BLUFF CITY — Chipi Hamelryck recorded a hat trick, Jamye Crawford and Anna Nagel scored a goal apiece and the Sullivan East girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the District 1-AA tournament with a 5-0 victory over Volunteer on Monday.

Makenzie Cox and Ella Littlejohn each had an assist for the Lady Patriots, who go to Greeneville on Tuesday to take on the top-seeded Lady Greene Devils.

