WR-EAST

West Ridge’s Fallon Taylor puts up a free throw as part of her 16 points for the Lady Wolves in Friday’s win over Sullivan East.

 Cheryl Gray

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jonavan Gillespie hit four 3-point shots in the first half as part of an 18-point performance as defending Tennessee Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett defeated North Guilford, N.C. in a Coaches vs. Cancer matchup.

Brady Stump added 11 points for the Indians, while Connor Godsey accounted for eight points.

