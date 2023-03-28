BLOUNTVILLE — Tanner Kilgore crushed a two-run home run, Tegan Begley had three hits and two RBIs, and Dobyns-Bennett’s baseball team avenged a home loss to West Ridge with a 10-4 road win on Tuesday.

Mason Kerkoff added two hits and two RBIs and Will Ritz contributed two hits and two runs scored to the Indians’ count. Cade Maynor struck out nine in the complete-game win.

