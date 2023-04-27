Spring Sports logo.jpg

KINGSPORT — Lucas Park had a hat trick to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a dominant 9-0 victory over West Ridge on Thursday night at Indian-Highland Park.

Griffin Domby had a goal and an assist, while the other Indians’ goals were spread out among five different D-B players — Brogan McGhee, Camden Honaker, Bryson Broadwater, Eric McReynolds and Dimitrios Grammatikas.

