BLOUNTVILLE — Tanner Kilgore crushed a two-run home run, Tegan Begley had three hits and two RBIs, and Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team avenged a home loss to West Ridge with a 10-4 road win on Tuesday.
Mason Kerkoff added two hits and two RBIs and Will Ritz contributed two hits and two runs scored to the Indians’ count. Cade Maynor struck out nine in the complete-game win.
Drew Hoover, Wade Witcher and Brayden Barr each had two hits for West Ridge, which beat the Tribe 6-0 on Monday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Starting pitcher Carson Tate took the loss Tuesday. Carter Gibson who threw the final 5 2/3 innings.
Sullivan East 3, Tennessee High 2
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Nic Gobble scored the winning run on a passed ball.
Corbin Dickenson threw a gem in which he struck out 12, and Jake Witcher finished 3-for-4 for the Patriots. Tyson Mitchell also had three hits in the Upper Lakes Conference win.
Evan Mutter had a solo shot and scored both of the Vikings’ runs. Rylan Henard went the distance in the loss.
Greeneville 8, Cherokee 1
GREENEVILLE — Kobe Mundy belted a home run and a double to drive in two runs and scored twice for the Greene Devils.
Starter Parker Shipley fanned 10 and Will Harmon struck out three more in two innings of relief.
Aidan Webb was 3-for-3 to lead the Chiefs.
Daniel Boone 5, Jefferson County 0
DANDRIDGE — Aiden Roller pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out seven over seven innings for the Trailblazers.
Brogan Jones was 3-for-4, including a solo home run, and Chandler Justice drove in two runs. Each scored two of Daniel Boone’s runs.
Wise Central 7, Union 3
BIG STONE GAP — The Warriors broke through with four runs in the top of the eighth to take the extra- inning Mountain 7 District victory.
Robbie Wilson had two hits and threw the final 1 1/3 innings for the win. Ashton Bolling scattered eight hits over the first 6 2/3 innings. Shawn Phillips drove in two runs.
John Ryan Hurley and Keith Chandler each went 2-for-4 to lead the Bears. Sam Whitman matched Bolling over the first 6 2/3 innings and finished with seven strikeouts.
Holston 13, Twin Springs 3
NICKELSVILLE — Dillon Bott had two doubles and drove in four runs to lead the Cavaliers to the road win. Dustin Bott had two hits and scored three runs, and winning pitcher Brycen Richardson also had two hits.
Chase Daugherty belted a three- run home run for the Titans.
John Battle 14, Lee High 4
BRISTOL, Va. — Porter Gobble homered, tripled, doubled and drove in three runs to pace the Trojans to the runaway Mountain 7 win.
A five-run fourth inning broke open a tie game.
Bryce Moritz homered for the Generals.
SOFTBALL
Daniel Boone 13, David Crockett 2
GRAY — Maci Masters homered twice and was intentionally walked twice, once with bases loaded, in the Lady Trailblazers’ Big 5 win. Masters finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Ava Saul went 3-for-4, including a two-run triple, and Korie Thompson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for Boone. Kyleigh Quesinberry allowed four hits and two runs over five innings in earning the win.
Averi Hope had a two-run double for the Lady Pioneers.
Tennessee High 7, Unicoi County 3
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ashley Worley went 3-for-3, including a two-run home run, in the Lady Vikings’ Upper Lakes win. Abby Haga added a solo home run and drove in two runs, and Kaylie Hughes and Katy Granger each had two hits.
Destiny Bridges was 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Kendell Hensley launched a two-run homer and Cami Peterson had two hits.
Gate City 10, Ridgeview 4
CLINTWOOD — Makayla Bays drove in four runs and scored twice, KK Baker hit a two-run home run and the Lady Blue Devils turned back the Lady Wolfpack in Mountain 7 play.
Addie Gibson went 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Savannah Monroe had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, and Rylee Blevins had two hits and scored twice.
Baker fanned six over 3 1/3 innings, teaming with Ada Gillenwater in the circle.
McKenna McFall led Ridgeview with two hits and two RBIs.
Wise Central 12, Union 5
BIG STONE GAP — Lexi Baker hit two three-run home runs in her 3-for-4 and piled up eight RBIs in the Lady Warriors’ Mountain 7 win. Baker also pitched five innings, giving up three runs. Hannah Salyers tossed the final two innings in relief.
Megan Day went 4-for-4 and scored three times and Hannah Mullins added a 2-for-3 day for the Lady Bears.
BOYS SOCCER
Dobyns-Bennett 2, David Crockett 1
JONESBOROUGH — Lucas Park scored off a free kick with less than 10 minutes left for the Indians.
Grayson Cunningham netted the other D-B goal, scoring off an assist from Will Arrowood. D-B enjoyed an 18-5 shot advantage, half them by Cunningham. The Indians also held a 9-4 advantage in corners. Ryan True was in goal for the win.
The Pioneers scored early in the second half for a 1-0 lead when Jael Rodriguez volleyed his shot into the post. Alex Galvin totaled double-digit saves.
Science Hill 5, Daniel Boone 0
JOHNSON CITY — Lucas Trull scored on a penalty kick and had an assist for the Hilltoppers.
Benji Augustine, Samuel Moody, Palmer Kind and Mikel Muingbeh each netted a goal. Dani El Minaouu had two assists and Jacob Baker had one.
Mountain Mission 6, West Ridge 2
BLOUNTVILLE — Carson Whisnant and Ethan Branch had Wolves goals against the Grundy-based team. Kendall Burton assisted on both.
Gate City 7, Ridgeview 0
GATE CITY — Walker Hillman scored a goal and assisted on three others in the Blue Devils’ Mountain 7 rout at home.
Tanner Fleming and Mason Baker each had a goal and an assist. Cadien Banks, Jacob Taylor, Sam Casteel and Bo Morris completed Gate City’s scoring.
Ryland Mullins and Bryson Smith were in goal for the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gate City 8, Ridgeview 0
GATE CITY — Bekah Reid and Georgia Griffis netted two goals apiece in the Lady Blue Devils’ romp.
Renee Sexton, Emma Reed, Cece Roper and Piper Lane each scored one. Six players — Nebraska Nuckles, Reagan Crawford, Brooke Stoked, Alexis Hensley, Lauren Thomas and Asia Marshall — tallied assists.
Union 4, Wise Central 1
APPALACHIA — Isabella Blagg had a hat trick and Emma Hemphill recorded two assists to lead the Lady Bears.
Keeper Gracie Gibson had a monster game in goal.