KINGSPORT — Lucas Park had a hat trick to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a dominant 9-0 victory over West Ridge on Thursday night at Indian-Highland Park.
Griffin Domby had a goal and an assist, while the other Indians’ goals were spread out among five different D-B players — Brogan McGhee, Camden Honaker, Bryson Broadwater, Eric McReynolds and Dimitrios Grammatikas.
Assists were provided by Grayson Cunningham, Grayson Hammond, Owen Condon and Cooper McLain.
The Indians ended the match early with Grammatikas scoring on a penalty kick in the game’s 47th minute
Volunteer 6, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — The Falcons scored their third consecutive shutout to earn the regular-season sweep in the Battle of Hawkins County.
Cameron Cox starred on the offensive end with four goals and an assist. Evan Lukens scored what was described as an “amazing header” off Cox’s assist. Evan Wilder returned from injury to score on a penalty kick and provide two assists.
Josh Brock and Peyton Castle each ended with an assist, while Jackson McLain got the shutout, stopping six Cherokee shots on goal.
Science Hill 2, David Crockett 0
Mikel Muingbeh scored a goal halfway through the first half to give the Hilltoppers a 1-0 lead at the intermission. Lucas Trull came through with eight minutes left in the second half for the insurance score.
David Crockett goalkeeper Alan Galvan had a trio of spectacular stops late in the first half to keep the Pioneers within striking distance.
Elizabethton 0, University High 0
Defense was the name of the game as University High and Elizabethton battled to a scoreless draw Thursday night at ETSU’s Summers-Taylor Stadium.
Sam McGee, UH’s star goalkeeper who has signed to play for ETSU next season, finished with eight saves. Elizabethton’s Mason Williams was in goal to preserve the clean sheet for the Cyclones, who held an 8-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Tennessee High 2, Chuckey-Doak 1
BRISTOL — The Vikings handed the Black Knights their second loss of the season as Eli Knowles finished with double-digit saves.
Austin McGeare and Keegan Olson each had unassisted goals for Tennessee High. Ethan Grindstaff scored for Chuckey-Doak with Jesus Rojas credited with the assist.