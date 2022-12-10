GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jonavan Gillespie hit four 3-point shots in the first half as part of an 18-point performance as defending Tennessee Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett defeated North Guilford, N.C. in a Coaches vs. Cancer matchup.
Brady Stump added 11 points for the Indians, while Connor Godsey accounted for eight points.
The Mighty Rams were led by Michael Jeurgens with 14 points. Jordan Williams totaled eight points.
Daniel Boone 76 T.C. Roberson, N.C. 53
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jamar Livingston posted 27 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trailblazers over the Rams.
Peyton Long knocked down six shots from 3-point range and totaled 20 points. Clay Rowland finished with 11 points and Griffin Erickson also pulled down seven rebounds.
Playing unselfish, Landon Kirkpatrick dished out six assists.
Cherokee 65, Claiborne 44
NEW TAZEWELL — The Chiefs posted their first conference win since January 2021 behind a 25-point effort by Colton McLain.
Will Price scored 14 for the Rogersville bunch and Elisha Jones posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Abingdon 80, Chilhowie 65
CHILHOWIE — Evan Ramsey was hammer down with 26 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Falcons over the Warriors.
Dayton Osborne came through with 20 points, while Lucas Honaker ended with 17 points and five assists.
GIRLS
Daniel Boone 47 T.C. Roberson, N.C. 36
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Andrea Flores poured in 21 points to lead the Lady ’Blazers to the win over the Lady Rams.
Kyleigh Bacon finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Lillie Walters had eight points, while Kaylee Cox contributed four assists and three steals. Kiley Beach also had three steals.
West Ridge 67, Sullivan East 41
BLUFF CITY — The Lady Wolves opened the game on a 15-0 run, had four players in double digits and six with at least eight points in their victory.
Fallon Taylor paced West Ridge’s effort with 16 points, while Alexis Hood, Rachael Niebruegge and Lilly Bates all finished with 10. Faith Greene was right behind with nine, followed by Allie Reilly with eight.
Jenna Hare scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Patriots.
Cherokee 62, Claiborne 56
NEW TAZEWELL — The Lady Chiefs went on a 23-4 run in the fourth quarter to down the Lady Bulldogs.
Bella Markham led four Cherokee players in double digits with 14 points. Macy McDavid had 12, Kyla Howell 11 and Kailey Gilliam 10 for the Lady Chiefs. Ariel Ferrell ended with eight.
Jenkins, Kentucky 48 Tri-Cities Christian 32
JENKINS, Ky. — Emma Stewart and Alexis Ritchie each netted 16 points to lift the Lady Cavaliers over the Lady Eagles. Michaela Dixon was the lone Lady Eagle to reach double digits with 10 points.
Angel Pierce had seven points and seven rebounds. Grace Williams grabbed 10 rebounds, and Savannah Barb ended with seven rebounds and three steals.
Wise Central 61 Morristown East 59
JOHNSON CITY — Emmah McAmis totaled 26 points as the Lady Warriors came away with the hard-earned win over the Lady Hurricanes.
Abbie Jordan finished with 14 and Madison Looney had 11 for Wise Central.
Harmony Sullivan hit the right notes to lead Morristown East with 18 points. Hailey Hall had a 16-point evening and Finley Surber ended with 11.
Washburn 51, Thomas Walker 23
EWING — Saylor Clay cut loose for 22 points, while Braelyn Coffey finished with 17 as the Lady Pirates sank the Lady Pioneers.
Ebany Hill posted eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Thomas Walker had a rough night, scoring 10 points in the first half, and committing 22 turnovers.
Christiansburg 51, Abingdon 39
ABINGDON — Katy Hoover cleaned up with 15 points to lead the Blue Demons against the Falcons.
Brailyn Wilburn had 12 and Blythe Akers added 10 in the Christiansburg win.
Lauren Baker had two more than a dozen with 14 points and Cadence Waters rained down 10 for Abingdon.
John Battle 55, Holston 32
DAMASCUS — Kara Kelley had a rare double-double of 16 points and 10 steals as the Lady Trojans trounced the Lady Cavaliers.
Macy Odum added 10 points for Battle.
Thursday
Thomas Walker 52, Lee High 38
The Lady Pioneers got the job done behind Sarah McPherson with 17 points and Madi Marcum, who collected 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Chloe Marcum chipped in nine points, Kali Woods grabbed nine rebounds and Patricia Bigge yanked down seven boards.
Pacing the Lady Generals was Cassidy Hammonds with 12 points. Keegan Johnson totaled six rebounds.