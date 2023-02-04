Roundup: Defensive effort fuels Gate City girls past Cloudland From staff reports Feb 4, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative/Jupiter Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY — The Gate City girls were in lockdown mode against Cloudland in Saturday’s interstate basketball game.The Lady Blue Devils limited the Lady Highlanders to 10 first-half points — only 16 over the first three quarters — to take a 45-27 victory.Makayla Bays paced Gate City’s balanced offense with 13 points. Braylin Steele scored 10, Addie Gibson nine and Jaydyn Carrico eight.Ella Benfield scored 17 of Cloudland’s 27 points. None of her teammates had more than four.David Crockett 64, Hancock County 15JONESBOROUGH — One night after clinching the Big 5 Conference championship, the Lady Pioneers held the Lady Indians to three second-half points in the blowout nonconference victory.Brylee Tullock paced Crockett with 17 points. Gabby Wood contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, and Aaliyah Story posted a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.Hailey Wilson pulled down 11 rebounds and Bella Ferguson dished out 10 assists for Crockett.Tennessee High 59, Virginia High 43BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings scored the season sweep in the basketball version of the V-T rivalry series.Kendall Cross scored 17 points, Anna Kate Kinch added 14 and Brooklyn Carter contributed eight for Tennessee High.Charli Carpenter scored 10 points and Aly Wright had nine for the Lady Bearcats.BOYS David Crockett 81, Hancock County 61JONESBOROUGH — Cousins Reagan Cash and Bradley Gouge set the pace for the Pioneers in the nonconference win.Cash had a team-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds. Gouge offered an all-around effort of 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.Brody McGuire got in on the act with 16 points and Kolby Jones came through with 13. Jake Fox added 10 points and Colin Beason served up four assists.The Pioneers finished with 16 assists and only seven turnovers.Tennessee High 60, Virginia High 54BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Vikings came out on top against the crosstown rivals by placing four players in double-figure scoring.Creed Musick was Tennessee High’s top scorer with 19 points. Colin Brown chipped in 16, Brandon Dufore had 15 and Maddox Fritts added 10.Ethan Carpenter had a game-high 22 points to lead Virginia High. Dante Worley finished with 18.J.I. Burton 60, Cornerstone Christian 51NORTON — Clay Hart pumped in 22 points to help the Raiders turn back the Lions.Maxwell Gilliam contributed a dozen points and Jake Reynolds accounted for eight in the win.Parker Bradley scored 16 points and Jacob Smith had 15 for the visitors from Abingdon. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Armed Forces LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR