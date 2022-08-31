KINGSPORT — With Inari Phillips dominating at the net, Dobyns-Bennett outlasted defending TSSAA Class A champion South Greene 3-2 in Tuesday night’s volleyball action at John Sevier Middle School.
Phillips notched a double-double of 12 kills and 10 blocks in the Lady Indians’ 18-25, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29, 15-9 victory. Riley Brandon also reached double figures in two categories, providing 14 digs and 11 kills for the Tribe.
Kate France also recorded 11 kills. D-B’s defensive leaders were Rachel Falin with 30 digs and Karley Wilson with 20 digs. Dakota Vaiese totaled 39 assists and 19 digs.
Science Hill 3, West Ridge 1
BLOUNTVILLE — Science Hill overcame a promising start by West Ridge to earn a 17-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21 Big 5 Conference victory.
Autumn Holmes crafted an authoritative performance for the Lady Hilltoppers, piling up 22 kills and 19 digs. Ella Neal and Meaghan Kanady came through with 25 and 16 assists, respectively, with Neal tacking on seven digs.
Molly Williams recorded 29 digs.
Rylee Haynie had 10 kills and finished with a .444 hitting percentage to lead the Lady Wolves. Faith Wilson logged 14 assists and Mollee Cutshall 11.
Kari Wilson tallied 19 digs, and Casey Wampler and Laynie Jordan chipped in 10 each.
Volunteer 3, Sullivan East 0
CHURCH HILL — Veda Barton compiled a double- double of 10 kills and 25 digs and the Lady Falcons made their way to a 28-26, 25-21, 25-20 Three Rivers Conference victory.
Alisha Lindsey and Madisyn Williams each had nine kills, and Sydney Cloud and Lily Christian contributed 19 and 14 assists, respectively.
Tennessee High 3, Unicoi County 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings got the job done, earning a 25-7, 25-14, 25-14 Three Rivers victory behind Bree Adams’ 16 assists and 14 Sydnee Pendland digs.
Sophie Meade was tops for Tennessee High in kills with seven.
Union 3, Patrick Henry 0
BIG STONE GAP — The Lady Bears roared to the 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 nondistrict win.
Isabella Blagg slammed 12 kills and Jordan Shuler came up just shy of a double-double with nine kills and 15 digs.
Brooke Bailey dished out 33 assists and Gracie Gibson dove for 24 digs for the home team.
Morgan Tasker had 10 assists in the Lady Rebels’ loss.
Ridgeview 3, Grundy 0
CLINTWOOD — Leah Sutherland coupled 12 kills with nine assists and Makinley Owens logged 34 assists to go with seven digs, leading the Lady Wolfpack to a 25-8, 25-19, 25-13 nondistrict triumph over the Golden Wave.
Caiti Hill amassed 26 digs and five aces in the victory, which included 23 digs and eight kills from Braelynn Strouth.
Thomas Walker 3 Hancock County 0
EWING — Patricia Bigge totaled 15 kills and Kalli Woods had seven blocks in the Lady Pioneers’ 25-12, 25-15, 25-20 interstate victory.
Addison Lawson had 18 assists, 10 digs and four aces.
SOCCER
Volunteer 6, Unicoi County 0
CHURCH HILL — Taylor Castle and Courtney Bellamy each had two goals, and the Lady Falcons rolled to the District 1-AA victory.
Bellamy also had two assists. Kourtney Bradshaw and Terrilynn Calhoun also scored for Volunteer.