canaan Herrell went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for the Cougars.
Grainger 6, Cherokee 3
RUTLEDGE — Brady Smith scored three runs and Brayden Christian smacked a two-run double to lead the Grizzlies over the Chiefs in District 2-3A tournament action. Ryland Burchett had two hits and scored twice.
Brady Leroy had two hits, including a double, to lead Cherokee.
SOFTBALL
John Battle 10, Union 9
BRISTOL, Va. — The Lady Trojans rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull off the unlikely Mountain 7 District win.
Cora Cross came through with the game-winning hit, a two-run single that scored Taylor Childress and Raniah Gaitor.
Jordan Roulett Wheeler went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Gaitor was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Hannah Lockhart and Eden Wallace also contributed 2-for-4 efforts, and Madison Bowery and Saylor Baldwin launched solo home runs.
The loss spoiled a great effort by the Lady Bears’ Megan Day, who homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs. Aliyah Davidson and Lindsey Roberts added two RBIs apiece.
Rye Cove 4, Eastside 1
COEBURN — Eden Muncy scattered six hits and struck out 10 in a complete-game performance for the Cumberland champion Lady Eagles.
Kenzie Hood drove in two runs and Gracie Turner and Montana Dillowe each scored twice.
The lack of run support offset a night when the Lady Spartans’ Braelyn Hall and Emma Sartin combined for 14 strikeouts. Maya Durham was 2-for-3 with a double.
BOYS SOCCER
Greeneville 0, D-B 0
KINGSPORT — The perennial powers battled to a scoreless draw after a shortage of opportunities.
Greeneville ended with a 6-5 advantage in shots on goal and 8-4 in corner kicks.
Gavin Farmer led Dobyns-Bennett with three shots attempts. Brogan McGhee and Lucas Park took the others.
Indians goalkeeper Ryan True made six saves.
Crockett 4, West Ridge 1
JONESBOROUGH — Cole Stophel gave the Pioneers an early advantage with the only goal of the first half of the teams’ District 1-4A matchup.
Emmanuel Ruiz had two goals and assisted Diego Silva on another in the second half. Silva also scored, Ruiz returning the favor with an assist.
Chandler Clamon scored for the Wolves off an assist by Kayden Puck.
Science Hill 6, Boone 2
GRAY — Lucas Trull got going early with a goal in the first minute in the Hilltoppers’ District 1-4A win over the Trailblazers. He finished with two goals and two assists, and Mikel Muingbeh also tallied twice.
Benji Augustine had a goal and two assists, and Grant Gibbons scored Science Hill’s other goal off an assist from Isiah Neal. Dani El-Minaoui assisted Trull on the final goal.
Caleb Mason scored an unassisted goal for Boone in the 51st minute and the ’Blazers followed up with a goal by Damian Mejia with an assist from Isaac Lizotte.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 1, Virginia High 0
BRISTOL, Va. — Emily Thompson got one in the net with an assist from Reagan Crawford for the only score of the Mountain 7 District match.
Gate City goalkeeper Erin Hensley put on quite a defensive show, making a dozen saves.
Union 8, Lebanon 0
LEBANON — Emma Hemphill had a hat trick and two assists for the Lady Bears, who had no trouble with the Lady Pioneers.
Isabella Blagg accounted for two goals and two assists. Elena Martinez also netted two goals and Corie Hall also found the back of the net. Gracie Gibson and Jordan Shuler combined to make seven saves.