KINGSPORT — With Inari Phillips dominating at the net, Dobyns-Bennett outlasted defending TSSAA Class A champion South Greene 3-2 in Tuesday night’s volleyball action at John Sevier Middle School.

Phillips notched a double-double of 12 kills and 10 blocks in the Lady Indians’ 18-25, 26-24, 25-14, 27-29, 15-9 victory. Riley Brandon also reached double figures in two categories, providing 14 digs and 11 kills for the Tribe.

Science Hill at West Ridge volleyball

Union vs Patrick Henry volleyball

