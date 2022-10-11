BLUFF CITY — Chipi Hamelryck recorded a hat trick, Jamye Crawford and Anna Nagel scored a goal apiece and the Sullivan East girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the District 1-AA tournament with a 5-0 victory over Volunteer on Monday.
Makenzie Cox and Ella Littlejohn each had an assist for the Lady Patriots, who go to Greeneville on Tuesday to take on the top-seeded Lady Greene Devils.
Leah Hare made three big saves against the Lady Falcons to earn the shutout in goal.
Elizabethton 9, Unicoi County 0
ELIZABETHTON — Camdyn Garland had a hat trick to lead the Lady Cyclones, who visit second-seeded Tennessee High on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Morgan Heaton and Kaiya Simmons scored twice each, Izzy Lewis had a goal and four assists, and Mollie Johnson had three assists and tallied once herself.
Lee 3, Castlewood 1
BEN HUR — The Lady Generals got 17 kills from Chloe Calton and 13 from Cassidy Hammonds in a 24-26, 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 nondistrict win over the Lady Blue Devils.
Katie Hammonds and Blair Calton recorded 24 assists each in the win.
Anna Summers and Macee Lasley slammed six kills apiece and Madison Sutherland dished out 15 assists for Castlewood.
Thomas Walker 3, Pineville 0
PINEVILLE, Ky. — Patricia Bigge recorded 10 kills, Karlie Jones had seven assists and Macee Collins popped up eight digs in the Lady Pioneers’ 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 interstate win.